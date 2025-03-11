All Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Complete Them

Fortnite‘s latest update is here, and while there’s plenty for players to sink their teeth into, the big-ticket item is Outlaw Midas and his variations. If you want to add the skin to your inventory, here are all the Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite and how to complete them.

Recommended Videos

All Golden Gunslinger Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 & How To Complete Them

Like the majority of the mid-season skins, it takes a little bit of effort to unlock Outlaw Midas and the additional items that come with him. However, if you’re looking to knock out the challenges quickly, The Escapist has you covered. Keep in mind, though, that there will be multiple drops, meaning not all of the Quests will be available from the start. With that out of the way, here are the Golden Gunslinger Quests in Fortnite and what it takes to finish them:

Quest How To Complete Eliminate Fletcher Kane or guards from his pack Locate Fletcher Kane using his icon on the map and eliminate him or one of his goons. Deal 100 damage to opponents with a single shotgun blast Add a shotgun to your inventory and deal 100 damage to an opponent. Collect or spend 1,500 Bars in a single match Collect Gold Bars by destroying caches or eliminating enemies or spend them by heading to Vending Machines or Black Markets. Travel distance on Grindable Rails (200) Locate Grindable Rails on the map and travel 200 meters on them. Open 3 Vaults Locate Vaults using the icons on the map and open them by placing Thermite and shooting weakpoints. Collect 4 different Medallions or Boons Eliminate bosses or enemy players to collect Medallions or open Chests and turn in Sprites to earn Boons. Survive 20 Storm Circles Survive for 20 Storm Circles by playing games in Battle Royale.

Related: How To Collect Mineral Samples Using the Plasma Burst Laser in Fortnite Chapter 6

All Outlaw Midas Rewards in Fortnite Chapter 6

As you start to knock out all of the tasks Fortnite puts in front of you, you’ll begin to unlock the Outlaw Midas rewards. Here’s a list of everything that’s up for grabs:

Gilded Aura Contrail

Outlaw’s Whipknives Pickaxe

Bullet Rider Glider

Midas Loading Screen

Outlaw Midas Outfit

Outlaw’s Mugshot Emote

Outlaw’s Knife Rack Back Bling

King of the Outlaws Emote

Homebase Banner Banner Icon

Gunslinger Outlaw Midas Style

Ghost Outlaw’s Whipknives Pickaxe Style

Shadow Sparrow Emote

AKA The Golden Gunslinger Loading Screen

Ghost Glider Style

Ghost Outlaw’s Knife Rack Back Bling Style

Ghost Outlaw Midas Style

And those are all the Outlaw Midas Quests in Fortnite Chapter 6 and how to complete them. If you’re looking for more, here are all the rumored collaborations for the Lawless season.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy