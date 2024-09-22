All No Gain No Love Episode Release Dates, Confirmed

The screwball South Korean romantic comedy No Gain No Love premiered in August 2024, with international streaming beyond South Korea on Prime Video. Here is when all episodes of No Gain No Love Season 1 are scheduled to be released through till the eventual season finale.

Image via Prime Video

No Gain No Love premiered on Monday, August 26, 2024, with the second episode released on Tuesday, August 27. Since then, the series has released two new episodes weekly, on Monday and Tuesday throughout the remainder of its first season run. The eleventh and twelfth episodes of No Gain No Love Season 1 are expected to debut on Monday, September 30, and Tuesday, October 1, respectively, closing out the first season and setting up the premiere of its spinoff series, Spice Up Our Love, which debuts two days later on Thursday, October 3.

Episode Release Date Season 1, Episode 1 Aug. 26 Season 1, Episode 2 Aug. 27 Season 1, Episode 3 Sept. 2 Season 1, Episode 4 Sept. 3 Season 1, Episode 5 Sept. 9 Season 1, Episode 6 Sept. 10 Season 1, Episode 7 Sept. 16 Season 1, Episode 8 Sept. 17 Season 1, Episode 9 Sept. 23 Season 1, Episode 10 Sept. 24 Season 1, Episode 11 Sept. 30 Season 1, Episode 12 Oct. 1

North American audiences have been able to watch No Gain No Love on Prime Video as new episodes are broadcast in its native South Korea, keeping up with other regions enjoying the romantic comedy. Just like its preceding show, Spice Up Our Love will also be simulcast through Prime Video for those interested in seeing where the wacky love stories go next. Spice Up Our Love follows No Gain No Love’s supporting characters Bok Gyu-hyeon and Nam Ja-yeon as they embark on their own whirlwind romance.

No Gain No Love has career-minded Son Hae-yeong enter a marriage of convenience with local convenience store part-timer Kim Ji-uk in order to secure a promotion at her firm. Looking to maintain his stance as a model citizen and avoid trouble, Ji-uk agrees to this arrangement. However, the arranged couple finds themselves genuinely falling in love with each other while their friends contemplate their own stance on romantic love and marriage.

No Gain No Love is available to stream now on Prime Video.

