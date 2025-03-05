All Monsters & How to Kill or Escape Them in R.E.P.O.

R.E.P.O. is yet another horror game that’s made waves in the streamer community in 2025. As you might expect, there are monsters to encounter, and they all come with unique ways of dealing with them. Here’s a list of all monsters in R.E.P.O. and how to handle them.

Recommended Videos

All Monsters in R.E.P.O.

Animal

Threat Level: Low

The Animal moves quickly, but deals very little damage. It’s extremely easy to kill since it won’t fight back.

Apex Predator (Duck)

Threat Level: Low

The Apex Predator won’t hurt you as long as you don’t provoke it, but if you want to kill it for some easy cash, you can do that. The best method of killing it is by bringing it to the extraction zone and crushing it with the piston.

Bang

Threat Level: Medium

As its name suggests, the Bang is an explosive, grenade-style enemy. If you attack it or if it spots you, it’ll rush towards you and explode. You can pick it up and throw it away, and the best way to deal with it is by throwing it into water, lava, or acid. Bangs can also be used to damage other monsters.

Bowtie

Threat Level: Low

Bowties will scream when they spot a player, and the scream will prevent you from running and jumping, and also push you backwards. While the scream itself won’t hurt you, it can push you into objects that may deal damage.

The good news is that Bowties are slow and can’t move while screaming, and they’re susceptible to all sorts of attacks. Your best bet is to sneak up on it when it isn’t paying attention.

Chef

Threat Level: Medium

The Chef’s attack patterns are easy to read. When it spots you, it’ll jump towards you and slash at you with its knives. if you dodge it, it’ll fall off-balance for a couple seconds, allowing you to strike it.

Clown

Threat Level: High

The Clown is one of the more dangerous monsters you’ll encounter in R.E.P.O. When it spots you, it’ll attack you with a laser beam that adjusts to your height, and it can also charge towards players with a melee attack.

It does have a weak point, though. After firing its laser, it’ll get stunned for a few seconds, giving you a small window of opportunity to escape or attack it.

Gnome

Threat Level: Low

Gnomes often travel in packs and they’ll prioritize destroying your loot instead of hurting you. The good news is that they’re very weak, and you can kill them simply by picking them up and slamming them into the wall or floor.

Headman

Threat Level: Low

The Headman is a floating head that isn’t really all that dangerous. It gets aggressive if you shine a light at it, but it’ll leave you alone otherwise.

Hidden

Threat Level: Medium

The Hidden looks like a cloud of black smoke, and it can grab you to stun you and make you drop all your items. The problem comes when it pulls you towards other enemies. Killing it can be difficult because it’s so hard to spot, so it’s probably better to hide when you sense that it’s nearby.

Huntsman

Threat Level: Medium

The Huntsman is blind, but is very reactive to sound. If it hears anything, it’ll fire its shotgun, which can kill you instantly if you’re close enough. However, it’s easy to avoid it as it’ll patrol a set route.

With that being said, the Huntsman is one of the more dangerous monsters to fight in R.E.P.O., and I recommend avoiding it altogether.

Mentalist

Threat Level: Medium

The Mentalist is another floating enemy that looks like an alien. When it spots a player, it’ll activate an anti-gravity field that causes everything near it to levitate, then slam it down to the ground, which can be deadly. It can teleport as well, making it a difficult enemy to run from.

The good news is that it goes down quick to melee weapons, and other players can also pull you out of the anti-gravity field if you get caught.

Reaper

Threat Level: Medium

The Reaper is one of the easiest monsters to avoid in R.E.P.O., but it’s also very strong. It’s slow and deaf, and won’t chase you very far. Killing it with guns and ranged weapons is the way to go.

Robe

Threat Level: High

On the flipside, Robe is a much bigger threat you’ll need to worry about in R.E.P.O., as it’s fast, and it also loves chasing you. The thing to know about Robe is that if you look directly at it, this will cause it to enter a frenzy and increase its speed while it chases after you. It also deals quite a bit of damage, and it loves sneaking up on you until it gets close enough to attack.

Fighting Robe isn’t a good idea as it has very high HP. Instead, you’ll want to avoid looking at it, and hide until it goes away.

Rugrat

Threat Level: Low

Rugrat might look harmless, and it is for the most part, but don’t push your luck. It scavenges for valuable items and throws them at the player if it spots you, but will run away if empty-handed.

I’d recommend just staying away from it though, as you’ll usually need about two or three people to lift it and smash it into the wall to kill it.

Spewer

Threat Level: Medium

The Spewer is a tadpole-like enemy that will chase after players and vomit at you. If it manages to latch on to you, it’ll occasionally make you vomit, which can deal damage to nearby players or items. It can also damage enemies though, which can be useful.

The best way to deal with the Spewer is to grab it and shake it, and it’ll run away from you.

Shadow Child

Threat Level: Low

The Shadow Child is one of the creepiest enemies in the game, but it’s really not that threatening. Its HP pool is extremely low, allowing you to one-shot it with most attacks and weapons.

Trudge

Threat Level: High

Just like the Reaper, Trudge is also very deadly, but very slow. When it spots you, it’ll pull you towards it before hitting you with its mace, which is very often an insta-kill. It can also pull you out of hiding spots if it sees you.

I’d recommend just hiding from it and waiting for it to go away, as killing it will take a lot of time and resources.

Upscream

Threat Level: Medium

Upscreams usually travel in groups, and they can grab you and throw you backwards to deal damage and stun you. They’re vulnerable to most attacks, but I’ve found that the tranq gun works best, as you can stun them, then grab them and slam them into the wall or floor.

And that’s how to deal with all monsters in R.E.P.O. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy