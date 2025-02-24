Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Scream Tail from the Pokemon anime
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Paradox Pokemon (Ancient and Futuristic) In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image of Jesse Lab
Jesse Lab
|

Published: Feb 23, 2025 11:01 pm

One of the most defining features of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was the inclusion of Paradox Pokemon. While earlier generations included regional variants, Paradox Pokemon go one step beyond and introduces futuristic and ancient versions of select Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Every Paradox Pokemon In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

In both Generation IX games, Paradox Pokemon are only unlocked in the post-game once you make your way to Area Zero. If you’re playing Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll be able to catch ancient variants of select Pokemon, while Pokemon Violet has futuristic versions of Pokemon. The ancient Pokemon all have the Protosynthesis ability, which can increase their highest stat by 30% if Sunny Day is active, while the futuristic ones have the Quark Drive ability, which will increase their highest stat by 30% in Electric terrain.

Paradox Pokemon have also become incredibly valuable in the competitive circuit, so if you’re a beginner playing the Gen IX games for the first time, or a veteran who knows the games inside and out, they’re compelling additions for all player’s once you reach the post-game. Here’s a complete list of each Paradox Pokemon, their types, and which Pokemon they’re based on.

All Ancient Paradox Pokemon

PokemonType (Primary/Secondary)Original Pokemon
Great TuskGround / FightingDonphan
Scream TailFairy / PsychicJigglypuff
Brute BonnettGrass / DarkAmoonguss
Flutter ManeGhost / FairyMisdreavus
Slither WingBug / FightingVolcarona
Sandy ShocksElectric / GroundMagneton
Roaring MoonDragon / DarkMega Salamance
KoriadonFighting / DragonCyclizar
Walking WakeWater / DragonSuicune
Gouging FireFire / DragonEntei
Raging BoltElectric / DragonRaikou

All Future Paradox Pokemon

PokemonType (Primary/Secondary)Original Pokemon
Iron TreadsGround / SteelDonphan
Iron BundleIce / WaterDelibird
Iron HandsFighting / ElectricHariyama
Iron JugulisDark / FlyingHydreigon
Iron MothFire / PoisonVolcarona
Iron ThornsRock / ElectricTyranitar
Iron ValiantFairy / FightingGerdevoir & Gallade
MiraidonElectric / DragonCyclizar
Iron LeavesGrass / PsychicVirizion
Iron BoulderRock / PsychicTerrakion
Iron CrownSteel / PsychicCobalion

And that’s every Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet!

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content