Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG with tons of optional content for you to explore, While you’re not exactly meant to see everything in one go, here’s a list of all missable side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Missable Side Quests

First, it’s worth noting that there are two explorable regions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It’s highly recommended that you try to knock out all the side quests you can in one region before proceeding with the main story.

Trosky Region Side Quests

There are a total of 35 missable side quests and tasks in the Trosky region, as listed below:

Materia Prima (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)

Forbidden Fruit (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)

Opus Magnum (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)

The Blacksmith’s Son (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)

The Jaunt (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)

The Hermit (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)

Mice (Tachov)

Frogs (Zhelejov)

Battle of the Frogs and Mice (Tachov or Zhelejov)

Troubadours (Zhelejov)

Find Mutt!

Lackey

Combat Training 1 (Nomads’ Camp)

Combat Training 2 (Nomads’ Camp)

Miri Fajta (Nomads’ Camp)

Bad Blood (Bozhena’s Hut)

Invaders! (Troskowitz)

Melee at the Mill

More Melee at the Mill

Wine, Women, and Blood

The Best for Last

The Voivode’s Curse (Nomads’ Camp)

The Axe From the Lake (Tachov)

Demons of Trosky (Trosky Castle)

Pilgrimage (Trosky Castle)

The Lost Sheep

Sheep Among Wolves

Johnny the Gob

Handsome Charlie

Casper

Carrot on a Stick

Canker

Bird of Prey

Hunting the Werewolf

The Lion’s Crest

Kuttenberg Region Side Quests

There are a total of 51 side quests and tasks in the Kuttenberg region, as listed below:

Yackers ‘n Fash (Kuttenberg City)

Striped Tonies (Kuttenberg City)

A Good Scrub (Kutternberg City)

Ill Repute (Kuttenberg City)

Feast for the Poor (Kuttenberg City)

Lost Honour

The Mouth of Hell (Old Kutna)

Thou Art But Dust… (Sedletz Monastery)

Spoils of War (Sigismund’s Camp)

Hush, My Darling… (Miskowitz)

The Thunderstone

The Magic Arrow

The Heirloom

The Fifth Commandment

Post Scriptum

Kuttenberg Tournament

In Vino Veritas

Dragon’s Lair

Bellatores

Ars Dimicatoria

All’s Fair…

Popinjay Shoot (Kuttenberg City)

The Thieves’ Code (Kuttenberg City)

Beyond the Grave (Kuttenberg City)

The German’s Treasure (Kuttenberg City)

Teeth in the Bag (Kuttenberg City)

Rosa’s Book (Kuttenberg City)

The Collector (Miskowitz)

Fight Dirty (Hroschan)

A Moment of Fame (Hroschan)

Ransom (Danemark)

The Reliquary

The Stalker (Sigismund’s Camp)

Warding Off Evil

Under the Straw Hat

Tragedy in Danemark

The White Roebuck

The Peasants’ Revolt

Something Rotten…

Skeleton in the Closet

Primum Nil Nocere

Nail in the Coffin

Master Schindel’s Toys

Mark of the Brotherhood

Last Will

High Toll

Hammer and Tongs

Enough!

Absolver

Civic Duty

X Marks the Spot

In general, you want to make sure to check your map whenever you enter a new town or outpost. Look for icons for new quests and POI tipsters, as these will usually lead you to new questlines and optional content you can check out in the immediate vicinity.

And those are all of the missable side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full main quest list, and the best perks to get first.

