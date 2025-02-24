All Paradox Pokemon (Ancient and Futuristic) In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the most defining features of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was the inclusion of Paradox Pokemon. While earlier generations included regional variants, Paradox Pokemon go one step beyond and introduces futuristic and ancient versions of select Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Every Paradox Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In both Generation IX games, Paradox Pokemon are only unlocked in the post-game once you make your way to Area Zero. If you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll be able to catch ancient variants of select Pokemon, while Pokemon Violet has futuristic versions of Pokemon. The ancient Pokemon all have the Protosynthesis ability, which can increase their highest stat by 30% if Sunny Day is active, while the futuristic ones have the Quark Drive ability, which will increase their highest stat by 30% in Electric terrain.

Paradox Pokemon have also become incredibly valuable in the competitive circuit, so if you’re a beginner playing the Gen IX games for the first time, or a veteran who knows the games inside and out, they’re compelling additions for all player’s once you reach the post-game. Here’s a complete list of each Paradox Pokemon, their types, and which Pokemon they’re based on.

All Ancient Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Type (Primary/Secondary) Original Pokemon Great Tusk Ground / Fighting Donphan Scream Tail Fairy / Psychic Jigglypuff Brute Bonnett Grass / Dark Amoonguss Flutter Mane Ghost / Fairy Misdreavus Slither Wing Bug / Fighting Volcarona Sandy Shocks Electric / Ground Magneton Roaring Moon Dragon / Dark Mega Salamance Koriadon Fighting / Dragon Cyclizar Walking Wake Water / Dragon Suicune Gouging Fire Fire / Dragon Entei Raging Bolt Electric / Dragon Raikou

All Future Paradox Pokemon

Pokemon Type (Primary/Secondary) Original Pokemon Iron Treads Ground / Steel Donphan Iron Bundle Ice / Water Delibird Iron Hands Fighting / Electric Hariyama Iron Jugulis Dark / Flying Hydreigon Iron Moth Fire / Poison Volcarona Iron Thorns Rock / Electric Tyranitar Iron Valiant Fairy / Fighting Gerdevoir & Gallade Miraidon Electric / Dragon Cyclizar Iron Leaves Grass / Psychic Virizion Iron Boulder Rock / Psychic Terrakion Iron Crown Steel / Psychic Cobalion

And that’s every Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!

