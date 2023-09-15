Video Games

All New Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

By
announcement trailer: Today at the February 27, 2023 Pokémon Presents, The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya revealed two-part DLC expansion Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, with Part 1: The Teal Mask arriving in fall 2023 and Part 2: The Indigo Disk arriving in winter 2023.

With The Teal Mask DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some brand new Pokémon will be getting introduced to the series. Over in the Kitakami region, where the DLC takes place, you’ll be able to encounter and catch the seven new Pokémon. With that in mind, here’s a list of all seven new Pokémon in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

It’s exciting to have some new Pokémon to catch and try out. I’m looking forward to adding them to my team and seeing how good they are. Here’s all the new Pokémon you can catch:

  • Dipplin – Grass and Dragon Type. Evolves from Applin.
  • Poltchageist – Grass and Ghost Type.
  • Sinistcha – Grass and Ghost Type. Evolves from Poltchageist.
  • Okidogi – Poison and Fighting Type.
  • Munkidori – Poison and Psychic Type.
  • Fezandipiti – Poison and Fairy Type.
  • Ogerpon – Grass Type.

It should be noted that Ogerpon changes type based on the type of mask that it uses. It can be Grass and Fire with the Hearthflame Mask, Grass and Water with the Wellspring Mask, and Grass and Rock with the Cornerstone Mask. There are some really cool new typing combinations you can do there with Ogerpon. All of them cover a Grass-type weakness and provide Ogerpon extra type coverage to attack with as well.

Meanwhile, Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti also have some amazing typing combinations. The Poison combo typings they have are pretty potent. It gives them access to high damage moves with a nice variety of weakness coverage that they can target. They’ll also be able to resist a lot of damage types with most attacks against them being neutral or not very effective. Okidogi is the only one with a large weakness, being 4x weak to Psychic moves, which is unfortunate as that is a pretty easy weakness to exploit!

That covers all the new Pokémon making an appearance in the Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC. It’s not a whole lot, but we do also get a bunch of returning Pokémon as well!

