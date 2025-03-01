All Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements & How to Get Them

As you venture into the Forbidden Lands in Monster Hunter Wilds and tackle fearsome beasts, there are plenty of achievements to unlock as well. If you want to aim for total completion in the game, here is a guide to all Monster Hunter Wilds achievements and how to get them.

How to Unlock All Monster Hunter Wilds Achievements (Trophies)

Monster Hunter Wilds features a total of 50 achievements (or trophies) that are tied to various aspects of gameplay, from simpler objectives to more challenging feats. There are also 12 hidden achievements/trophies that are primarily tied to the main storyline, but there are also a couple that require completing certain tasks.

In all, there are plenty to keep even the most ambitious hunters busy, so make sure to cook and eat quality meals while you tackle these challenges.

Disclaimer: The following achievement/trophy list may contain spoilers related to the story, so read ahead with discretion.

Achievement/Trophy Name How to Unlock Windward Lands Completed mission: The Desert Trotters

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) Shadow in the Downpour Completed mission: Beyond the Deluge

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) Guardians of the Forge Completed mission: Long-forgotten Flame

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) Bringer of Harmony Completed mission: Monster Hunter

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) New Ecosystems Completed mission: New Ecosystems

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) A Bitter Environment Completed mission: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) Beyond the Black Wings Completed mission: A World Turned Upside Down

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) One Corner of the World Completed mission: What Lies Ahead

(Story-related and will automatically unlock once the mission is done) A True Hunter is Never Satisfied Completed 50 quests Let the Investigations Begin! Completed your first investigation

(An investigation involves returning to hunt an unknown monster you marked

out in the wilds. Once you defeat it, the investigation will be complete.) The Hunt is On! Completed your first Field Survey

(A field survey happens when you choose to hunt a monster that you come across

while exploring. If you want to come back to it later, it will be turned into an Investigation.) A Step Toward Mutual Understanding Completed your first side mission East to West, A Hunter Never Rests Completed 30 different side missions Angling for a Bite Successfully fished for the first time

(Complete the quest ‘Fishing: Life in Microcosm’ and complete the tutorial

at the Scarlet Forest base camp.) Mmm, So Tasty! Successfully cooked a well-done steak for the first time Was It a Meal to Remember? Cooked over the BBQ Grill for the first time

(Use the BBQ Grill from your Essential Items radial menu in the field

or inside your tent.) The Bigger They Are… Successfully mounted a monster for the first time

(Do this by performing an aerial attack, jumping onto the monster from your Seikret,

or jumping from a higher ledge onto the monster. Easiest with melee classes.) Hunter-Assassin Performed your first successful Sneak Attack Hit ‘Em Where It Hurts! Landed 50 successful attacks on weak points or wounds in Focus Mode A Prize Held High Caught a creature that bears an ancient wyvern coin I Caught a Shooting Star! Caught a creature in the desert that shines like a shooting star Monster (Squid) Hunter Caught a giant squid while fishing A-fish-ionado Reeled in 30 whoppers while fishing Campmaster Established Pop-up Camps in 10 places Glamper Customized a Pop-up Camp for the first time

(You can customize your Seikret at your tent via the Appearance menu.

Full customization options become available after defeating Alpha Doshaguma.) A Keen-eyed Observation Used the binoculars to spot a gold-crown large monster Ride-or-die Companion Customized your Seikret or changed its decorations for the first time Established Hunter Reached Hunter Rank 100 Impregnable Defense Forged five different pieces of armor with Rarity 7 or higher Power is Everything Forged five different weapons with Rarity 7 or higher Someone Worth Following Completed 100 quests with your Palico deployed A Legacy Restored Obtained an Artian Weapon of Rarity 8 Burgeois Hunter Possessed 1,000,000 zenny

(Zenny is the game’s main currency that you accrue by completing missions, hunts, etc.) Explorer of the Eastlands Obtained 10 different special items of Rarity 6 Monster Ph.D Hunted many different large monsters Seasoned Hunter Hunted 50 tempered monsters

(Tempered monsters can’t be encountered until after you finish the main story.

They are significantly more difficult to defeat and found in unusual places.) Miniature Crown Obtained your first miniature crown in the Hunting Log Miniature Crown Collector Obtained a miniature crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log Miniature Crown Master Obtained a miniature crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log Giant Crown Obtained your first silver crown or higher in the Hunting Log Giant Crown Collector Obtained a gold crown for 10 or more monsters in the Hunting Log Giant Crown Master Obtained a gold crown for many monsters in the Hunting Log Capture Pro Captured 50 monsters Monster Slayer Hunted 100 large monsters Top of the Food Chain Hunted 50 apex predators Hunters United Completed a quest via multiplayer Hunters United Forever Completed 100 quests via multiplayer Gossip Hunter Viewed 30 different Hunter Profiles Newly Forged Bonds Followed someone for the first time

That concludes all Monster Hunter Wilds achievements and how to get them. Check out our other content for the game, such as our guide on how to capture monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

