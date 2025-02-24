All Paradox Pokemon (Ancient and Futuristic) In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the most defining features of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was the inclusion of Paradox Pokemon. While earlier generations included regional variants, Paradox Pokemon go one step beyond and introduces futuristic and ancient versions of select Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about them.
Table of contents
Every Paradox Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
In both Generation IX games, Paradox Pokemon are only unlocked in the post-game once you make your way to Area Zero. If you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll be able to catch ancient variants of select Pokemon, while Pokemon Violet has futuristic versions of Pokemon. The ancient Pokemon all have the Protosynthesis ability, which can increase their highest stat by 30% if Sunny Day is active, while the futuristic ones have the Quark Drive ability, which will increase their highest stat by 30% in Electric terrain.
Paradox Pokemon have also become incredibly valuable in the competitive circuit, so if you’re a beginner playing the Gen IX games for the first time, or a veteran who knows the games inside and out, they’re compelling additions for all player’s once you reach the post-game. Here’s a complete list of each Paradox Pokemon, their types, and which Pokemon they’re based on.
All Ancient Paradox Pokemon
|Pokemon
|Type (Primary/Secondary)
|Original Pokemon
|Great Tusk
|Ground / Fighting
|Donphan
|Scream Tail
|Fairy / Psychic
|Jigglypuff
|Brute Bonnett
|Grass / Dark
|Amoonguss
|Flutter Mane
|Ghost / Fairy
|Misdreavus
|Slither Wing
|Bug / Fighting
|Volcarona
|Sandy Shocks
|Electric / Ground
|Magneton
|Roaring Moon
|Dragon / Dark
|Mega Salamance
|Koriadon
|Fighting / Dragon
|Cyclizar
|Walking Wake
|Water / Dragon
|Suicune
|Gouging Fire
|Fire / Dragon
|Entei
|Raging Bolt
|Electric / Dragon
|Raikou
All Future Paradox Pokemon
|Pokemon
|Type (Primary/Secondary)
|Original Pokemon
|Iron Treads
|Ground / Steel
|Donphan
|Iron Bundle
|Ice / Water
|Delibird
|Iron Hands
|Fighting / Electric
|Hariyama
|Iron Jugulis
|Dark / Flying
|Hydreigon
|Iron Moth
|Fire / Poison
|Volcarona
|Iron Thorns
|Rock / Electric
|Tyranitar
|Iron Valiant
|Fairy / Fighting
|Gerdevoir & Gallade
|Miraidon
|Electric / Dragon
|Cyclizar
|Iron Leaves
|Grass / Psychic
|Virizion
|Iron Boulder
|Rock / Psychic
|Terrakion
|Iron Crown
|Steel / Psychic
|Cobalion
And that’s every Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!
Published: Feb 23, 2025 11:01 pm