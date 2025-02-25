There are many mysteries to uncover in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, including solving some cryptic riddles and passcodes. They help progress the story and even lead to some surprise achievements, so figuring them out is important. If you find yourself stuck, here is a guide for all passwords and padlock combinations in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage.

How to Solve All Password and Padlock Combinations in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

There are currently three lock-related puzzles in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, up to the end of Tape 1. If there are more similar puzzles in Tape 2 after its release in April 2025, this guide will be updated promptly with their respective solutions.

If you forget to solve a padlock puzzle such as the Corey and Dylan love lock early in Tape 1, remember that you can return later via the game’s Scene Selection menu. Furthermore, use its Collectible Mode to gather what you missed initially without affecting your story progression.

Corey and Dylan Lovelock in Scene 10 (Lights, Camera, Action!)

Corey and Dylan’s love lock in Scene 10 – Screenshot by The Escapist

Look inside Corey’s bag for the solution – Screenshot by The Escapist

The written anniversary date is your solution – Screenshot by The Escapist

The game’s first padlock combination puzzle is in Scene 10 of Tape 1, called ‘Lights, Camera, Action!’. After you finish the Forest Girls Memoir in the first area, progress through the park by slipping between the two huge boulders.

Next, Swann and the others will pass by a wire fence that lines the property belonging to Kat’s family. Approach the fence to see a bunch of “love locks” placed on it by young couples. One of those locks just so happens to belong to Corey and Dylan.

As a means of playful revenge, you can choose to undo their lock from the fence. However, to do so, you need the correct four-digit combination. You actually can’t solve this puzzle right away as the hint to the code can’t be found until Scene 24, near the end of Tape 1.

While also looking for a solution to the Blue Spruce Bar Gate padlock, search Corey’s Bag on his bike in the parking lot. Find the Polaroid photo inside and inspect it. There will be a caption that indicates Corey and Dylan’s anniversary date of August 27, 1994. This is your answer to the padlock code.

Afterward, use the Scene Selection Menu (and Collectible Mode) to return to Scene 10 and then to the fence. Interact with the lock and put in the following code: 0827. This will undo the lock and also grant you the hidden ‘Heartbreak’ achievement/trophy.

Cabin Padlock in Scene 13 (Cabin in the Woods)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Examine the Old Sheet near the front door – Screenshot by The Escapist

Look at the Old Sheet for visual hints for the combination – Screenshot by The Escapist

Open the cabin trapdoor to reach the attic – Screenshot by The Escapist

Find the second symbol in the attic – Screenshot by The Escapist

The game’s second padlock puzzle is found in Scene 13 of Tape 1, called ‘Cabin in the Woods’. As the girls discover the strange cabin deep in the woods after dark, Swann finds a way into the cabin. However, to get out and continue the story, you need to solve the strange padlock on the front door.

First, look for the Old Sheet hanging on the wooden beam behind you. Examine it and it reveals visual hints to each of the lock’s four dials. The first dial is already solved for you, so you only need to worry about the remaining three symbols.

Per the sheet’s hints, for the second symbol, go over to the cabin’s kitchen area and look up to find a rope handle for the trapdoor to the attic. Pull it, go up into the attic, and then immediately turn around to face the trapdoor opening. On the far wall is a crescent moon symbol.

Examine a can on the stove for the next symbol – Screenshot by The Escapist

Find the leaf symbol on the bottom of the can – Screenshot by The Escapist

Examine the bear trap on the wall – Screenshot by The Escapist

Find the star symbol on the wall behind the trap – Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, for the third symbol, while still in the kitchen area, examine the can furthest to the left on the stove covered in spider webs. Turn it to look at its bottom side, where there is a leaf symbol drawn.

Next, for the fourth and final symbol, go over to the bear trap hanging on the back wall. Examine it and the bear trap will snap shut, revealing the star symbol etched on the wood behind it.

Once you have all of the aforementioned symbols, go back to the front door and input the correct symbols on the padlock. This will free Swann and allow the other girls to see the cabin for themselves, continuing the story.

Blue Spruce Bar Gate Padlock in Scene 24 (Riot Grrrls)

Blue Spruce Bar gate padlock – Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Corey’s bike bag to find the solution to the lock – Screenshot by The Escapist

Examine Corey’s pager inside the bag – Screenshot by The Escapist

Inspect the paper slip on Corey’s pager for the combination – Screenshot by The Escapist

The last padlock puzzle is encountered in Scene 24 of Tape 1, called ‘Riot Grrrls’. As the girls set up for their impromptu concert at Blue Spruce Bar, they need to find a power source for their equipment. While searching, follow Autumn and Kat to the gate on the left side of the parking lot.

The gate has a padlock on it that requires you to input the correct sequence of cardinal directions. Luckily, the solution for this lock is located a short distance away. Go over to Corey’s bike in front of the bar and examine the bag’s contents.

Inspect the Pager, which has a slip of paper lodged under the clip. Examine the paper and flip it over to find a sequence of arrows. This is your solution to the nearby Blue Spruce Bar lock.

Afterward, head back to the gate and put the sequence into the lock. This will grant the girls access to the bar’s employee area, where you can find items like the Extension Cord, the Power Outlet, and the Breaker Panel puzzle to restore the power.

That concludes all passwords and padlock combinations in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. Be sure to check out all of the latest guides and news for the game here at The Escapist, including our trophy guide.

