One Piece is such an enduring and widely popular series in both anime and manga, so it makes sense that the IP has as many films as it does. Here are all of the One Piece movies, ranked worst to best.

All One Piece Movies, Ranked Worst to Best

12) Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals

At the bottom of this list is the Chopper-centric One Piece film. A large part of why this film is so lacking is the repetitive nature of its character development. Chopper has already been given a tragic and beautiful origin story, and the struggles the character goes through in this film regarding his identity due to his unique Devil Fruit power are something that’s already been covered in the mainline anime and manga.

When you add to that the film’s short 55-minute runtime (many of the earlier One Piece films were part of double features, hence the length), you have a not-so-memorable film with a premise done better in the original anime.

11) Clockwork Island Adventure

One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure is another one of the shorter One Piece movies that was a part of a double-feature, and the story unfortunately falters because of it. The film finds the Straw Hats in the unique situation of missing their ship and gear after it was stolen. While there is interesting world-building as the crew explores Clockwork Island, it all feels a bit rushed.

There are some great emotional highs and lows in the film, and while each Straw Hat gets a unique moment to shine, the breakneck pacing and incredibly rushed fights undermine the character work and story. With a longer runtime, this film could’ve been higher on the list.

10) The Cursed Holy Sword

One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword showed a lot of promise, with the tease of its central premise focused on Zoro. However, the three-sword-style swordsman isn’t in the movie nearly enough to make the story as captivating as it could have been. There were many story beats in the film that would make viewers think Zoro would play a larger role in the film, only for him to actually end up doing little to nothing.

However, the film’s saving grace is the fight between Zoro and Sanji, which is one of the few serious fights between the characters. The debate about which of the two is stronger has been raging since their rivalry was first introduced in the manga, and the addition of this short but intense fight helps to make up for some of the movie’s flaws.

9) Dead End Adventure

The fourth film in the One Piece series, Dead End Adventure, stands out because it spends a lot of time on the high seas. The main premise involves a pirate race as the Straw Hats compete against other crews on dangerous waters. It’s a compelling entry in the series that stands out thanks to its setting. It’s also the first One Piece film to not be released as part of a double feature. This allows the film to have room to breathe and explore its premise to its fullest potential.

There is also an old-school charm and aesthetic to the animation, and when you pair that with the feeling of an actual pirate adventure on the ocean, you have one of the most unique movies on this list.

8) The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle

This One Piece movie plays out more like a traditional adventure than you’d expect from the series, and as this is a later entry in the film series, the film has more to go off of in terms of the Straw Hats powersets, character personalities, and dynamics between each other. The concept of a mechanized island is interesting enough, along with the mechanical-based enemies the crew fights.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this movie is how it features Luffy using Gear 2 before that transformation debuted in the anime, looking entirely different than it would end up being in the mainline story. Other than that, the film doesn’t do much to stand out from the rest on this list.

7) One Piece: The Movie

The very first One Piece movie is an incredibly charming entry into what would become a vast series of films. The film also has that classic feel of looking like the original anime, only smoother and better detailed, thanks to having the budget of a feature film. The main focus of the movie is that of the Straw Hats going on a treasure hunt, and you can’t really get more pirate-y than that.

There are also some really charming fights and gags in the film, such as Zoro and Luffy being chained together while fighting the main villain, that make this movie feel like an extension of the anime in all the right ways. While the villain isn’t particularly memorable, and the film feels like it ends abruptly because of its short runtime, it’s a solid first entry and starting point in the One Piece films.

6) One Piece Film: Z

This is the point on the list where the movies start getting really good, and you can’t go wrong watching any of these top six films. One Piece Film: Z features a complex and tragic villain with only one goal: destroying the dreams of pirates and everything that they stand for. Of course, this is something that Luffy refuses to accept, and what follows are some of the best fights in One Piece.

The film also explores the complex moral themes of One Piece, exemplifying what makes the world Eiichiro Oda created so great. Looking at the world through the eyes of the villain – who is a former Marine Admiral – we understand the broken systems of power that have been put in place, as well as the fact that not all Pirates are as good-natured as Luffy.

5) One Piece Film: Strong World

One Piece Film: Strong World is one of the first movies that heavily involved series creator Eiichiro Oda in the creative process, such as the character designs and story, making it a must-watch for fans of the series. While all the One Piece films are not considered canon to the anime or the manga, Strong World is the film that feels the most connected to the series, no doubt thanks to Oda’s involvement.

The story of Shiki the Golden Lion, an Impel Down escapee and former rival of Gol D. Roger, also helps create one of the best One Piece movie villains. The creatively designed islands and animals of Strong World also make the film stand out and feel similar to arcs in the manga, such as Thriller Bark or Skypeia. It’s a fantastic film that gives plenty of emotional moments for Luffy, Nami, Zoro, and Sanji.

4) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island may be one of the darkest stories in One Piece. Much of that darker tone can be attributed to the film’s animation style, which is a large part of why Baron Omatsuri stands leagues above other One Piece films on this list. The film is directed by Mamoru Hosoda, an acclaimed animation director known for films such as Belle, Wolf Children, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time.

Baron Omatsuri is one of Hosoda’s earlier works before his rise to fame, but his signature style and method of storytelling are all over this film. The movie revolves around the Straw Hats visiting a mysterious resort island, where they’re subjected to various challenges as they disappear one by one. It’s a captivating and beautifully animated film with a visually stunning conclusion that makes it one of the best on this list.

3) One Piece: Stampede

One Piece: Stampede is a celebration of the IP, released in 2019 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the anime. Eiichiro Oda served as a creative supervisor on this film, taking more of a backseat compared to his work on Strong World. However, that doesn’t stop Stampede from becoming the biggest and most entertaining film on this list. Revolving around a MacGuffin that could change the trajectory of the entire series, almost every memorable character is in a race against each other for the ultimate treasure.

Stampede easily contains the most fan-service of any One Piece film, and if you’re not caught up on the series 20-plus years of history, you may not find as much enjoyment out of it. The story is paper-thin when examined away from the lens of fan service, but it’s hard not to enjoy the rich history of One Piece in the biggest and most action-packed film the series has to date.

2) One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Film: Gold is such an interesting film because of its dedication to paying homage to the genre of heist movies. If Ocean’s Eleven were to meet One Piece, you’d get Film: Gold. Taking place on a giant casino boat, the Straw Hats find themselves scammed by the owner, Gild Tesoro. With Zoro’s life on the line, the Straw Hats attempt to pull off the heist of a lifetime to save their crew mate and uncover the dark secrets of the large entertainment ship they find themselves stuck on.

Featuring all the tropes and excitement you’d expect of a heist film in the world of One Piece, Film: Gold also features some more insight into Nami’s backstory with a newly introduced character from her past, made especially for the movie. Film: Gold is heightened by its genre conventions to become a truly fun film that never gets old to watch.

1) One Piece Film: Red

At the top as the best One Piece movie is the latest to have been released: One Piece Film: Red. Released in 2022, Film: Red centers around worldwide phenomena and pop singer Uta. Unbeknownst to the world, Uta is the adopted daughter of Red-Haired Shanks, one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire series. She is also a childhood friend of Luffy, which makes the story even more interesting when she’s revealed to be the main antagonist of the film.

Film: Red has some of the most stunning animation in all of the One Piece movies released thus far. Moreover, the visual style matches the intense emotional stakes of the movie as Uta, in a misguided crusade, seeks to change the world for the worse. The film is accompanied by incredible musical numbers by Uta, which makes this film especially unique, and when you add in the fact that we get more character development for Shanks than we have had in the entire main series, you get the best One Piece movie made thus far.

And that’s all One Piece movies, ranked worst to best.

One Piece is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

