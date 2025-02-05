Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG with tons of optional content for you to explore, While you’re not exactly meant to see everything in one go, here’s a list of all missable side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Table of contents
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Missable Side Quests
First, it’s worth noting that there are two explorable regions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. It’s highly recommended that you try to knock out all the side quests you can in one region before proceeding with the main story.
Trosky Region Side Quests
There are a total of 35 missable side quests and tasks in the Trosky region, as listed below:
- Materia Prima (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)
- Forbidden Fruit (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)
- Opus Magnum (Lower Semine Mill, Kreyzl the miller)
- The Blacksmith’s Son (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)
- The Jaunt (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)
- The Hermit (Tachov, Radovan the blacksmith)
- Mice (Tachov)
- Frogs (Zhelejov)
- Battle of the Frogs and Mice (Tachov or Zhelejov)
- Troubadours (Zhelejov)
- Find Mutt!
- Lackey
- Combat Training 1 (Nomads’ Camp)
- Combat Training 2 (Nomads’ Camp)
- Miri Fajta (Nomads’ Camp)
- Bad Blood (Bozhena’s Hut)
- Invaders! (Troskowitz)
- Melee at the Mill
- More Melee at the Mill
- Wine, Women, and Blood
- The Best for Last
- The Voivode’s Curse (Nomads’ Camp)
- The Axe From the Lake (Tachov)
- Demons of Trosky (Trosky Castle)
- Pilgrimage (Trosky Castle)
- The Lost Sheep
- Sheep Among Wolves
- Johnny the Gob
- Handsome Charlie
- Casper
- Carrot on a Stick
- Canker
- Bird of Prey
- Hunting the Werewolf
- The Lion’s Crest
Kuttenberg Region Side Quests
There are a total of 51 side quests and tasks in the Kuttenberg region, as listed below:
- Yackers ‘n Fash (Kuttenberg City)
- Striped Tonies (Kuttenberg City)
- A Good Scrub (Kutternberg City)
- Ill Repute (Kuttenberg City)
- Feast for the Poor (Kuttenberg City)
- Lost Honour
- The Mouth of Hell (Old Kutna)
- Thou Art But Dust… (Sedletz Monastery)
- Spoils of War (Sigismund’s Camp)
- Hush, My Darling… (Miskowitz)
- The Thunderstone
- The Magic Arrow
- The Heirloom
- The Fifth Commandment
- Post Scriptum
- Kuttenberg Tournament
- In Vino Veritas
- Dragon’s Lair
- Bellatores
- Ars Dimicatoria
- All’s Fair…
- Popinjay Shoot (Kuttenberg City)
- The Thieves’ Code (Kuttenberg City)
- Beyond the Grave (Kuttenberg City)
- The German’s Treasure (Kuttenberg City)
- Teeth in the Bag (Kuttenberg City)
- Rosa’s Book (Kuttenberg City)
- The Collector (Miskowitz)
- Fight Dirty (Hroschan)
- A Moment of Fame (Hroschan)
- Ransom (Danemark)
- The Reliquary
- The Stalker (Sigismund’s Camp)
- Warding Off Evil
- Under the Straw Hat
- Tragedy in Danemark
- The White Roebuck
- The Peasants’ Revolt
- Something Rotten…
- Skeleton in the Closet
- Primum Nil Nocere
- Nail in the Coffin
- Master Schindel’s Toys
- Mark of the Brotherhood
- Last Will
- High Toll
- Hammer and Tongs
- Enough!
- Absolver
- Civic Duty
- X Marks the Spot
In general, you want to make sure to check your map whenever you enter a new town or outpost. Look for icons for new quests and POI tipsters, as these will usually lead you to new questlines and optional content you can check out in the immediate vicinity.
And those are all of the missable side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full main quest list, and the best perks to get first.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 08:49 pm