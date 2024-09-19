Image Credit: Bethesda
The Oasis Riches logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing the rewards and milestones for the event
Screenshot via The Escapist
All Oasis Riches Rewards and Milestones in Monopoly GO

Get ready for a summer of fun.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Sep 19, 2024 10:34 am

Today is the day that Mr. Monopoly throws it back to you. The Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO offers plenty of rewards for clearing milestones. Let’s head to the desert and see what mirages… I mean, rewards await us.

All Monopoly GO Oasis Riches Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we have 50 Tiers of excitement before us in the Oasis Riches event in Monopoly GO. The main highlights here are 18,255 Dice, 3,780 Partner Tokens for the Desert Bloom Event, and plenty of Sticker Packs to complete our albums. See what you can earn below:

Oasis Riches MilestoneOasis Riches PointsOasis Riches Rewards
15 Points80 Partner Tokens
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points100 Partner Tokens
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points140 Partner Tokens
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points180 Partner Tokens
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points200 Partner Tokens
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points220 Partner Tokens
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points250 Partner Tokens
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points260 Partner Tokens
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 Points Cash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points300 Partner Tokens
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 PointsCash
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points350 Partner Tokens
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points380 Partner Tokens
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points400 Partner Tokens
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points420 Partner Tokens
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points500 Partner Tokens
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

How Long Is The Oasis Riches Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re ready to head into the desert for tons of fun, you’ll have to gather as many rewards as possible from September 19 until September 21. Two days is short for a 50-tier Milestones list, so get ready to start rolling.

How To Play and Win the Event

The Oasis Riches event will task us with landing on Chance Spaces, Tax Spaces and Luxury Spots to earn points. Roll with a multiplier if you’re hoping to get as many points as possible, especially since this is a shorter event. The higher the multiplier, the more points you’ll earn when you land on these spaces.

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since it’s going during a Partner Event. You’ll want to get as many Partner Tokens as you can during the Desert Bloom Partner Event, and this is one of the quickest ways to make that happen. Plus, the reward-to-point ratio is pretty fair this time around, making it one of the better events we’ve had recently.

You’ll also need plenty of dice if you’re hoping to stay competitive during this event, so be sure to check out our free dice links page daily. We’re always updating it with the newest links from Scopely to ensure that your account is staying healthy.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

