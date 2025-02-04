All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Maps

Marvel Rivals first season is still adding loads of new content. Aside from the Fantastic Four heroes and cosmetics, the game is also receiving several new Maps themed around Marvel’s New York. Here’s every new map in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown

Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown was the first new map to release in Marvel Rivals Season 1, debuting back at the season’s launch. Midtown is a Convoy map, which is designed specifically for Marvel Rivals’ payload style mode. Players will find themselves either escorting or seeking to stop a moving vehicle as it heads from one side of the map to the other. Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown is the third Convoy map available in Rivals, alongside Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path and Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands.

Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown features a rendition of New York City under the darkness of Dracula’s Blood Moon. The map includes the following Points on Interests, including iconic locations from the Marvel Universe, as well as real-world Midtown Manhattan:

Baxter Building

Grand Central Terminal

Stark/Avengers Tower

Fisk Tower

Ardmore’s Bookstore

Timely Trend

Empire of Eternal Night: The Mystical Sanctum Santorum

This special Empire of Eternal Night version of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Santorum joined the roster of Marvel Rivals maps in Season 1. As of yet, this is the one and only map to house the Doom Match mode. Doom Match is a free-for-all deathmatch style mode, where players fight to survive and eliminate other heroes and villains. Players in the top half of the leaderboard at match end are awarded wins, and the best player overall will be awarded MVP.

The Sanctum Santorum is a beautifully rendered version of Doctor Strange’s mystical mansion. The Sanctum Santorum is Doctor Strange’s home and HQ, and was first introduced all the way back in a 1963 comic. Now, the Sanctum Santorum is likely most famous for its appearances in the MCU. The Sanctum Santorum, located in New York City, is serving as Earth’s supernatural defense in Season 1 of Marvel Rivals. As expected, the Sanctum Santorum featured in Rivals has all sorts of secrets and easter eggs, supernatural rooms with impossible ceilings portals, and an infinite staircase. Players can even find and speak to Bats The Ghost Dog on the map.

Empire of Eternal Night: Central Park

Little is known of the Central Park map as of yet, since it’s expected to launch in the second half of Marvel Rivals Season 1. In the real world, Central Park is located in Manhattan, between the Upper West Side and Upper East Side Neighborhoods. Central Park has been featured in numerous Marvel properties before, with the 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game being the most recent digital rendition of the area.

In Marvel Rivals, the Central Park map is expected to center around a stylized version of the real-world Belvedere Castle (pictured above). This structure is located in one of the highest points in the park. This beautiful, miniature castle boasts some incredible Gothic architecture. This will make it a perfect setting for the Empire of Eternal Night theme, and a likely hideout for Dracula within New York City.

And those are all the new maps in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

