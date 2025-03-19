All NPC Locations in GHOUL://RE

GHOUL://RE is finally out for the public, and the hype is absolutely worth it. This rogue-like game, based on the famous anime Tokyo Ghoul, sets out a number of challenges in front of even the most skilled players. One death, and it’s game over. In order to keep going as long as possible, there are various NPCs all over the map who can help you out. Here are the locations of all the NPCs in GHOUL://RE.

How To Find All NPCs in GHOUL://RE

There are numerous NPCs in GHOUL://RE that spawn in different locations all throughout the map. In this guide, you’ll find their names, purpose and exact location in-game. I’ve separated them by how important they are with Important NPCs being related to quests or mechanics and Talkable NPCs being there for flavor or atmosphere. Lastly, the Killable NPC list is all about the ones you can fight.

Important NPCs

You’ll get the most use out of these NPCs, since they can help you out in multiple ways. Whether it be checking your stats, starting a Boss Fight or just finding out about the world, you’ll always find the same NPC that does the same task in the same location. A helpful tip is to press P, which shows you markers for the most important locations in the game. Just follow the markers and you’ll find everything you need in no time!

Name Image About Location Boss Raid NPC Start a Boss Fight, which costs 5k. Outside the CCG Base, on the side towards the bridge. They’re leaning on the edge of the two buildings that both have tall, vertical adverts on them. Han Store your items. Increasing your bank inventory costs 20k. At the Bank marker. Enter the building an you’ll see them behind the counter. Saiyo Natsuki Turn yourself into a CCG, and check your Reputation and Rank Up status. At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. When you enter it, you’ll see them behind a counter on the right. Investigator Asahi Start the Stalking Quest. At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. Go up the stairs and you’ll see them in the corner across the room. Faye Sasaki Obtain a Suit Case. Absorb a ghoul in it and receive a free Quinque. You need to be rated 1 Investigator and pay 2500. At the CCG Base marker. Enter the park and walk up to the building. Go up the stairs and you’ll see them sitting on a couch to the right. Hanazuki Check your Ghoul Rank Requirements and other important Ghoul info. At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. Approach the corner of the room next to the bar. Amaya Sasaki Regenerate HP and replenish hunger. At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. They’re located behind the bar. Saiyo Natsuki 2 Start the Package quest. At the Anteiku cafe marker. Go up the stairs and enter the cafe. You’ll find them hanging on a low wall next to the bar. Tulip Fast travel for a fee of 500. At the Fast Travel marker. Go down the stairs and enter the subway. They’re sat in the subway, across from the entrance. Barber Customize you character’s hair with up to 8 assets. Approach the very middle of the bridge. You’ll see them next to a column of the bridge, facing the river. Dr. Mimir G. Mado Check your RC cells. At the Hospital marker. Enter the hospital and you’ll find them behind the counter, straight in front of you. Merchant Sell items from your inventory. At the Park marker, in the very middle of the park. Sat in the grass between a bench and a lamplight. Elf Changes your Weapon/Kagune Skin. At the edge of the world, beside a construction site with metal crates close to the Construction site marker. Leave through one of the two entrances and you’ll see them on the corner of a building.

Talkable NPCs

These NPCs don’t have a specific purpose in-game, other than help make the worldbuilding seem more lively and credible. They can be both in plain sight and hidden as a secret, and are just there for player satisfaction.

Name Image About Location Vaz Just a nonchalant guy. At the Anteiku cafe marker. Cafe Uta A girl chilling in the cafe. At the Anteiku cafe marker. Art Studio Uta The art studio owner. At the Art Studio cafe marker. McDonalds Girl She likes the Bush. ??? Clothing Store Clerk The owner of the clothing store. At the Clothing Store marker. Box Girl The recipient of the Package quest. When the quest is accepted, the red marker on the screen shows her location. Chilling Devs Setro and Some1 chilling. Around the corner from Helter Skelter. Mike A guy who hopes construction will be done soon. At the Construction site marker. Recon A guy at the construction site. At the Construction site marker. Rooftop Guy A guy chilling on a very tall building. ???

Killable NPCs

The name says it all – you see the NPC, you kill the NPC and reap the rewards. They drop various items after being killed, such as Equipment, Fragments and other useful loot. However, it’s important to note that these NPCs spawn in randomized locations, meaning they can be found anywhere on the map:

Ken Kaneki

Touka

Rize

Kishou Arima

Juuzou Suzuya

Shuu Tsukiyama

Seidou Takizawa

Nishiki Nishio

CCG NPC

Special Investigator NPC

Ghoul NPC

V2 Ghoul NPC

Grouped Ghoul VS CCG NPCs

These are all the NPCs in GHOUL://RE, there to help you survive, give you items or just improve the atmosphere of the game itself. If you still feel like you need help, check out our GHOUL://RE Boss & Raid Guide.

