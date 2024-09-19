All Oasis Riches Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

Today is the day that Mr. Monopoly throws it back to you. The Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO offers plenty of rewards for clearing milestones. Let’s head to the desert and see what mirages… I mean, rewards await us.
All Monopoly GO Oasis Riches Rewards, Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we have 50 Tiers of excitement before us in the Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO. The main highlights here are 18,255 Dice, 3,780 Partner Tokens for the Desert Bloom Event, and plenty of Sticker Packs to complete our albums. See what you can earn below:
|Oasis Riches Milestone
|Oasis Riches Points
|Oasis Riches Rewards
|1
|5 Points
|80 Partner Tokens
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|100 Partner Tokens
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|140 Partner Tokens
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|11
|45 Points
|180 Partner Tokens
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|200 Partner Tokens
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|220 Partner Tokens
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|21
|125 Points
|250 Partner Tokens
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|260 Partner Tokens
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|300 Partner Tokens
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|31
|275 Points
|Cash
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|350 Partner Tokens
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|380 Partner Tokens
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|400 Partner Tokens
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|420 Partner Tokens
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|500 Partner Tokens
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
How Long Is The Oasis Riches Event in Monopoly GO?
If you’re ready to head into the desert for tons of fun, you’ll have to gather as many rewards as possible from September 19 until September 21. Two days is short for a 50-tier Milestones list, so get ready to start rolling.
How To Play and Win the Event
The Oasis Riches event will task us with landing on Chance Spaces, Tax Spaces and Luxury Spots to earn points. Roll with a multiplier if you’re hoping to get as many points as possible, especially since this is a shorter event. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn when you land on these spaces.
I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since it’s going during a Partner Event. You’ll want to get as many Partner Tokens as you can during the Desert Bloom Partner Event, and this is one of the quickest ways to make that happen. Plus, the reward-to-point ratio is pretty fair this time around, making it one of the better events we’ve had recently.
You’ll also need plenty of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during this event, so be sure to check out our free dice links page daily. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely to ensure that your account is staying healthy.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:34 am