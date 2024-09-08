All Major Voice Actors For Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Netflix has shown it’s eager to adapt Western properties into anime and hot off the heels of Terminator Zero, now we have Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft to look forward to and here are the actors who are playing the major characters in the series.

Every Major Voice Actor In Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Taking on the role of Lara Croft is none other than Hayley Atwell. Atwell got her start in theatre, acting in a variety of productions in her native England, before rising to prominence as Agent Peggy Carter in the MCU. From appearing in virtually every Captain America film during the Infinity Saga to even getting her own underrated, two-season spin-off on ABC called Agent Carter, if you know Hayley Atwell, it’s most likely through Marvel. Playing Lara Croft isn’t going to be her first time voicing a character, however. While she did voice Agent Carter in several episodes of What If…?, she also recently appeared in the English dub for Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary, so she has experience in the field. Here’s hoping that she’ll be able to fill the shoes of Lara’s previous voice actress, Camilla Luddington.

Allen Maldonaldo as Zip

Making his return to the franchise after being away for the recent Tomb Raider trilogy is Zip, played in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft by Allen Maldonaldo. Maldonaldo has been acting since the early 2000s mostly in small parts but had a breakout role in 2015 playing Curtis Miller Jr. in Black-ish. Since then, he’s appeared in several major live-action shows like The Wonder Years, Heels, and The Last O.G., though he’s also appeared in animated projects like Maya and the Three, where he voiced the wizard Rico.

Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava

For fans of Jonah in Crystal Dynamics’ reboot trilogy, you’ll be happy to know that Earl Baylon will reprise his role as Lara’s closest friend in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Baylon is undeniably the most experienced voice actor of the bunch, with most of his acting credits for voice work. Alongside his role as Jonah in the most recent Tomb Raider games, he’s also set to voice Lyle Bolton/Lock-Up in the upcoming Batman: Arkham Shadow and Marco Rodrigues in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Fans of Vinland Saga may also recognize him as the voice after Throgil, the vicious son of Ketil who helped instigate a conflict between Ketil’s farm and King Canute.

Richard Armitage as Devereaux

The last major actor joining the cast of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be Richard Armitage, who will be playing the supposed villain of the series Devereaux. Armitage is a fairly well-known actor, mostly for his role as Thorin in The Hobbit trilogy, but his work spreads well beyond Middle Earth. He’s no stranger to voicing animated adaptations of video game characters, as he voiced Trevor Belmont in Netflix’s Castlevania series for four seasons, and he’s also not afraid to play a villain as he masterfully played Francis Dolarhyde in Hannibal, a role that won him a Saturn Award. Getting another experienced stage actor involved in a show like Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is a pleasant treat and here’s hoping Richard Armitage will be able to transfer some Shakespearean villainy into Devereaux’s performance.

And those are the major voice actors for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

