Call of Duty: MW3’s latest patch is here, in time for the game’s first season. And if you’re wondering just what the update does, here are all patch notes for Call of Duty: MW3’s November 17 pre-season update.

Here’s Everything This Call of Duty: MW3 Patch Changes or Fixes

Call of Duty: MW3 hasn’t been as well-received as Activision might have liked and it’s alleged that the game was both rushed and was, originally, set to be DLC for Call of Duty: MW2.

That said, there’s still plenty of fun to be had and this new patch, released ahead of MW3’s first multiplayer season, promises to squash some annoying bugs (it doesn’t appear to feature any single-player fixes). For example, after this patch, you should no longer find weapon names replaced by placeholder text.

Call of Duty: Zombies players should also find those matches more stable, because previously, it was reported that this much-loved mode was crashing the game. The patch also fixes a Remote Turret bug that could make players invisible. That means the Remote Turret is back, right?

Unfortunately not. The turret was disabled a couple of days ago but Activison and Infinity Ward/Sledgehammer are investigating other exploits related to the device. On the bright side, the Tactical Sprint, which was nerfed a little at launch, has been given a boost so it be that little bit more powerful.

So what else has changed? Surprisingly, there appear to be no single-player fixes, only ones for multiplayer and Zombies. Here’s everything from the patch notes.

Multiplayer

UIX

New Features Added the ability to preview Weapon Camos and Aftermarket Parts earned via Weekly Challenges. Weekly Challenges will now display the associated base Weapon for Aftermarket Part rewards.

Bug Fixes Addressed an issue that allowed Players to select Modes that are not supported in Private Matches. Players will no longer be stuck in an “Activating Token” state after consuming an XP Token. Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to equip Aftermarket Parts without meeting the minimum requirements.



Gameplay

Movement Decreased Tac Sprint refresh delay after sliding by 75%. Decreased Tac Sprint refresh time to match the Infantry Vest/Running Sneakers. Decreased sprint delay after sliding by 53%.



At Launch, we introduced a delay after sliding to the Tac Sprint refresh time. A review prompted by Player feedback determined that the previous delay was too aggressive. Today’s updates aim to improve movement fluidity without making slide and Tac Sprint repetition the only viable choice for Players.

Progression

Weapons Corrected Attachment unlock requirements for several MWII Weapons.

Challenges Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator). Addressed an issue that prevented the progression of the Priceless Camo challenge for the DM58 (Marksman Rifle).

Armory Unlocks Wins will now progress Armory Unlocks without first completing Daily Challenges. Look for UI modifications in a future game update to better reflect this change.



Maps

Estate Increased brightness in low-light areas to improve Player visibility.

Underpass Adjusted a spawn point in the Parking Lot to prevent Players from dying upon respawn.



Killstreaks

Remote Turret Addressed an exploit that allowed Players to become invisible.



We are investigating reports of further exploits with the Remote Turret. It will be re-enabled for use once we’ve deemed it is safe.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that allowed Players who are eligible for a Story Mission to be automatically queued into one if a different squad completes a Story Mission exfil.

Addressed an exfil timing issue that allowed Players to fall from the exfil helicopter at the edge of the map when departing from the Sub Pen.

The cooldown for exfil activations has been increased to two minutes.

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of a Player’s weapon.

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of scorestreaks.

Enemies

Mega Abomination Addressed an issue that could prevent the Mega Abomination from ignoring Players in the High Difficulty zone.



Stability

Addressed an issue that prevented Players from entering the Modern Warfare Zombies menu due to “Timed out waiting for instance inventory.”

Reduced the number of Zombies that spawn at exfil locations to improve stability.

Various stability and map fixes.

Progression

General Addressed an issue where weapon names were replaced with placeholder text when completing a camo unlock challenge in the AAR.

Battle Pass Addressed an issue that prevented Players from earning Battle Pass XP in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Camo Challenges Weapons FR 5.56 Addressed an issue where the Digital Wildwood camo completion criteria was incorrect. Completionist Camos Golden Enigma (MW3) & Golden Ivory (MW2) Update We’ve released a fix that allows Players to complete the Golden Enigma and Golden Ivory Completionist Camos with non-blueprint weapons.



Our teams continue investigating this Completionist Camo issue and are committed to releasing a fix that allows blueprint weapons to be completed. We thank everyone for your patience and the messages we received regarding weapon configurations while we continue investigating.

And those are all the patch notes for Call of Duty: MW3’s November 17 pre-season update.