Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
the locations of all npcs in ghoul re
Image via Ghoul://RE
Category:
Guides

All NPC Locations in GHOUL://RE

In a permadeath game, any and all assistance is welcome.
Image of Vanja Šević
Vanja Šević
|

Published: Mar 19, 2025 10:28 am

GHOUL://RE is finally out for the public, and the hype is absolutely worth it. This rogue-like game, based on the famous anime Tokyo Ghoul, sets out a number of challenges in front of even the most skilled players. One death, and it’s game over. In order to keep going as long as possible, there are various NPCs all over the map who can help you out. Here are the locations of all the NPCs in GHOUL://RE.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

How To Find All NPCs in GHOUL://RE

There are numerous NPCs in GHOUL://RE that spawn in different locations all throughout the map. In this guide, you’ll find their names, purpose and exact location in-game. I’ve separated them by how important they are with Important NPCs being related to quests or mechanics and Talkable NPCs being there for flavor or atmosphere. Lastly, the Killable NPC list is all about the ones you can fight.

Important NPCs

You’ll get the most use out of these NPCs, since they can help you out in multiple ways. Whether it be checking your stats, starting a Boss Fight or just finding out about the world, you’ll always find the same NPC that does the same task in the same location. A helpful tip is to press P, which shows you markers for the most important locations in the game. Just follow the markers and you’ll find everything you need in no time!

NameImageAboutLocation
Boss Raid NPCghoul-re-npc-location-unnamedStart a Boss Fight, which costs 5k.Outside the CCG Base, on the side towards the bridge. They’re leaning on the edge of the two buildings that both have tall, vertical adverts on them.
Hanghoul-re-npc-location-hanStore your items. Increasing your bank inventory costs 20k.At the Bank marker. Enter the building an you’ll see them behind the counter.
Saiyo Natsukighoul-re-npc-location-saiyoTurn yourself into a CCG, and check your Reputation and Rank Up status.At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. When you enter it, you’ll see them behind a counter on the right.
Investigator Asahighoul-re-npc-location-asahiStart the Stalking Quest.At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. Go up the stairs and you’ll see them in the corner across the room.
Faye Sasakighoul-re-npc-location-fayeObtain a Suit Case. Absorb a ghoul in it and receive a free Quinque. You need to be rated 1 Investigator and pay 2500.At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. Go up the stairs and you’ll see them sitting on a couch to the right.
Hanazukighoul-re-npc-location-hanazukiCheck your Ghoul Rank Requirements and other important Ghoul info.At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. Approach the corner of the room next to the bar.
Amaya Sasakighoul-re-npc-location-amayaRegenerate HP and replenish hunger.At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. They’re located behind the bar.
Saiyo Natsuki 2ghoul-re-npc-location-saiyo2Start the Package quest.At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. You’ll find them hanging on a low wall next to the bar.
Tulipghoul-re-npc-location-tulipFast travel for a fee of 500.At the Fast Travel marker. Go down the stairs and enter the subway. They’re sat in the subway, across from the entrance.
Barberghoul-re-npc-location-barberCustomize you character’s hair with up to 8 assets.Approach the very middle of the bridge. You’ll see them next to a column of the bridge, facing the river.
Dr. Mimir G. Madoghoul-re-npc-location-drCheck your RC cells.At the Hospital marker. Enter the hospital and you’ll find them behind the counter, straight in front of you.
Merchantghoul-re-npc-location-merchantSell items from your inventory.At the Park marker, in the very middle of the park. Sat in the grass between a bench and a lamplight.
Elfghoul-re-npc-location-elfChanges your Weapon/Kagune Skin.At the edge of the world, beside a construction site with metal crates close to the Construction site marker. Leave through one of the two entrances and you’ll see them on the corner of a building.

Talkable NPCs

These NPCs don’t have a specific purpose in-game, other than help make the worldbuilding seem more lively and credible. They can be both in plain sight and hidden as a secret, and are just there for player satisfaction.

NameImageAboutLocation
Vazghoul-re-npc-location-vazJust a nonchalant guy.At the Anteiku cafe marker.
Cafe Utaghoul-re-npc-location-utaA girl chilling in the cafe.At the Anteiku cafe marker.
Art Studio Utaghoul-re-npc-location-uta2The art studio owner.At the Art Studio cafe marker.
McDonalds Girlghoul-re-npc-location-mcdonaldsShe likes the Bush.???
Clothing Store Clerkghoul-re-npc-location-clerkThe owner of the clothing store.At the Clothing Store marker.
Box Girlghoul-re-npc-location-box-girlThe recipient of the Package quest.When the quest is accepted, the red marker on the screen shows her location.
Chilling Devsghoul-re-npc-location-devsSetro and Some1 chilling.Around the corner from Helter Skelter.
Mikeghoul-re-npc-location-mikeA guy who hopes construction will be done soon.At the Construction site marker.
Reconghoul-re-npc-location-reconA guy at the construction site.At the Construction site marker.
Rooftop Guyghoul-re-npc-location-rooftopA guy chilling on a very tall building.???

Killable NPCs

The name says it all – you see the NPC, you kill the NPC and reap the rewards. They drop various items after being killed, such as Equipment, Fragments and other useful loot. However, it’s important to note that these NPCs spawn in randomized locations, meaning they can be found anywhere on the map:

  • Ken Kaneki
  • Touka
  • Rize
  • Kishou Arima
  • Juuzou Suzuya
  • Shuu Tsukiyama
  • Seidou Takizawa
  • Nishiki Nishio
  • CCG NPC
  • Special Investigator NPC
  • Ghoul NPC
  • V2 Ghoul NPC
  • Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs

These are all the NPCs in GHOUL://RE, there to help you survive, give you items or just improve the atmosphere of the game itself. If you still feel like you need help, check out our GHOUL://RE Boss & Raid Guide.

Post Tag:
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content