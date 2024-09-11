During your Abyss of Time exploration in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, the Monad Doors can occasionally appear on your current floor. These doors house powerful mini bosses, and defeating them can lead to some great rewards if you’re brave enough to face them.
Table of contents
- How to Find the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis
- All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed
How to Find the Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis
Similar to the base game, Monad Doors appear randomly in Episode Aigis. However, they’re much more frequent here, and Fuuka will always warn you about a door appearing once you enter a floor. But instead of just a single door, you’ll find three doors in the DLC with three possible mini-bosses each time. Bosses found in Malebolge will be different from those in Cocytus, for example.
The doors are placed from left to right in order of difficulty. You’ll find that the left door will only have a single random mini-boss. The middle door has two of them. The right door has all three possible mini-bosses, fought back-to-back in a single battle. These fights can be lengthy but are very worth the time. They have a boosted chance of dropping Major Arcana Cards during Shuffle Time, and you can get an extra card from it too.
Beating the mini-bosses also gives you the exclusive Monad equipment inside the chests. The harder the battle, the more rewards you get. The left door gives you two random chests, while the right door gives up to eight. I would personally recommended to always go at least for the middle door. Use your Theurgy attacks and exploit your enemy’s weaknesses to secure your victory.
The equipment obtained in the Monad Doors is some of the best available in Episode Aigis, usually outscaling anything from the Police Station and even some rewards from Elizabeth’s Requests. However, they have random passives and the equipment you’re getting is also random. The right door will always give you a weapon, a chest piece, boots and an accessory.
Farming Monad Doors is the perfect way to gear up without spending Yen, as well as grinding some extra levels for the main bosses. It’s also an easy way to get the desired Major Arcana Cards before exploring deeper floors, especially when returning from the dorm.
All Monad Doors Boss Weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Listed
Monad Doors start appearing in Cocytus, and defeating their enemies is required for some requests. Here are all of their weaknesses.
All Cocytus Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Elegant Mother
|Fire. Resists Wind, Nulls Dark.
|Maniacal Book
|Wind. Resist Ice, Nulls Light.
|Muttering Tiarja
|Wind.
|Phantom Mage
|Wind. Nulls Lightning, Repels Light.
|Blue Sigil
|Slash. Absorbs Ice.
|Red Sigil
|Ice. Absorbs Fire.
All Caina Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Chaos Cyclops
|None. Nulls Pierce, Light and Dark.
|Nemean Beast
|Wind. Resists Lightning and Light.
|Enslaved Beast
|Fire. Nulls Lightning.
|Eternal Eagle
|Pierce. Nulls Slash and Strike.
|Jealous Cupid
|Ice. Nulls Wind.
All Antenora Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Minotaur III
|Fire. Resists Slash, Repels Strike and Pierce.
|Minotaur IV
|Ice. Nulls Fire and Dark.
|Judgement Sword
|Wind. Nulls Pierce. Absorbs Lightning.
|Grand Magus
|Grand Magus weakness: Strike.
|Magical Magus
|Strike.
|Prime Magus
|Fire.
All Ptolomea Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
Starting from Ptolomea, you can find multiple bosses inside Monad Doors other than just the same three.
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Death Castle
|Ice. Resists Slash, Repels Dark.
|World Balance
|None.
|Mind Dice
|Fire. Nulls Ice, Resists Wind.
|Emperor Beetle
|Fire. Nulls all Physical.
|Adamant Beetle
|None. Resists Slash, Nulls Pierce.
|Immoral Snake
|Slash. Resists Fire, Nulls Wind.
|Crazy Twins
|Slash. Resists Pierce, Nulls Fire.
All Judecca Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
Judecca has multiple mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Rampage Drive
|None. Resists all Physical.
|Eternal Sand
|Slash. Repels Ice and Lightning, Nulls Dark.
|Infinite Sand
|Strike. Nulls all Magic.
|Void Giant
|Fire. Nulls Slash, Resists Strike, Repels Wind.
|Vehement Idol
|Ice. Repels Pierce, Fire and Dark, Nulls Wind.
|Hakurou Musha
|Fire. Nulls Ice, Repels Slash.
All Empyrean Monad Door Bosses Weaknesses
Empyrean has more than three mini-bosses, and you can find any of these when opening the doors.
|Bosses
|Weaknesses
|Platinum Dice
|Lightning.
|Reckoning Dice
|None. Absorbs all Physical.
|Intrepid Knight
|None. Nulls Pierce, Reflects Ice, Light and Dark.
|Fanatic Tower
|Pierce. Absorbs Lightning, Nulls Wind.
|Doom Sword
|Fire. Repels Slash, Resists Strike and Pierce.
|Phantom King
|Fire.
Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis is available now.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 09:04 pm