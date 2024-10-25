All of the Secrets and Lies in 90 Day Fiance Season 7

Lies and secrets are par for the course in 90 Day Fiance, but the number in Season 7 of Before The 90 Days is absurd. Every couple this season has them, and, of course, we the audience know about every secret.



Veah Brought Her Ex and Tried to Hide Him

Veah is very anxious and didn’t want to travel alone to meet Sunny in South Africa, so she brought her ex-boyfriend along. Understandably, he’s someone who Sunny is already jealous about, and to make matter worse, Veah didn’t tell Sunny before arriving. She hid the ex at the airport.

She knew that she should tell him eventually, but before she could, Sunny found out through a photo on her phone. His reaction? He ran. Even Tim and Veronica, the infamous ex-couple-that’s-best-friends on Pillow Talk ask “What are you thinking, Veah?”

Adnan Never Mentioned He Wants Five Kids

Tigerlily, 41, divorced her controlling ex and flew to Jordan to meet 23-year-old Adnan after dating for four months. As they headed to get married on their first day together, he told her he wants at least five kids. She doesn’t want any more. Despite this, they married that day.

Soon, Tigerlily started to realize that Adnan really doesn’t want her talking to other men, yet he can talk to other women. At that point, she loses it, walking away from him as he runs after her, insisting that she put a headscarf over her hair. They’ve only known each other for four months. What else will they reveal?

Loren Is Homeless, Has an STI, and Is Non-Monogamous

Faith waited in The Philippines for her first boyfriend, Loren, to sweep her off her feet and over to America. He neglected to mention he’s homeless, doesn’t want to be monogamous, and has an STI. As TikTok’s hallucination.nation responded, “That is a lot for someone to take on!”

The worst part is the way that he reveals the news. In the middle of a wonderful date, Loren says it feels like kissing energy but they can’t kiss because he has an STI. Faith asks how he got it, to which he tells her, “The girl I told you about.” She says that didn’t know he had sex with that girl, and he tries to play it off by saying, “We hadn’t met. I never said that I was monogamous.” He says to her in episode 5, “you had to have known I was having sex the whole time,” even though he has told the viewers that he knows she didn’t know.

Instead of responding explosively to the gaslighting, Faith kept her cool. She asked the questions that she needed to ask. She took space, talked to her friends, and agreed to move forward with Loren slowly. Then it was her turn to keep a secret, introducing him to her family as only a friend. Meanwhile, he claims that he’s now decided now that he is totally okay with being monogamous. Of course, he could be lying to everyone about that, including himself.

In episode 8 of 90 Day Fiance, we also learn a secret that neither Faith nor Loren had told the other: they both prefer to bottom in the bedroom. As Faith cheekily says to the viewers, “So, how do we do sex? We’re both bottoms, girl. We’re just waiting for someone to stick it in.”

Bozo Is Unemployed and Lives With His Mom

We didn’t get to meet Bozo and Vanja until episode 8, but we are catching on to their secrets quickly. Although he introduced himself online as a semi-pro basketball player, Bozo is actually unemployed and doesn’t want to tell Vanja about it.

Besides, he has to get something else out of the way first: telling his mother about Vanja before she arrives. He kept it a secret even though he knows she’ll be thrilled, but now he has to tell her, since he lives in her house.

Niles Doesn’t Want to Get Married Right Away

Neurodiverse Niles traveled to Ghana, planning to marry Matilda, but realized before leaving it was all moving too fast. He didn’t tell her, not wanting to upset her, as she was preparing a huge wedding.

His solution? Propose to show commitment but hold off on the actual wedding. The ring thrilled Matilda, but she didn’t realize it didn’t mean an immediate marriage. When he finally revealed the truth during a date night, her temper flared, and she demanded to be taken home, saying, “You are disgracing me now.”

Rayne Reacts to Chidi’s Celibacy

Rayne and Chidi had been talking, including sexually, for five years, but he never mentioned his Christian beliefs meant they would remain celibate until marriage.

Rayne’s reaction? “Now you’re telling me your little celibacy story? Are you kidding me?” She proceeded to argue with him that if God believes they are soulmates then they don’t have to get approval from “the system.” Finally, she confronted him, saying, ‘You’re letting your beliefs get between us, and that’s messed up.

Ingrid Questions Brian’s Past

Early on, we learned that Brian had a secret about how he ended up in a wheelchair. The show kept it hidden from viewers until episode 4 when he revealed that he used to deal drugs and his ex had him shot. Brian also let slip that he’s older than he claimed, which left Ingrid wondering if she knew anything about him at all.

Despite this, her reaction was the most reasonable — cautiously watching for red flags but remaining open to giving him a second chance. There’s still tension, but I think this couple seems to have the best chance of surviving the secrets and lies.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days air on Sundays at 8 PM EST on TLC.

