The hero shooter game Marvel Rivals closes out 2024 with a full-on Winter Celebration event. In addition to including a new game mode, the event also adds several new character skins. Here are all the skins added to Marvel Rivals through its 2024 Winter Celebration event.

Recommended Videos

All New Skins in the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration Event

Groot

Image via NetEase Games

As a living tree, Groot takes his holiday spirit to another level as he transforms his body into a Christmas tree, complete with pine needles and string lights on his limbs. Groot also sports a bushy beard that would make Santa Claus jealous of his Winter Celebration skin. The seasonal skin also has a warm orange light emanating from Groot’s chest as he spreads his holiday cheer throughout Marvel Rivals.

Groot’s abilities are plant-based, either creating walls made of solid wood or spores and vines to attack his targets. Groot’s ultimate ability has him create a large vine cluster, ensnaring any enemy that it can grab. Groot has team-up abilities with Jeff and his Guardians of the Galaxy teammate Rocket Raccoon, with both heroes able to ride on Groot’s shoulders.

Jeff the Land Shark

Image via NetEase Games

Jeff the Land Shark is quickly shaping up to be one of the breakout playable characters in Marvel Rivals’ launch roster. For his 2024 Winter Celebration skin, Jeff is ready to hit the ski slopes, complete with a form-fitting black polar suit, white gloves, a yellow scarf, fuzzy earmuffs, and a colored visor. Jeff also headlines the Winter Celebration’s new game mode, Jeff’s Winter Splash.

Despite his toothy appearance, Jeff the Land Shark works well as a team healer and defensive buffer with his unique abilities. Jeff also has team-up abilities with Luna Snow and Namor, offering an enhanced version of his Aqua Burst attack and damage reduction ability, respectively. Jeff’s ultimate ability has him dive below the surface before popping up to devour anyone in his way.

Related: How To Disable Mouse Acceleration in Marvel Rivals

Magik

Image via NetEase Games

More winter sports-themed than one oriented for the holidays, Magik wears seasonal-appropriate athletic gear for her Winter Celebration skin. Wearing a winter jacket, snow pants, hat, visor, and ski boots, Magik has definitely dressed for the season. Similarly, Magik’s usual sword resembles a large set of black skis instead of its magical metal.

Magik’s abilities have her either summon demons to help fight or unleash advanced swordplay techniques. Magik’s ultimate ability has her channel power from Limbo to temporarily transform into the Darkchild, enhancing her usual abilities. Black Panther teams up with Magik, with the two heroes using Magik’s Limbo Discs to create portals.

Rocket Raccoon

Image via NetEase Games

Not to be outdone by his best friend and longtime teammate Groot, Rocket Raccoon similarly decks himself out for Winter Celebration. Ready for the winter weather, Rocket wears a red and white winter coat with matching pants, while his laser rifle also takes on a similar color scheme. Rocket also wears the familiar red and white fuzzy Santa Claus cap to complete his seasonal ensemble.

Groot is a tech-oriented character, either using his guns to bombard enemies or gadgets to heal and revive his teammates in the heat of battle. Groot’s ultimate ability has him deploy a cosmic amplifier that grants his teammates a significant boost to their damage output. Rocket has two different team-up abilities, either able to ride Groot’s shoulders or temporarily upgrade the Punisher and/or Winter Soldier’s weapons granting infinite ammo and a faster firing rate.

Venom

Image via NetEase Games

Venom is ice cold for Winter Celebration, with his usual black symbiote now taking on an icy blue appearance. Venom’s tendrils are more jagged and resemble sharpened icicles as the antihero gets into the holiday spirit. At the center of his chest, Venom’s usual white spider emblem has been replaced by a glowing frozen blue symbol.

Many of Venom’s offensive abilities are primarily related to his symbiote tentacles, either as an attack or to slow down his enemies caught in their grasp. Venom’s ultimate ability sees him burrow underground and attack any enemies above him, similar to Jeff’s ultimate ability. Reflecting his greatest frenemies, Venom’s team-up abilities are linked to Spider-Man and Peni Parker, sharing a portion of his symbiote to give them spiked armor.

And those are all the new skins in the Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy