All Ninja Time Clans and Clan Moves Listed

Here are all moves from all Clans in Ninja Time.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 05:11 pm

Ninja Time has become an instant hit on Roblox, with a massive response from anime community worldwide. Now it’s time to explore every single ninja Clan in the game, and see how they hit, run, heal, and everything in between. We bring you all Clan moves in Ninja Time listed and sorted into neat tables, with in detail description, so you can thoroughly prepare for your adventure.

Table of contents

All Ninja Time Clan Moves Listed

Below are listed all clans and their skills from the Roblox game Ninja Time, including two Clans waiting to be released. Take your time to study them and choose the one that best reflects your playing style and anime ambitions. Once you finish, we advise you to check our ultimate Ninja Time Clans guide and tier list, so you can make an informed decision when deciding which Ninja Time Clan to join and make history.

Soul

Soul is a common clan in Ninja Time (48,5% spin chance) best known for efficiency against groups of enemies. Overall, it’s a mediocre clan but can be quite fun in the hands of a player skilled in enemy-controlling.

Skill Name: Names not released yetRequirementsEffect
Ninjutsu 5Damage 50 + 1 per Mastery level is a good start, especially with Defense break.
Ninjutsu 10This is very cool: control the enemy and apply Defense break, great for strategists.
Ninjutsu 15High-output damage of 100 + 1 per Mastery level, and Defense break to boot.
Ninjutsu 20While 0 damage sounds lame, imagine what you can do while controlling multiple enemies and imposing Defense break on them.
Ninjutsu 25This is what you want: base damage 300 + 2 per mastery level, AND Defense break to sweeten the deal.

Healer

Like Soul, Healer is also a common clan (48,5%), and the one you will probably roll first. It is a support character focused on healing both you and your allies. Probably the least effective clan combat-wise.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Come To Me		Healer 1A quick dash and a mighty melee blow to one target. 10 damage + 6 per Mastery level.

Auto Heal		Healer 5Heals one person, either you or one of your friends touched, for 5 health per second + 0,5 per Mastery level

Destroying Kick		Healer 8A mighty blow, ideal against melee juggernauts, granting +8 Mastery level and Defense break against enemies.

Heal Area		Healer 5A healing power affecting both you and your friends in the surrounding area, healing 5 HP per second and +0,5 Mastery level.

Mega Clutcher		Healer 8An impressive jump-and-detonate skill dealing area damage near your landing spot, dealing 20 damage +10 per Mastery level.

Auto Heal rage		Healer 15Increases your damage output but drains your Chakra pool in addition to regular healing, healing 25 HP per second +0,5 Mastery level, drains 30 Chakra per second.

Healer Mask		Healer 25A fantastic healing tool bringing you up to full life, +20 Taijutsu Mastery per 30 seconds.

Heal Area rage		Healer 15Similar to Auto Heal rage but works like an area effect, healing 25 health per second and +0,3 Mastery level.

Chakra Hand		Healer 20Increases your attack speed, movement, and Taijutsu melee damage output by 1,5x.

Bone

In terms of rarity, Bone is an epic clan with a 15% spin chance. It combines strong ranged attacks with solid defensive abilities, and is capable of passive damage output to enemies. A decent clan, but still not impressive as some others.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Bone Balls		Bone 1Your basic, low-damage ranged attack sticking to multiple targets, dealing 1 hp per bone + 0,9 per Mastery level.

Bone Dagger		Bone 4Creates a moderately effective melee weapon made out of bone, causing 2 seconds of blood damage per hit.

Bone Drill Spike		Bone 8Area of effect skill producing epic bone spikes hitting several enemies, with a damage output of 12 HP + 6 per Mastery level.

Bone Mode		Bone 4You get a set of bone armor, afflicting more damage in melee, and base damage is increased 10% from defense.

Bone Dance		Bone 6Visually stunning move, inflicting solid damage to single melee target, inflicting 3 HP per hit + 1,1 per Mastery level, 5 seconds of blood damage and imposes Defense break.

Bone Mountain Spike		Bone 12Similar to Bone Drill Spike, but more powerful and covers a larger area with huge spikes, dealing 15 HP + 8 per Mastery level.

Bone Spike Area		Bone 15Another spiked area of effect skill, targeting many opponents, now with a massive damage output causing 18 HP + 10 per Mastery level.

Bone Spike Dash		Bone 20The most powerful move consisted of a devastating and eye-pleasing melee charge, inflicting 20 damage + 30 per Mastery level.

Bug

If crowd control is your thing, Bug clan offers tons of fun. It is a rare clan with a 30% spin chance, ideal for ranged attack players who like to deal with multiple enemies at once. However, Bug clan is still inferior to several others Ninja Time clans, especially those related to Eyes.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Insect Infusion		Bug 1Shrouds you with insects providing extra damage output of 1 second of poison damage per hit.

Insect Swarm		Bug 5Attaches to the person you are targeting and deals constant damage, dealing 10 HP + 4 per Master level and 5 seconds of poison damage.

Insect Domain		Bug 12An area of effect power dealing solid damage to multiple targets, dealing 3 HP per hit + 2 per Mastery level and inflicts 1 second of poison damage.

Insect Tornado		Bug 8Similar to Insect Domain but less powerful, inflicting 2 HP per hit + 2 per Mastery level and 1 second of poison damage.

Insect Orb		Bug 10Creates an orb dealing massive damage to all inside, taking 15 damage + 10 per Mastery level, 10 second poison damage and causes Defense break.

Insect Suffocate		Bug 15A huge blue orb dealing tons of damage to multiple targets, quite mighty when stacked with other skills, causing 5 HP per hit + 1 per mastery level and 1 second of poison damage.

Shadow

Shadow can be a bit disappointing for some players since it’s based around enemy group control instead of dealing massive amounts of damage. It’s a rare clan with 30% spin chance, but most players skip the Shadow and go for more powerful clans.

Skill Name: Names not released yetRequirementEffect
Ninjutsu 5Your basic attack with a nice damage of 50 + 1 per Mastery level.
Ninjutsu 5Zero damage output, but you can control the enemy and apply Defense break to the target.
Ninjutsu 10Now we’re talking: you deal base damage 80 + 1 per Mastery level, and enable Defense break in a flashy way.
Ninjutsu 10In addition to damage 100 + 1 per Mastery level, you can use Defense break against foes.
Ninjutsu 15No damage, but you can control multiple enemies and apply Defense break to all of them.
Ninjutsu 15Another zero damage skill, but involves Defense break and can give you Chakra boost +20 per second.
Ninjutsu 20This is a reliable attack of damage 30 per hit + 1 per Mastery level, you’ll be using it a lot.
Ninjutsu 20A better version of enemy hindering, with no damage, but with Defense break and +30 Chakra per second.
Ninjutsu 25Your ultimate skill, dealing damage 400 + 2 per mastery level, albeit with a 40 second cooldown.

Fighter

With it’s Inner Gates, Fighters can be truly deadly clan members. They are focused on high amounts of melee damage and a lot of combat techniques. It’s a legendary clan with a 5% spin chance.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Falling Meteor Strike		Taijutsu 5Punches the enemy and lifts it high into the air, dealing 10 base damage +4 per Mastery level.

Ascending Gale Kick		Taijutsu 15Another physical attack with spectacular aerial combat experience, with a base damage of 5 HP per hit, +3 per Mastery level.

Teleporting Meteor Kick		Taijutsu 10A short teleportation followed by a devastating kick, dealing 10 damage + 5 per Mastery, excellent for melee combat in the open.

Dynamic Entry		Taijutsu 10A quick dash and a powerful melee punch in the end, great for taking out distant enemies. The base damage is only 10, but +6 per Mastery level is what makes thig skill so efficient.
From 5 to 50 Taijutsu.The ultimate fighter move, inflicting over-the-top damage while you gain even more speed and agility. Depending on your Gate, buffs range from +5 Mastery and +6 Agility Mastery, to +40 Mastery and +20 Agility mastery.

Yellow Thunder

Yellow Thunder is an extremely fun clan to play due to unparalleled speed and movement abilities. It also feature a unique combat prowess, and it’s a mighty clan indeed, even compared to famous Eyes. Yellow Thunder is a Legendary clan with a 5% spin chance.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Yellow Kunai		Yellow Thunder 1Throw a Kunai to mark a teleport location for Yellow Teleport. You can have multiple Kunai across the world.

Yellow Teleport		Yellow Thunder 1Teleport to any Yellow Kunai you choose by clicking on the menu on your left that appears when pressing the move’s key.

Mark of the Storm		Yellow Thunder 6A melee grab attack marking hit targets and enabling you to teleport next to them in an instant.

Yellow Seal		Yellow Thunder 4Summons a seal to absorb and negate any projectile that hits you.

Yellow Blink Dash		Yellow Thunder 6A quick straight-line Kunai that enables immediate teleportation to where it lands, works on allies and foes.

Yellow Thunderous Flight		Yellow Thunder 8Throw out a Kunai and if it hits a target immediately teleport above them and slam them down with a powerful, high-damage Rasengan. Damage 2 per hit + 2 per Mastery level.

Yellow Tri-Kunai Assault		Yellow Thunder 10Throw out a Kunai and if it hits a target immediately teleport to them, throw out two more around them, rapidly teleporting and slashing them for great single-target damage. Damage 2 per hit + 2 per Mastery level.

Yellow Heavenly		Yellow Thunder 25If a Kunai hits a target, summon a shadow clone that teleports the target away and performs a Yellow Tri-Kunai Assault on them as you charge up a Rasengan, before the clone brings the target back to you and you slam it down with a high-damage Rasengan, damage 10 per hit + 2 per Mastery level.

White Eyes

The least powerful of all Eyes, White Eyes are mythical clan with a 1% spin chance. Clan members are focused on physical combat and unique fighting styles, and having a sort-of-an X-ray vision is also very cool.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Eight Palms		White Eyes 1A string of melee blows inflicting 8 damage per hit + 3 per Mastery level.

White Eye Vision		White Eyes 4Enables you to see enemies’ Chakra points through walls.

32 Eight Trigrams		White Eyes 6Mighty melee blows followed by lifting the enemy in the air and punching him even harder, 12 damage per hit + 5 per Mastery.

Eight Trigrams Palms		White Eyes 8Gain +0,75 per Mastery level and deal even more deadly blows.

64 Eight Trigrams		White Eyes 15A set of multiple melee attacks with devastating effect, dealing 8 HP per hit + 2 per Mastery level.

White Eye Mode		White Eyes 1 and 50+ Golden Eyes questUse this flamboyant mode to gain +6 White Eyes Mastery level, or Golden Eyes + 10 White Eyes Mastery level.

Purple Eyes

Now we’re talking big! Purple Eyes clan is the hardest to spin, with a divine rarity of just 0,5% chance. It is capable of doing almost all you can imagine: ranged attacks, strong group control, and high damage output.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Purple Eyes Mode		Purple Eyes 1Allows you to use other Purple Eyes’ skills with 45% skill damage increase.

Rocket Barrage		Purple Eyes 1You cast several small fire projectiles, each dealing 20 HP + 1 per mastery level

Universal Pull		Purple Eyes 3Conjures an orb that pulls enemies and deal damage, 20 HP per hit + 2 per Mastery level.

Rhino Rush		Purple Eyes 7You project a huge rhino dealing massive damage, 500 HP + 4 per Mastery level.

Divine Push		Purple Eyes 1Enemies around you are pushed and dealt high damage, 100 HP + 1 per mastery level.

Chameleon Invocation		Purple Eyes 7Summons a giant chameleon land mount.

Bird Invocation		Purple Eyes 7Summons a cool looking flying mount.

Soul Grab		Purple Eyes 10Deals spectacular damage to a nearby enemy, taking 400 HP and 5% of target’s total health + 2 per Mastery level.

Universal Absorption		Purple Eyes 10Summons your clone with a chakra-draining red zone around it, taking 100 Chakra per second.

Hellgate		Purple Eyes 10Summons a Hellgate damaging nearby enemies, 100 HP per hit + 1 per Mastery level.

Gama Beam		Purple Eyes 15Channels an exploding orb pushing enemies away, dealing 300 HP per hit +4 per Mastery level.

Demonic Statue		Purple Eyes 25Summons a divine beast dealing tremendous damage in a front line, 50 HP per hit + 4 per Mastery level.

Celestial Subjugation		Purple Eyes 20Forms a magnetic orb pulling nearby enemies, locking them in the air and dealing massive damage, 500 HP + 4 per Mastery level.

Red Eyes

If combat is all you want, Red Eyes clan is your champion. Granted, it has a mythical rarity of just 1% chance to spin, but once engaged, they are devastating in all form of martial arts. Their multiple burst abilities are nicely paired with both close and ranged combat.

Skill NameRequirementsEffect

Red Eyes Atributes		Genjutsu 1Get into the Red Eyes mode and increase all of your attributes by 10%. Looks and feels great!

Red Eyes CopyJutsu		Genjutsu 4When an opponent uses a skill, you can mimic it and turn it against him.

Red Eyes Predict		Genjutsu 6Impressive looking feat enabling you to deflect damage in a spectacular manner.

Red Eyes Genjutsu		Genjutsu 8A mind-blowing attack inflicting 25 damage + 3 per Mastery level.

Red Eyes Izanami		Genjutsu 10Upon deploying this skill, all of your health and Chakra will restore in a flashy manner, stunning enemies in the process and returning them to their starting positions.

Red Eyes Clans

In addition to the skills listed above, all five Red Eyes sub-clans have their own perks and tricks. Check them out before playing and learn all the powers and abilities.

Raven: Decent damage and excellent control skillsTeleporter: AoE skills, solid damage and long cooldownsIntangible: Epic single-target damage paired with invisibilityMeteor: Ridiculous AoE damage and Defense breakBlack Flames: Massive DoT damage and low cooldowns

Red Eyes Amaterasu Mode
Requirements: Raven 1-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From +2 up to +10 Red Eyes Mastery level


Carmine Illusion Mode
Requirements: Teleporter 1-50
Effects: +2 Mastery level to +10 Mastery level
Sky Shadow Mode
Requirements: Intangible 1-50
Effect: From +2 to +10 Mastery level
Crimson Inferno Mode
Requirements: Meteor 1-50
Effect: From +2 up to +10 Mastery level
Ruby Tempest Mode
Requirements: Black Flames 1-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From +2 to 10 Red Eyes Mastery level

Scarlet Blaze Mode
Requirements: Raven 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 5 HP per hit, +2,2 mastery level, +1 second of black flames damage
Red Eyes Teleporter Kotoa
Requirements: Teleporter 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage + 15 per Mastery level, stunned NPCs, no M1s, jutsus, substitutions and weakened movement
Intangible Intangible
Requirements: Intangible 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: +40 Agility mastery
Small Meteor
Requirements: Meteor 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: damage 20 + 12 per Mastery level
Darkness Slash
Requirements: Black Flames 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 20 damage, +8 per Mastery level, Defense break, +5 second of Black Flames damage

Red Eyes Raven Genjutsu
Requirements: Raven 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage + 8 per Mastery level

Red Eyes Teleporter Sun
Requirements: Teleporter 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage + 15 per Mastery level, weakened vision, stunned NPCs
Red Eyes Intangible
Requirements: Intangible 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: Interdimensional travel with 20% damage boost
Hellish Shock Meteor
Requirements: Meteor 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: damage 20, +18 per Mastery level, +2 seconds of fire damage, Defense break
Red Eyes Amaterasu Spike
Requirements: Black Flames 15, Quest: Friends
Effect: 10 damage per hit, +2 Mastery level, 5 seconds of Black Flames damage

Red Eyes Genjutsu Ult
Requirements: Raven 20, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage + 12 per Mastery level
Red Eyes Teleporter Ult
Requirements: Teleporter 20, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage, +15 per Mastery level
Intangible Raikiri
Requirements: Intangible 20, Quest: Friends
Effect: damage 500, +20 per Mastery level, 10% of target’s total life, Defense break.
Yasaka Magatama
Requirements: Meteor 20, Quest: Friends)
Effect: +6 per Mastery level, Defense break
Red Eyes Amaterasu Ult
Requirements: Black Flames 20, Quest: Friends
Effect: 50 damage, +25 Mastery level, 20 seconds of Black Flames damage

Scarlet Skeleton
Requirements: Raven 15-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From 20% Vitality to 45% Vitality + 50 damage (+1 per Mastery level)

Carmine Skeleton
Requirements: Teleporter 15 to 50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From 20% Vitality to 45% Vitality + 50 damage per hit + 1 per Mastery level
Sky Skeleton
Requirements: Intangible 15-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From 20% Vitality to 45% Vitality, 50 damage per hit, +1 per Mastery level
Crimson Skeleton
Requirements: Meteor 15-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From 20% Vitality to 45% Vitality + 50 damage per hit + 1 per Mastery level
Ruby Skeleton
Requirements: Black Flames 15-50, Quest: Friends
Effect: From 20% Vitality to 45% Vitality + 50 damage (+ 1 per Mastery level)

This concludes our article on all Clan moves in Ninja Times listed and explained. Now that you know how to handle all clan skills check out our Ninja Time codes, claim them, and start your quest with several boosts right off the bat.

