All McDonald’s Hello Kitty X Yu-Gi-Oh! Happy Meal Toys

Every once in a while McDonald’s brings a Happy Meal toy so good even adults are out to get theirs, and that’s exactly what’s happening here with Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty’s latest collaboration. Here’s a look at all of the toys and how you can get them.
Every McDonald’s Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toy
There are 10 unique toys in McDonald’s new Happy Meals. These toys fuse characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty into one, so you’re getting the best of both worlds.
Here’s a look at which characters morph together to create each of these incredible toys along with a photo to show you exactly what that combination looks like.
|Image
|Yu-Gi-Oh Card
|Hello Kitty Character
|Dark Magician
|Hello Kitty
|Blue-Eyes White Dragon
|Cinnamoroll
|Red-Eyes Black Dragon
|Badtz-maru
|Exodia the Forbidden One
|Pompomurin
|Dark Magician Girl
|My Melody
|Kuriboh
|Keroppi
|Time Wizard
|Pochacco
|Slifer the Sky Dragon
|Kuromi
|Obelisk the Tormentor
|Tuxedosam
|The Winged Dragon of Ra
|Chococat
How To Get McDonalds Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toy
You can get one of these Yu-Gi-Oh! X Hello Kitty toys with the purchase of any McDonald’s Happy Meal in the United States starting on Aug. 20, 2024. This promotion is only available for a limited time so be sure to get yours while you can.
As usual, Happy Meal toys this sought-after are ripe for exploitation. Often Happy Meal toys can sell out instantly, but we’d suggest checking regularly whether your store has been restocked as most likely there will be waves of these toys arriving while the promotion continues.
Unfortunately for international fans, this promotion has already run and concluded, so for now your only option will be to consult the resale market. Hopefully, we see these toys make their way back to McDonalds around the world soon.
Published: Aug 21, 2024 06:27 pm