All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters Revealed So Far

The Forbidden Lands in Monster Hunter Wilds promises an abundance of exciting new and familiar monsters for hunters to track down and conquer. If you want to know what to expect here are all monsters revealed so far.

All Monsters Found in Monster Hunter Wilds

Below is an alphabetical list of the monsters currently found in Monster Hunter Wilds, including newcomers as well as recurring monsters from previous installments in the franchise. This list will be promptly updated with the game’s release as more of the full roster is revealed along with their detailed stats.

Ajarakan

Location: Oilwell Basin

Oilwell Basin Monster Type: Fanged Beast

Fanged Beast Element: Fire

Ajarakan is a Fanged Beast monster that moves akin to a monkey and is best characterized by the cascading flame-like protrusions along its back. It’s superbly fast, agile, and aggressive in its attacks, focusing on flaming magma attacks, physical blows, and hurling flaming rocks at its opponents. It will also scale walls with ease and launch attacks from high above.

Arkveld

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Extinct; Flying Wyvern(?)

Extinct; Flying Wyvern(?) Element: Dragon

Nicknamed by other hunters as the “White Wraith”, Arkveld is a unique wyvern-type monster that may be capable of flight with its clawed wings but otherwise is exceptionally nimble on the ground. It prefers to use its wing chains for whip-like striking attacks at its foes and constricting them within its tendrils.

Balahara

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Leviathan

Leviathan Element: Water

Balahara is a Leviathan-type monster that swims through the sands of the Windward Plains in pursuit of its prey. It specializes in quicksand traps, can cling to walls, and sometimes works together in larger numbers to bring down larger monsters. Balahara’s main element is water and it uses that to wield mud-style projectile attacks.

Ceratonoth

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Herbivore

Herbivore Element: TBD

The Ceratonoth is an Herbivore-type creature located primarily in the Windward Plains, strongly resembling a pangolin aside from the three large spikes along its back. They are inherently docile in nature and are often found in larger packs.

While slow and relatively vulnerable, they can still use the spikes on their backs to conduct electrical attacks as a defensive move against predators.

Chatacabra

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Amphibian

Amphibian Element: TBD

The Chatacabra is a large amphibious monster that uses its strong tongue and adhesive saliva to grab blocks of stone and fortify its limbs with it for more powerful attacks. Its tongue is also used for other whip-like attacks while it charges hunters with its mouth wide open for dangerous bites.

Congalala

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Fanged Beast

Fanged Beast Element: Fire

Fire Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter 2

Congalala is a Fanged Beast-type monster similar to a monkey in physical appearance. While it’s not known yet if their behavioral traits will change in Monster Hunter Wilds, they are inherently docile and prefer to mingle with other herbivore animals. However, they can become wildly aggressive when threatened.

Dalthydon

Location: Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest Monster Type: Herbivore

Herbivore Element: None

Dalthydons are Herbivore-type creatures found roaming the Windward Plains and Scarlet Forest in small groups, often with their young. They are not predominantly aggressive except when attacked.

Doshaguma

Location: Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest

Windward Plains, Scarlet Forest Monster Type: Fanged Beast

Fanged Beast Element: TBD

The Doshaguma is an incredibly territorial and aggressive Fanged Beast monster that can be found alone or patrolling in packs. While the ideal situation is to encounter them alone, they will also perform attacks in groups, either towards hunters or larger predators in the area.

They specialize in swiping claw attacks and powerful bites with their fangs. In addition, they’ll sometimes throw the corpses of their prey at their foes.

Gravios

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Element: Fire

Fire Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter G, Monster Hunter Freedom

Gravios is a massive Flying Wyvern-type monster with a body that’s covered in stone-like armor, giving it enhanced defense from attacks. Due to its size and weight, it’s not as nimble as other wyvern monsters and its flight capabilities are more limited.

Gore Magala

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Elder Dragon

Elder Dragon Element: Earth

Earth Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter 4 (Ultimate), Monster Hunter Generations, Monster Hunter Rise

Gore Magala is a unique Elder Dragon-type monster with six limbs and no eyes, meaning that it has to rely on dispersing its pollen-like scales to detect prey or predators in the vicinity. It wields a dangerous substance called the Frenzy Virus and specializes in slash and grapple attacks.

Gypceros

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Bird Wyvern

Bird Wyvern Element: None; can inflict Poison

None; can inflict Poison Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter G, Monster Hunter Freedom

The Gypceros is a large Bird Wyvern-type enemy that uses the crest on its head to emit disorienting flashes to confuse foes. It also features a shock-resistant hide while its tail remains vulnerable to damage, particularly fire. At the same time, it can disperse globs of poison to infect its target.

Hirabami

Location: Iceshard Cliffs

Iceshard Cliffs Monster Type: Leviathan

Leviathan Element: Ice

Hirabami is a Leviathan-type monster that can levitate in midair by using a wind-catching membrane on its neck. Otherwise, it will often hang from rock arches or cave ceilings with its short clawed arms. It specializes in ice attacks, usually hurling projectiles at its targets. It can also be found in packs of three.

Lala Barina

Location: Scarlet Forest

Scarlet Forest Monster Type: Temnoceran

Temnoceran Element: TBD; Capable of Paralysis

Lala Barina is a Temnoceran-type monster that looks much like an arachnid with six legs and a fluffy thorax that resembles a vibrant red rose when it becomes aggressive. Further embracing its arachnid characteristics, it wields a scarlet-colored silk during its attacks. It can be used to immobilize its foes or inflict damage along with claw and fang attacks.

Nerscylla

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Temnoceran

Temnoceran Element: None; can inflict Poison

None; can inflict Poison Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter 4 (Ultimate), Monster Hunter Generations

Nerscylla is a Temnoceran-type monster that resembles an arachnid in appearance, though it only has four legs. It brandishes long front claws and strong fangs, along with spikes along its back made of crystallized poison. It’s capable of spinning webs quickly with its silk that is incredibly durable and tough to break free of.

Nu Udra

Location: Oilwell Basin

Oilwell Basin Monster Type: TBD; resembles an octopus

TBD; resembles an octopus Element: Fire

The Nu Udra is a massive octopus-like monster that lurks in the Oilwell Basin, is the region’s apex predator, and usually appears during the Firespring environmental event. It often uses its tentacles for grappling attacks, trapping hunters in its grasp while it uses oil-based fire attacks. It can also burrow underground or squeeze through crevices to ambush or otherwise escape.

Quematrice

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Brute Wyvern

Brute Wyvern Element: Fire

The Quematrice is an incredibly mobile Brute Wyvern monster that specializes in harnessing the flammable oil that erupts from its tail. Anything it touches can ignite instantly and the monster will further use that to create sweeping fire attacks towards its opponents.

Rampopolo

Location: Oilwell Basin

Oilwell Basin Monster Type: Brute Wyvern

Brute Wyvern Element: TBD; Can inflict Poison

Rampopolo is a Brute Wyvern-type monster that resides in the depths of the Oilwell Basin. With an odd appearance for a wyvern, one of its most defining features is its proboscis-like beak that reveals a long tongue capable of dangerous whip attacks. Its body also contains numerous sacs filled with poisonous gas that it can unleash on its foes.

Rathalos

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Element: Fire

Fire Previous Appearance: Every generation of Monster Hunter up to Monster Hunter Wilds

Rathalos is the quintessential mascot of and the most recognizable monster in the entire Monster Hunter franchise. A Flying Wyvern-type monster and the male counterpart to Rathian, he is a fearsome beast that brandishes flurries of fire projectile attacks as well as poison attacks with his tail.

Rathian

Location: TBD

TBD Monster Type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Element: Fire

Fire Previous Appearance: Every generation of Monster Hunter up to Monster Hunter Wilds

Rathian is a Flying Wyvern-type monster that is the female counterpart to Rathalos, the most iconic monster of the series. She brandishes many attacks similar to Rathalos’, including flame projectiles from her mouth and poisonous barbs from her club-like tail.

Rey Dau

Location: Windward Plains

Windward Plains Monster Type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Element: Lightning

Rey Dau is the apex predator of the Windward Plains and most of its abilities focus on harnessing lightning. Its appearance often coincides with the Sandtide storms, as it uses the electricity-filled air to wield attacks by using its horns as the conduit.

Uth Duna

Location: Scarlet Forest

Scarlet Forest Monster Type: Leviathan

Leviathan Element: Water

The Uth Duna is a Leviathan-type reptile monster that patrols the Scarlet Forest as its apex predator. The best time to encounter it is during the region’s heavy downpours when the rivers rise, giving it an environmental advantage. Along with being dangerously fast in higher waters, Uth Duna harnesses water-element attacks to stun hunters and mitigate their damage.

Yian kut-ku

Location: Scarlet Forest

Scarlet Forest Monster Type: Bird Wyvern

Bird Wyvern Element: Fire

Fire Previous Appearance: Monster Hunter, Monster Hunter G, Monster Hunter Freedom

The Yian Kut-ku is a Bird Wyvern-type monster most recognizable by its striking ear frills and large underbite bill. Thanks to its slim body it’s capable of moving exceptionally fast and its ear frills give it a heightened sense of hearing. Its attacks focus on flame projectiles from the sac in its mouth, and they are often found in packs in the Scarlet Forest.

That concludes all Monster Hunter Wilds monsters revealed so far. Be sure to check out all of the latest news and guides for the game here at The Escapist, including all pre-order bonuses you get with the game.

