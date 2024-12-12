All Mending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Unlike Fortnite OG, which lacks heals, there are plenty of ways to get shield and health in Battle Royale Chapter 6, Season 1. One of them is a Mending Machine, but those are hard to come by. Here are all the Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1.

Where To Find All the Mending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1

The Mending Machine is an evolution of the iconic Vending Machine, offering you heals and the ability to get health. It’s really helpful if you’re in a pinch, as it’s easy to run out of heals, especially later in a game. However, there are only a handful on the Chapter 6 map. Thankfully, The Escapist has you covered with all of the places you can find Mending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1:

Inside the train station in Brutal Boxcars

On the west side of the gas station north of Shining Span

On the east side of the gas station in Burd

You can identify them by looking for a small icon on the map that looks like one of the machines. Be sure to keep in mind that there’s a second kind of machine called a Weapon-o-Matic that uses the same icon. It doesn’t offer heals but weapons to buy. One of them can be found in Seaport City.

How To Use Mending Machines in Fortnite

Once you get to a Mending Machine, you have some decisions to make. For starters, if you’re low on health, you can heal yourself up all the way. If you’re good to go on that front, though, you’re also able to grab two kinds of heals – Shield Potions and Med Kits. It’s a good idea to stack up because you don’t know if you’ll be able to find some later on, especially if you’re fighting enemies from a long distance and are unable to collect their loot after sending them back to the lobby.

No matter what you do at the Mending Machine, though, you’re going to need gold to do it. The Fortnite economy is a delicate thing, after all, so the game is unable to give you these items for free. However, the in-game currency isn’t all that hard to come by.

How To Get Gold in Fortnite

If you’ve been living under a rock in LEGO Fortnite since that mode came out, it’s possible you’re unfamiliar with the gold process in Battle Royale. Every game, you have the opportunity to collect gold throughout the map. That opens the door for you to purchase items, recruit NPCs, and so much more.

Gold is as common in Fortnite as ammo, dropping in players’ loot when they die and out of Chests. In the past, the game has offered vaults that house tons of gold and usually some Rare Chests. Unfortunately, those aren’t available in Chapter 6, Season 1, so you’re going to have to get gold the old-fashioned way – killing lots of players and taking their stuff. You can also just open a bunch of Chests, but where’s the fun in that?

And those are all the Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1. If you’re looking for other ways to get an edge, here’s how to enable and use Simple Edit in Battle Royale.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

