All Outfits in Astro Bot & How To Unlock Them

Astro Bot is absolutely stuffed with references and callbacks to other PlayStation properties, and some of those take the form of outfits you can dress the titular little bot in. Here are all the outfits you can get in Astro Bot and how to unlock them.

How To Get New Outfits in Astro Bot

To unlock new outfits in Astro Bot, you’ll first need to build the Changing Room in the Crash Site hub world. The Changing Room is the third construction zone building that will automatically fill in after collecting 48 Puzzle Pieces (if you’re thorough, this can be accomplished after finishing the first two galaxies, Gorilla Nebula and Tentacle System). Once you have enough Puzzle Pieces, head to the construction zone located south in Crash Site, and the Changing Room will build itself.

Once the Changing Room is built and ready for use, you’ll be able to get new outfits for Astro Bot by testing your luck with the gacha machine at the Gacha Lab. The gacha machine will automatically fill up with nearly every unlockable outfit in Astro Bot after building the Changing Room, and for 100 coins each, you can pull on the gacha machine to try and claim one of Astro’s outfits at random.

If the gacha machine is still full-up with Dual Speeder skins and other collectibles as well, there’s no guarantee you’ll get a new costume. But the gacha machine doesn’t contain duplicates of anything, so with each pull further emptying the machine, the higher your chances are of collecting what remains. Keep at it, and you’ll unlock every Astro Bot outfit in no time.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Note: If you purchased the Deluxe Edition of Astro Bot, you’ll automatically get access to three outfits after the Changing Room has been built: Golden, Lovestruck Lyricist, and Yharnam Hunter. For those who have the standard edition of the game, you’ll have to put in a little more effort, but you’ll still be able to obtain those same three costumes from the Gacha Lab — no need to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition.

How To Unlock the Last Outfit in Astro Bot

But while you’ll gain access to most of the Astro Bot outfits through the Gacha Lab, one will remain elusive until you complete the game’s ultimate challenge. The final outfit in Astro Bot (the Throwback outfit) will require you to complete the Great Master Challenge to unlock it. This challenge serves as the secret final level of the game, and you’ll need to collect all 120 Puzzle Pieces and all 300 Bots in the game to access it. Manage to make your way to the top of the final level without dying once, and you’ll unlock the final Throwback outfit.

All Outfits in Astro Bot

Astro Bot contains a total of 20 costumes you can unlock for Astro to wear. Of those 20 outfits, 11 are based on characters from other PlayStation games. You can take a peek at all the Astro Bot outfits and the games they’re based on below:

Astro Bot’s Default Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Horned Protector Outfit (based on Ico from Ico)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Tooled-Up Mechanic Outfit (based on Ratchet from Ratchet & Clank)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Fungus Head Outfit (based on a Clicker from The Last of Us)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Cheeky Ape Outfit (based on an escaped ape from Ape Escape)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Gravity Shifter Outfit (based on Kat from Gravity Rush)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Wandering Trespasser Outfit (based on Wander from Shadow of the Colossus)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Ring-Tailed Thief Outfit (based on Sly from Sly Cooper)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Eco Warrior Outfit (based on Jak from Jak and Daxter)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Pro Driver Outfit (based on Gran Turismo)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Lovestruck Lyricist Outfit (based on PaRappa from PaRappa the Rapper)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yharnam Hunter Outfit (based on a Hunter from Bloodborne)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Golden Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Throwback Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Pirate Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Skelly Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Stealth Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Teddy Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Red Panda Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bovine Outfit

Screenshot by The Escapist

How To Change Outfits

Once you have a few outfits unlocked in Astro Bot, you can change and equip new costumes by heading into the Changing Room. Here, simply walk up to the outfit you want to change into and give the mannequin a good smack by pressing the Square button. This will cause a curtain to drop down and change Astro’s outfit for you.

And that’s all there is to changing outfits in Astro Bot! Click here for more walkthrough guides and, if you really want to show off all your new outfits, all Photo Spot locations & how to use them.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

