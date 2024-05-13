Category:
All Marriage Candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove

It's a sprint to the chapel!
Echoes of the Plum Grove is a brutal cozy farming simulator but getting married makes things significantly easier. Here are all the marriage candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove.

Every Marriage Option in Echoes of the Plum Grove

Legacy is one of the most important aspects of Echoes of Plum Grove, as death is always looming just around the corner. But if you have a child, you’ll be able to take over their life and continue with your game. But to have a kid, you’ll need a partner! And when you first start the game, there’s a set pool of immediately available bachelors and bachelorettes, which will shrink as the days pass, and they get married to each other.

Here are all the marriage options in Echoes of the Plum Grove:

Female Marriage Candidates Male Marriage Candidates
Isabella WhitfieldJames Hutton
Kat HopkinsWilliam Watt
Rose SwayneJack Watt
 Jacob Rye

The list isn’t huge! But you can make any adult your possible spouse with the help of a Death Cake. Death Cakes can be purchased from the morally ambiguous witchAstra Vost. But she won’t sell it all the time! You’ll need to purchase it from her on Saturday from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm or after returning her Lost Locket.

Once you have a death cake, which will run you 133 gold, you’ll need to gift it to the partner of the adult you want to marry. The next day, the person you gifted it to will die and their spouse will now be single!

But if you want to get married in the legitimate way, simply court one of the naturally available villagers. Once you have high or max affection with them, give them a Wedding Bouquet, which can be purchased from the couple at the lighthouse. The wedding bouquet is a somewhat rare item in their inventory, but if they’re at the Saturday market, it’s very likely to appear.

If your intended betrothed accepts your bouquet, you’ll be able to marry them after you complete their quest. I highly recommend courting Isabella, as she’ll give you the largest amount of gold per day.  

And those are all the marriage candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove, which is available on Steam now.

Echoes of the Plum Grove
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.