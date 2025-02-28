All Monster Hunter Wilds Voice Actors

Capcom’s latest entry in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds, is here, and players are already exploring the Forbidden Lands has to offer. However, they’re having trouble placing the voices in the game. Here are all the Monster Hunter Wilds voice actors.

All Major Monster Hunter Wild Voice Actors & Cast List

Anjali Kunapaneni as Alma

Alma is one of the most important characters in the game, being part of the Hunter’s Unit and looking over all of the different tasks the player has to deal with. She’s incredibly knowledgeable and will prove her worth time and time again.

Voicing Alma in the English version of Monster Hunter Wilds is Anjali Kunapaneni, who just recently appeared as Finesse in Disney+’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Her other notable roles include Yuki Tsukumo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sushang in Honkai: Star Rail, and Nya Nia in Tower of God.

Kristen McGuire as Gemma

Like Alma, Gemma is part of the Hunter’s crew in Monster Hunter Wilds. She takes care of the main character’s weapons and armor, providing all kinds of upgrades and other goodies. No one will make it to the end of the game without Gemma.

Kristen McGuire, who voices Gemma in the English version of the Capcom game, has a pretty impressive resume. She’s appeared in projects like Oshi no Ko, Dr. Stone, and Pokemon Horizons: The Series. McGuire also voiced a couple of characters in the 2025 game Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero.

Amber May as Nata

Nata is also part of the Hunter’s Unit, but his role is less defined than the other members. He’s a mysterious figure that joins the main character on their journey, and players will learn more about him as they progress through Monster Hunter Wilds.

Helping bring Nata to life in Monster Hunter Wilds is veteran voice actor Amber May, who was also part of the cast of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero. She also voiced Regina in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Yanqing in Honkai: Star Rail.

Patrick Seitz as Fabius

Before joining up with the Hunter, Nata had some help in the form of Fabius, the leader of the Hunter’s Guild. He’s the one who sends the Units out into the Forbidden Lands, making him integral to the story of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Such an important role needs a strong voice, and Patrick Seitz provides that. He’s best known for voicing Jiren in the English version of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO and Kim Chul in the English dub of Solo Leveling. Seitz has also lent his talents to other major gaming franchises, including Like a Dragon and Diablo.

Other Monster Hunter Wilds Voice Actors

While players are sure to hear some voices more than others, Monster Hunter Wilds features a massive cast of characters. Here are some of the other voice actors in Monster Hunter Wilds and the characters they play:

Alicyn Packard as Olivia

Monique Shi as Athos

Casey Mongillo as Erik

Edward Bosco as Werner

Mark Whitten as Roqul

Maya Aoki as Nona

Anairis Quinones as Aida

And those are all of the Monster Hunter Wilds voice actors. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to find and capture a Rime Beetle in the Capcom game.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

