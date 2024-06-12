All Mushoku Tensei Arcs In Order

While the anime and manga are ongoing, the Mushoku Tensei web novel is completed. Because of this, we know just how many arcs there are in Mushoku Tensei and what will be coming next for the anime and manga adaptations.
Mushoku Tensei Arcs
Mushoku Tensei follows the complete life of Rudeus Greyrat starting from his birth which means there is a lot of story to cover and a lot of arcs to get through. The web novel was split into parts or volumes that culminated into 23 total volumes and 286 chapters. The web novel has been adapted into a light novel, a manga, and an anime. The manga and anime adaptations are still ongoing.
|Arc
|Light Novel Volume
|Manga Volume
|Anime Episodes
|Childhood Arc
|Volume 1
|Volume 1; Chapters 1-5
|Season 1: Episodes 1-5 & 23
|Home Tutor Arc
|Volume 2
|Volume 2; Chapters 6-10
|Season 1: Episodes 5-8
|Entry-Level Adventurer Arc
|Volume 3
|Volume 3; Chapters 11-16
|Season 1: Episodes 9-11
|Voyage Arc
|Volume 4
|Volume 4-6; Chapters 17-32
|Season 1: Episodes 12-15
|Reunion Arc
|Volume 5
|Volume 7; Chapters 33-37
|Season 1: Episodes 16-18
|Homecoming Arc
|Volume 6
|Volume 8-10; Chapters 38-51
|Season 1: Episodes 19-23
|Mid-Level Adventurer Arc
|Volume 7
|N/A
|Season 1: Episode 23 & Season 2: Episodes 1-3
|University Arc
|Volume 8 & 9
|Volume 11-16; Chapters 52-76
|Season 2: Episodes 4-12
|Newlyweds Arc
|Volume 10
|Volume 17-18; Chapters 77-86
|Season 2: Episodes 13-14
|Sisters Arc
|Volume 11
|Volume 18- TBD; Chapters 87-TBD
|Season 2: Episodes 15-19
|Labyrinth Arc
|Volume 12
|TBD
|Season 2: Episodes 20-TBD
|Everyday-life Arc
|Volume 13
|TBD
|TBD
|Summoning Arc
|Volume 14
|TBD
|TBD
|Human God Arc
|Volume 15
|TBD
|TBD
|Asura Kingdom Arc
|Volume 16 & 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Subordinates Arc
|Volume 18
|TBD
|TBD
|Zanoba Arc
|Volume 19
|TBD
|TBD
|Cliff Arc
|Volume 20
|TBD
|TBD
|Zenith Arc
|Volume 21
|TBD
|TBD
|Organization Arc
|Volume 22
|TBD
|TBD
|Fourth Child Arc
|Volume 23
|TBD
|TBD
|The Final Battle Arc
|Volume 24 & 25
|TBD
|TBD
|Conclusion Arc
|Volume 26
|TBD
|TBD
Where to Read & Watch Mushoku Tensei
As of right now, there is no legal way to read the light novels and manga for Mushoku Tensei. However, fans can buy the Mushoku Tensei light novels and the manga which are localized by Seven Seas Entertainment through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or other book retailers. The anime is available through Crunchyroll.
