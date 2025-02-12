All Marvel Rivals Wedding Skins and How To Get Them

Marvel Rivals is going to find any excuse it can to reveal new skins, and players can’t knock the hero shooter for it because of how popular it is. However, the latest drop is all about love. Here are all the Marvel Rivals wedding skins and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

All Wedding Skins in Marvel Rivals

💍 A Love Story for the Ages! 💫



"Susan Storm… Will you marry me?"

"Of course, darling! For now… And forever!"



A romance unfolds in Marvel Rivals with the Life Fantastic costumes for Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman! Inspired by Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special (2005)… pic.twitter.com/GqRVCmwiOH — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) February 12, 2025

Just days before procrastinators hit local flower and card shops to grab a last-minute gift for their significant other, NetEase Games announces two new skins, Life Fantastic Mister Fantastic and Life Fantastic Invisible Woman. They feature the two heroes in wedding attire, ready to say their vows and pledge to fight evil together for the rest of their lives.

The looks are inspired by the 2005 comic Fantastic Four: The Wedding Special, which features versions of Reed Richards and Sue Storm from different points in time being brought together. It all culminates in an elderly version of the couple revealing they pulled everyone out of time so they could celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary by taking them all back to the moment Reed first proposed to Sue.

Of course, it’s hard to believe that Marvel Rivals also isn’t helping build the hype for Marvel Studios’ upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Reed and Sue will already be a couple by the time the movie kicks off, with many rumors claiming they even have a child on the way. If that’s the case, equipping wedding skins is the perfect way for fans to show their appreciation for not only the comics but the live-action versions of Marvel’s First Family as well.

Related: Marvel Rivals x Captain America: Brave New World Collaboration Rewards, Skins & More

How To Get the Mister Fantastic & Invisible Woman Wedding Skins in Marvel Rivals

For those who want to add the Life Fantastic skins to their inventory on Valentine’s Day, the process is very simple. While Marvel Rivals frequently gives away free skins via things like event battle passes and Twitch Drops, the wedding skins will drop right in the in-game item shop.

No pricing information for the skins is available just yet, but based on previous releases, it’s easy to figure out how much players will have to shell out for them. Typically, costumes arrive in the item shop at anywhere between 2,000 and 3,500 Units but get discounted pretty quickly. However, there’s also likely to be a Life Fantastic bundle that offers both skins as well as some additional goodies for a fair price, usually around 2,800 Units.

The bundle is obviously the best deal, but there are going to be some who prefer to only grab one of the skins, such as Invisible Woman mains who have grown an attachment to her Malice outfit and aren’t ready to move on.

And those are all the Marvel Rivals wedding skins and how to get them. If you’re looking for more, here are counters for all of the characters in the hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy