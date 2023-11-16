Season 3 of World of Warcraft: ‘Dragonflight’ adds a whole bunch of dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation. In this list, we’ll be covering which new dungeons you can expect to come up against when doing Mythic+ this season.

All New Mythic+ Dungeons in WoW Dragonflight Season 3

First up is Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall. This is one of the ‘Dragonflight’ dungeons and features boss fights such as Chronikar and Manifested Timeways. It’s a pretty neat dungeon from the current expansion that many players should already be familiar with.

The second dungeon entering the rotation is Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise. As you can probably tell from the name, this is also a ‘Dragonflight’ dungeon. You’ll be going up against bosses like Tyr, The Infinite Keeper and Morchie. Similar to Galakrond’s Fall, this is a recent dungeon that most players will be familiar with.

If you played the ‘Battle for Azeroth’ expansion, you’ll be familiar with the awesome, eerie Waycrest Manor dungeon. This spooky dungeon is the third to be added to the Mythic+ pool. It features boss fights such as the Heartsbane Triad and the Soulbound Goliath. Also coming in from ‘Battle for Azeroth’ is the Atal’Dazar dungeon. This Aztec-inspired Troll temple dungeon was great in that expansion and features boss fights with Priestess Alun’za and Rezan.

Heading back to the ‘Legion’ expansion, we have the Darkheart Thicket coming into rotation. This dark, corruption-filled dungeon features boss fights with Archdruid Glaidalis and Oakheart. Also from ‘Legion’, we’ll be getting the Black Rook Hold dungeon, which features the cool Amalgam of Souls and Illysanna Ravencrest boss fights.

Next, we’ll be heading to the beautiful Everbloom dungeon from the ‘Warlords of Draenor’ expansion. This magnificent area features fights with the likes of Witherbark and the massive Yalnu. And finally, we have the Throne of Tides dungeon from the ‘Cataclysm’ expansion. This iconic dungeon features boss fights with Lady Naz’Jar through to the giant octopus-like Ozumat.

Those are all the dungeons that will be placed into the rotation for Season 3 in World of Warcraft: ‘Dragonflight’. There is a nice mix of dungeons from a variety of expansions — some certainly tougher than others. Completing Mythic+ dungeons this season will net you some neat rewards, including the titles The Dreaming and The Dreaming Hero, plus a new Verdant color for the Mythic+ Armoredon mount!