All Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 & How To Get Them

The latest Fortnite season is here, and it places players in the middle of the action by having them go up against a mob don. However, taking down this enemy offers some sweet rewards. Here are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to get them.

Recommended Videos

All the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless

Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters will be hard to forget, as it ushered in a new era for the Battle Royale mode. Among all the changes, it brought a couple new Medallions to the game, which helped players get a leg up on the competition. Well, Chapter 6, Season 2 has its own Medallions, and they look to be even more potent than the previous ones. Here’s the full list for this season and what they do:

Unstoppable Medallion

The first Medallion players can collect in Lawless is the Unstoppable Medallion, and it lives up to its name. It increases sprint speed and allows players to bash enemies as they run toward them. The bad guys won’t know what hit them once a players gets their hands on this Fortnite Medallion.

Super Shield Medallion

Once players are able to move quicker, they can make a beeline for the Super Shield Medallion. While it won’t make combat any easier, it does deploy a Shield Bubble Jr. while a player is using a healing item like a Med Kit or Shield potion. So, even if an enemy team has a player in their sights, they won’t be able to do anything while they heal up.

Related: All Ways to Open the Vault in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

How To Get All the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2

Of course, like previous Fortnite seasons, players will have to fight and defeat bosses to add Medallions to their inventory in Chapter 6, Season 2. Here are the two bosses players will come across during Lawless and where to find them:

Fletcher Kane

The mob don who’s running the show during Chapter 6, Season 2 is Fletcher Kane, and he has allies all over the map. However, for those brave enough to want to pry the Unstoppable Medallion from his cold dead hands, they’ll have to travel to his base of operations, Lonewolf Lair. In addition to the Medallion, he also holds Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol, a Mythic weapon that’s sure to pack a nasty punch.

Shogun X

Lawless sees the return of a boss from Chapter 6, Season 1, Shogun X. Of course, he wanders the map, making his location harder to pinpoint. But more likely than not, players will have to travel to his island to finish the fight against him and claim his Medallion.

And those are all the Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2 and how to get them. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy