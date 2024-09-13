All One Piece Chapter 1126 Spoilers & Recap

With One Piece’s Egghead Island arc officially over, Chapter 1126 is starting to set up the next major plot threads for the remainder of the series and introduce us to the next major arc. Here’s what happens.

Recommended Videos

What Happened In One Piece Chapter 1126?

After Luffy and his crew escaped from Egghead Island, we see the Straw Hats celebrating with the Giant Pirates on their ship. Onboard, Oimo and Kashii, the giants who used to guard Enies Lobby, explain how they ran into Dorry and Broggy after the events of Little Garden, with Dorry and Broggy confirming that once they get new weapons in Elbaf, they’ll go back to their duel. Nami grimaces at this, but it doesn’t stop either crew from celebrating.

Meanwhile, we see Bartolomeo and his crew tied up in front of Shanks as punishment for burning his flag in an earlier cover story for Chapter 875. Bartolomeo is tearfully apologizing to Shanks for what he did, with Shanks determined to punish him to keep his reputation intact. At this point, one of Shank’s crew members gives Bartolomeo a vile of poison and tells him that if he wants to atone for what he did, then he needs to make Luffy drink the bottle in one month or else. Bartolomeo, in an act of true loyalty, drinks the vial of poison instead and proclaims that his only regret is that he won’t be able to see Luffy become the Pirate King.

Naturally, that wasn’t poison that Bartolomeo drank. It would seem crazy at this point for Shanks to want to kill Luffy and this was instead a test of loyalty. Shanks lets Bartolomeo go and his crew begins to sail away on their ship. Shanks remarks that he’s happy Luffy has friends that are that dedicated to him and smiles. However, Yasopp approaches Shanks and shoots Bartolomeo’s ship, sinking it into the sea and leaving their fates unknown. Again, Shanks still needs to uphold his reputation if his flag is to have any power or meaning.

We then cut to Fullalead Island as Blackbeard’s crew deals with the aftermath of their various escapades. Blackbeard has returned from fighting the Heart Pirates and is annoyed at the state of the island from Garp’s rescue operation and how both Koby and Moria were able to escape. He is satisfied though that Garp was captured and revels that he also has Pudding, who is clearly not enjoying her time with Teach. Since Vegapunk’s broadcast, all of his fleet is raring to go and ready to take on the world, something that Blackbeard is eager to capitalize. He then puts a call in to Laffitte, who is observing the Revolutionary Army as they begin to discuss preparations for something. Catarina, Auger, and Caribou then return from Egghead and, thanks to Pizarro’s Shima Shima no Mi fruit that allows his to move Fullalead Island as he sees fit, as the Ten Titanic Captains begin to have a meeting.

The chapter ends on a somewhat ominous note though as we cut back to the Giant Pirate’s ship two days later only to learn that the Thousand Sunny has disappeared. No one knows what happened to it and, worst of all, Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, and Chopper were all on it. While Franky and Robin speculate what happened to it, we see Nami wake up in a mysterious toy like room dressed as if she was a Viking warrior. She has no idea where she is, with the chapter ending before we have any definitive answers.

Chapter 1126 serves as a solid chapter of One Piece that not only continues to set up upcoming events in the ever increasing Final Saga, but sets up some immediate plot threads for the next arc. It’s always ncie to have some breathing room after the conclusion of each arc, so it’s exciting to see how and why the Sunny disappeared and what that means for the series’ future.

And that’s what happened in Chapter 1126 of One Piece!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy