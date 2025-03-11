All Outlaw Keycard Upgrades in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Fortnite‘s latest update brings a surprise in the form of the Outlaw Keycard. It asks players to band together to complete challenges that unlock new areas and services in Battle Royale. So, here are all the Outlaw Keycard upgrades in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2: Lawless.

Recommended Videos

Every Outlaw Keycard Upgrade in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

Heading to the Outlaw Keycard tab in the Quests section of Fortnite will reveal everything there is to know about the new feature. Essentially, by completing Community Quests, players will unlock new tiers for the keycard, and each one will unlock something exciting. Of course, since the first challenge has yet to be completed, there’s still a lot to learn about the Outlaw Keycard. However, the first upgrade is available, and it’s pretty exciting.

Common Outlaw Keycard Upgrade

The first upgrade for the Outlaw Keycard in Fortnite takes it to the Common rarity and unlocks Black Market back rooms. For those who have already traveled to Black Markets, it’s hard to imagine having better items available. However, it’s likely that the back rooms will have more Mythic and potentially even Exotic items for purchase. Check out The Escapist’s guide on Black Market locations to learn more about the locations.

Uncommon Outlaw Keycard Upgrade

Check back once the first Community Quest is complete.

Rare Outlaw Keycard Upgrade

Check back once the second Community Quest is complete.

Epic Outlaw Keycard Upgrade

Check back once the third Community Quest is complete.

Legendary Outlaw Keycard Upgrade

Check back once the fourth Community Quest is complete.

Related: All Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Complete Them

All Outlaw Keycard Community Quests in Fortnite & How To Complete Them

Of course, without knowing how to complete the Community Quests, players have no chance of unlocking all of the Outlaw Keycard upgrades. So, here are all of the Community Quests and how to complete them:

Rob Vaults and Cases Alongside the Fortnite Community

The first Community Quests asks players to come together and rob Fletcher Kane of his gold. This involves hitting Vaults around the map and stealing as much as possible. It’s not an easy feat, though, as it could take several days for the right number of spots to be hit.

And those are all the Outlaw Keycard upgrades in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 2. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy