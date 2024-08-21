All McDonald’s Hello Kitty X Yu-Gi-Oh! Happy Meal Toys

Every once in a while McDonald’s brings a Happy Meal toy so good even adults are out to get theirs, and that’s exactly what’s happening here with Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty’s latest collaboration. Here’s a look at all of the toys and how you can get them.

Recommended Videos

Every McDonald’s Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toy

There are 10 unique toys in McDonald’s new Happy Meals. These toys fuse characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty into one, so you’re getting the best of both worlds.

Here’s a look at which characters morph together to create each of these incredible toys along with a photo to show you exactly what that combination looks like.

Image Yu-Gi-Oh Card Hello Kitty Character Dark Magician Hello Kitty Blue-Eyes White Dragon Cinnamoroll Red-Eyes Black Dragon Badtz-maru Exodia the Forbidden One Pompomurin Dark Magician Girl My Melody Kuriboh Keroppi Time Wizard Pochacco Slifer the Sky Dragon Kuromi Obelisk the Tormentor Tuxedosam The Winged Dragon of Ra Chococat

How To Get McDonalds Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toy

You can get one of these Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty toys with the purchase of any McDonald’s Happy Meal in the United States starting on Aug. 20, 2024. This promotion is only available for a limited time so be sure to get yours while you can.

As usual, Happy Meal toys this sought-after are ripe for exploitation. Often Happy Meal toys can sell out instantly, but we’d suggest checking regularly whether your store has been restocked as most likely there will be waves of these toys arriving while the promotion continues.

Unfortunately for international fans, this promotion has already run and concluded, so for now your only option will be to consult the resale market. Hopefully, we see these toys make their way back to McDonalds around the world soon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy