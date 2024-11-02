Forgot password
All Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix & Where To Find Them

Jackson Hayes
Published: Nov 2, 2024 08:32 am

Following a wild Marvel-themed season, Fortnite is running it back with Chapter 2 Remix. And while the weapon pool should be familiar to OG fans, there are a few new items to try out. Here are all the Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix and where to find them.

How To Find Every Mythic Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix

It should come as no surprise that the new Mythic items are tied to the new NPCs on the map, Snoop Dogg, Ice Spice, and Eminem. However, knowing is only half the battle, as players will need to figure out where to go and what to do to earn their weapons. Thankfully, The Escapist has all the information. So, without further ado, here’s where to find the Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix:

Snoop’s Drum Gun (Live Nov. 2)

Snoop Dog in Fortnite as part of an article about where to find Mythic weapons in Chapter 2 Remix.

The first Mythic Weapon is Snoop’s Drum Gun, which works just like the regular Drum Gun. For anyone who wants to get their hands on this bad boy, they’ll have to head to The Doggpound, which replaces The Agency, and defeat Snoop Dogg. It’s sitting in the dead center of the map, just east of Salty Springs.

Mythic RG Minigun (Live Nov. 7)

Eminem in Fortnite as part of an article about where to find Mythic weapons in Chapter 2 Remix.

The next weapon that’s sure to be highly coveted is the Mythic RG Minigun, which is held by Eminem. He’s hanging out at Spaghetti Grotto, which is in an underground location between Dirty Docks and Retail Row. Gamers will have to take out Eminem to hear his weapon, but they won’t feel bad after trying out the lyrical weapon.

Ice Spice’s Grappler & Rifle (Live Nov. 14)

Ice Spice in Fortnite as part of an article about where to find Mythic weapons in Chapter 2 Remix.

Fortnite saves the best for last, with one of its newest additions to the game, Ice Spice, holding two Mythic items. The Grappler is self-explanatory, of course, and the Rifle is a version of the SCAR, one of the most popular guns in the game’s history. Players can try to acquire the items by heading to Ice Isle, just northwest of Pleasant Park, and defeating Ice Spice.

And those are all the Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix and where to find them. Do keep in mind that in addition to getting the new items, players will add the NPCs they defeat to their team.

And that’s how to get the free Juice WRLD skin in Fortnite. If you’re looking for more, here are all the Fortnite season start and end dates.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Fortnite
