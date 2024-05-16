All My Hero Academia Movies In Order

Deku gives a thumbs up
In addition to its globally popular anime series, My Hero Academia has released a few feature films and specials tying directly into the overall story’s continuity. With that in mind, here are all of the My Hero Academia movies and specials in order.

All My Hero Academia Movies in Chronological Order

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising poster, with Deku and Bakugo leading the heroes
Image via Studio Bones
  • My Hero Academia: All Might Rising
  • My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training!
  • My Hero Academia: Hero Notebook
  • My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead
  • My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
  • My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training
  • My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
  • My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle
  • My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball
  • My Hero Academia: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell
  • My Hero Academia: Departure
  • My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

There are currently three theatrically released My Hero Academia feature films and nine original animated specials, all set within the franchise’s main story. The first special is a prequel to the entire series, while the subsequent two specials are set before My Hero Academia Season 2. Training of the Dead is set during Season 2, while the first movie, Two Heroes, takes place after Season 2. Make It! Do-or-Die Training is set during Season 3, while Heroes Rising is set after Season 4. The next three specials are set during Season 5, while Departure and World Heroes’ Mission, the third movie, are set after Season 5.

A fourth My Hero Academia anime movie, titled My Hero Academia: You’re Next, is currently in production and set for an August 2024 premiere. It is currently unknown where in the series’ chronology this movie takes place.

All My Hero Academia Movies in Release Order

My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission poster, with Deku leading his friends
Image via Studio Bones
  • My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training! (2016)
  • My Hero Academia: Hero Notebook (2017)
  • My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead (2017)
  • My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)
  • My Hero Academia: All Might Rising (2019)
  • My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)
  • My Hero Academia: Make It! Do-or-Die Survival Training (2020)
  • My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (2021)
  • My Hero Academia: Departure (2022)
  • My Hero Academia: Hero League Baseball (2022)
  • My Hero Academia: Laugh! As If You Are in Hell (2022)
  • My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle (2023)
  • My Hero Academia: You’re Next (2024)

My Hero Academia has been consistently putting out original specials since the anime series premiered in 2016, usually releasing a handful of specials during or in between most seasons of the show. Similarly, a My Hero Academia movie tends to come out every other season or so. For those not interested in watching the specials and movies in chronological order, they’re perfectly accessible to those watching them in release order, keeping the background of the anime series in mind.

