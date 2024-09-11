All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

During your Abyss of Time exploration in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, the Monad Doors can occasionally appear on your current floor. These doors house powerful mini bosses, and defeating them can lead to some great rewards if you’re brave enough to face them.

How to Find the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Similar to the base game, Monad Doors appear randomly in Episode Aigis. However, they’re much more frequent here, and Fuuka will always warn you about a door appearing once you enter a floor. But instead of just a single door, you’ll find three doors in the DLC with three possible mini-bosses each time. Bosses found in Malebolge will be different from those in Cocytus, for example.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The doors are placed from left to right in order of difficulty. You’ll find that the left door will only have a single random mini-boss. The middle door has two of them. The right door has all three possible mini-bosses, fought back-to-back in a single battle. These fights can be lengthy but are very worth the time. They have a boosted chance of dropping Major Arcana Cards during Shuffle Time, and you can get an extra card from it too.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Beating the mini-bosses also gives you the exclusive Monad equipment inside the chests. The harder the battle, the more rewards you get. The left door gives you two random chests, while the right door gives up to eight. I would personally recommended to always go at least for the middle door. Use your Theurgy attacks and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses to secure your victory.

The equipment obtained in the Monad Doors is some of the best available in Episode Aigis, usually outscaling anything from the Police Station and even some rewards from Elizabeth’s Requests. However, they have random passives and the equipment you’re getting is also random. The right door will always give you a weapon, a chest piece, boots and an accessory.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Farming Monad Doors is the perfect way to gear up without spending Yen, as well as grinding some extra levels for the main bosses. It’s also an easy way to get the desired Major Arcana Cards before exploring deeper floors, especially when returning from the dorm.

All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Monad Doors start appearing in Cocytus, and defeating their enemies is required for some requests. Here are all of their weaknesses.

All Cocytus Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Bosses Weaknesses Elegant Mother Fire. Resists Wind, Nulls Dark. Maniacal Book Wind. Resist Ice, Nulls Light. Muttering Tiarja Wind. Phantom Mage Wind. Nulls Lightning, Repels Light. Blue Sigil Slash. Absorbs Ice. Red Sigil Ice. Absorbs Fire.

All Caina Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Bosses Weaknesses Chaos Cyclops None. Nulls Pierce, Light and Dark. Nemean Beast Wind. Resists Lightning and Light. Enslaved Beast Fire. Nulls Lightning. Eternal Eagle Pierce. Nulls Slash and Strike. Jealous Cupid Ice. Nulls Wind.

All Antenora Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Bosses Weaknesses Minotaur III Fire. Resists Slash, Repels Strike and Pierce. Minotaur IV Ice. Nulls Fire and Dark. Judgement Sword Wind. Nulls Pierce. Absorbs Lightning. Grand Magus Grand Magus weakness: Strike. Magical Magus Strike. Prime Magus Fire.

All Ptolomea Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Starting from Ptolomea, you can find multiple bosses inside Monad Doors other than just the same three.

Bosses Weaknesses Death Castle Ice. Resists Slash, Repels Dark. World Balance None. Mind Dice Fire. Nulls Ice, Resists Wind. Emperor Beetle Fire. Nulls all Physical. Adamant Beetle None. Resists Slash, Nulls Pierce. Immoral Snake Slash. Resists Fire, Nulls Wind. Crazy Twins Slash. Resists Pierce, Nulls Fire.

All Judecca Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Judecca has multiple mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.

Bosses Weaknesses Rampage Drive None. Resists all Physical. Eternal Sand Slash. Repels Ice and Lightning, Nulls Dark. Infinite Sand Strike. Nulls all Magic. Void Giant Fire. Nulls Slash, Resists Strike, Repels Wind. Vehement Idol Ice. Repels Pierce, Fire and Dark, Nulls Wind. Hakurou Musha Fire. Nulls Ice, Repels Slash.

All Empyrean Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Empyrean has more than three mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.

Bosses Weaknesses Platinum Dice Lightning. Reckoning Dice None. Absorbs all Physical. Intrepid Knight None. Nulls Pierce, Reflects Ice, Light and Dark. Fanatic Tower Pierce. Absorbs Lightning, Nulls Wind. Doom Sword Fire. Repels Slash, Resists Strike and Pierce. Phantom King Fire.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

