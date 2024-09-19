All Oasis Riches Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

Today is the day that Mr. Monopoly throws it back to you. The Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO offers plenty of rewards for clearing milestones. Let’s head to the desert and see what mirages… I mean, rewards await us.

All Monopoly GO Oasis Riches Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we have 50 Tiers of excitement before us in the Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO. The main highlights here are 18,255 Dice, 3,780 Partner Tokens for the Desert Bloom Event, and plenty of Sticker Packs to complete our albums. See what you can earn below:

Oasis Riches Milestone Oasis Riches Points Oasis Riches Rewards 1 5 Points 80 Partner Tokens 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 100 Partner Tokens 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 140 Partner Tokens 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 180 Partner Tokens 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 200 Partner Tokens 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 220 Partner Tokens 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 250 Partner Tokens 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 260 Partner Tokens 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 300 Partner Tokens 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points Cash 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 350 Partner Tokens 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 380 Partner Tokens 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 400 Partner Tokens 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 420 Partner Tokens 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 500 Partner Tokens 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is The Oasis Riches Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re ready to head into the desert for tons of fun, you’ll have to gather as many rewards as possible from September 19 until September 21. Two days is short for a 50-tier Milestones list, so get ready to start rolling.

How To Play and Win the Event

The Oasis Riches event will task us with landing on Chance Spaces, Tax Spaces and Luxury Spots to earn points. Roll with a multiplier if you’re hoping to get as many points as possible, especially since this is a shorter event. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn when you land on these spaces.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since it’s going during a Partner Event. You’ll want to get as many Partner Tokens as you can during the Desert Bloom Partner Event, and this is one of the quickest ways to make that happen. Plus, the reward-to-point ratio is pretty fair this time around, making it one of the better events we’ve had recently.

You’ll also need plenty of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during this event, so be sure to check out our free dice links page daily. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely to ensure that your account is staying healthy.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

