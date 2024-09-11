Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

I love random equipment.
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 09:04 pm

During your Abyss of Time exploration in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, the Monad Doors can occasionally appear on your current floor. These doors house powerful mini bosses, and defeating them can lead to some great rewards if you’re brave enough to face them.

Table of contents

How to Find the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Similar to the base game, Monad Doors appear randomly in Episode Aigis. However, they’re much more frequent here, and Fuuka will always warn you about a door appearing once you enter a floor. But instead of just a single door, you’ll find three doors in the DLC with three possible mini-bosses each time. Bosses found in Malebolge will be different from those in Cocytus, for example.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The doors are placed from left to right in order of difficulty. You’ll find that the left door will only have a single random mini-boss. The middle door has two of them. The right door has all three possible mini-bosses, fought back-to-back in a single battle. These fights can be lengthy but are very worth the time. They have a boosted chance of dropping Major Arcana Cards during Shuffle Time, and you can get an extra card from it too.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Beating the mini-bosses also gives you the exclusive Monad equipment inside the chests. The harder the battle, the more rewards you get. The left door gives you two random chests, while the right door gives up to eight. I would personally recommended to always go at least for the middle door. Use your Theurgy attacks and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses to secure your victory.

The equipment obtained in the Monad Doors is some of the best available in Episode Aigis, usually outscaling anything from the Police Station and even some rewards from Elizabeth’s Requests. However, they have random passives and the equipment you’re getting is also random. The right door will always give you a weapon, a chest piece, boots and an accessory.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Farming Monad Doors is the perfect way to gear up without spending Yen, as well as grinding some extra levels for the main bosses. It’s also an easy way to get the desired Major Arcana Cards before exploring deeper floors, especially when returning from the dorm.

All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed

Monad Doors start appearing in Cocytus, and defeating their enemies is required for some requests. Here are all of their weaknesses.

All Cocytus Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

BossesWeaknesses
Elegant MotherFire. Resists Wind, Nulls Dark.
Maniacal BookWind. Resist Ice, Nulls Light.
Muttering TiarjaWind.
Phantom MageWind. Nulls Lightning, Repels Light.
Blue SigilSlash. Absorbs Ice.
Red SigilIce. Absorbs Fire.

All Caina Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

BossesWeaknesses
Chaos CyclopsNone. Nulls Pierce, Light and Dark.
Nemean BeastWind. Resists Lightning and Light.
Enslaved BeastFire. Nulls Lightning.
Eternal EaglePierce. Nulls Slash and Strike.
Jealous CupidIce. Nulls Wind.

All Antenora Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

BossesWeaknesses
Minotaur IIIFire. Resists Slash, Repels Strike and Pierce.
Minotaur IVIce. Nulls Fire and Dark.
Judgement SwordWind. Nulls Pierce. Absorbs Lightning.
Grand MagusGrand Magus weakness: Strike.
Magical MagusStrike.
Prime MagusFire.

All Ptolomea Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Starting from Ptolomea, you can find multiple bosses inside Monad Doors other than just the same three.

BossesWeaknesses
Death CastleIce. Resists Slash, Repels Dark.
World BalanceNone.
Mind DiceFire. Nulls Ice, Resists Wind.
Emperor BeetleFire. Nulls all Physical.
Adamant BeetleNone. Resists Slash, Nulls Pierce.
Immoral SnakeSlash. Resists Fire, Nulls Wind.
Crazy TwinsSlash. Resists Pierce, Nulls Fire.

All Judecca Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Judecca has multiple mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.

BossesWeaknesses
Rampage DriveNone. Resists all Physical.
Eternal SandSlash. Repels Ice and Lightning, Nulls Dark.
Infinite SandStrike. Nulls all Magic.
Void GiantFire. Nulls Slash, Resists Strike, Repels Wind.
Vehement IdolIce. Repels Pierce, Fire and Dark, Nulls Wind.
Hakurou MushaFire. Nulls Ice, Repels Slash.

All Empyrean Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses

Empyrean has more than three mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.

BossesWeaknesses
Platinum DiceLightning.
Reckoning DiceNone. Absorbs all Physical.
Intrepid KnightNone. Nulls Pierce, Reflects Ice, Light and Dark.
Fanatic TowerPierce. Absorbs Lightning, Nulls Wind.
Doom SwordFire. Repels Slash, Resists Strike and Pierce.
Phantom KingFire.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.

