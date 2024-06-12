Rudeus mushoku tensei
All Mushoku Tensei Arcs In Order

While the anime and manga are ongoing, the Mushoku Tensei web novel is completed. Because of this, we know just how many arcs there are in Mushoku Tensei and what will be coming next for the anime and manga adaptations.

Mushoku Tensei Arcs

roxy mushoku tensei
Mushoku Tensei follows the complete life of Rudeus Greyrat starting from his birth which means there is a lot of story to cover and a lot of arcs to get through. The web novel was split into parts or volumes that culminated into 23 total volumes and 286 chapters. The web novel has been adapted into a light novel, a manga, and an anime. The manga and anime adaptations are still ongoing.

ArcLight Novel VolumeManga VolumeAnime Episodes
Childhood ArcVolume 1Volume 1; Chapters 1-5Season 1: Episodes 1-5 & 23
Home Tutor ArcVolume 2Volume 2; Chapters 6-10Season 1: Episodes 5-8
Entry-Level Adventurer ArcVolume 3Volume 3; Chapters 11-16Season 1: Episodes 9-11
Voyage ArcVolume 4Volume 4-6; Chapters 17-32Season 1: Episodes 12-15
Reunion ArcVolume 5Volume 7; Chapters 33-37Season 1: Episodes 16-18
Homecoming ArcVolume 6Volume 8-10; Chapters 38-51Season 1: Episodes 19-23
Mid-Level Adventurer ArcVolume 7N/ASeason 1: Episode 23 & Season 2: Episodes 1-3
University ArcVolume 8 & 9Volume 11-16; Chapters 52-76Season 2: Episodes 4-12
Newlyweds ArcVolume 10Volume 17-18; Chapters 77-86Season 2: Episodes 13-14
Sisters ArcVolume 11Volume 18- TBD; Chapters 87-TBDSeason 2: Episodes 15-19
Labyrinth ArcVolume 12TBDSeason 2: Episodes 20-TBD
Everyday-life ArcVolume 13TBDTBD
Summoning ArcVolume 14TBDTBD
Human God ArcVolume 15TBDTBD
Asura Kingdom ArcVolume 16 & 17TBDTBD
Subordinates ArcVolume 18TBDTBD
Zanoba ArcVolume 19TBDTBD
Cliff ArcVolume 20TBDTBD
Zenith ArcVolume 21TBDTBD
Organization ArcVolume 22TBDTBD
Fourth Child ArcVolume 23TBDTBD
The Final Battle ArcVolume 24 & 25TBDTBD
Conclusion ArcVolume 26TBDTBD

Where to Read & Watch Mushoku Tensei

As of right now, there is no legal way to read the light novels and manga for Mushoku Tensei. However, fans can buy the Mushoku Tensei light novels and the manga which are localized by Seven Seas Entertainment through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other book retailers. The anime is available through Crunchyroll.

Don’t miss out on the newest episode of Mushoku Tensei as the anime delves deeper into the Labyrinth Arc.

