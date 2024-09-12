Elden Ring keeps on rolling, and for good reason—it’s an awesome game, even without the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Now, there’s a brand new patch, so to clue you in on what’s changed, here are all patch notes for Elden Ring update 1.14.

The biggest chance, the one that developer From Software has put front and center, is that Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss is a little easier. Normally, if someone complains about a FromSoftware game being too tough, there’s a chorus of “Git Gud.” But even those players seemed to think this DLC was tough, and this latest change is another concession towards dialing back its difficulty just a little.

On top of that, PvP has been tweaked to make things a little more balanced. The overpowered Lightning Perfume Bottle issue was fixed a while back, but this patch takes aim at Backhand Blades, dual-wield Spears and the Pata.

The patch contains a wealth of single-player balance tweaks, so if you’ve got what you think is a superpowered single-player build, you might find it’s no longer quite as effective. Then, there are the usual bug fixes, addressing an issue that “…made some Site of Graces difficult to touch under certain circumstances.” When you’re low on health and out of recharges, that’s the last problem you want.

Here, then, are all the patch notes from the game’s Steam page.

Final Boss balance adjustments

The following adjustments have been made to the final boss of “SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE”:

Changed the action pattern when the battle starts.

Adjusted some attack moves.

Decreased the damage of some attacks.

Decreased stamina damage of some attacks.

Decreased the attack range of some non-weapon-based attacks.

Improved the visibility of some attack effects.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Equipment

Decreased the damage of Backhand Blades against other players. (The Smithscript Cirque’s throwing attacks are not affected by this change)

Decreased the damage of Spears’ dual wield attacks against other players.

Decreased the damage of the Pata weapon against other players.

The “Spread Crossbow” weapon will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player.

Skill

Scattershot Throw: Decreased damage against other players. This skill will no longer cause the headshot damage motion when hitting another player.

Discus Hurl: Decreased the damage animation value generated by this skill when hitting another player.

Weed Cutter: Decreased the poise value of follow-up attacks when using this skill against other players.

General balance adjustments

Equipment

Increased the attack speed of the uncharged version of the first heavy attack for the following weapon types: Dagger / Throwing Blade / Straight Sword / Great Sword / Colossal Sword / Heavy Thrusting Sword / Curved Sword / Twinblade Sword / Katana / Great Katana / Axe / Flail / Great Spear(Except Serpent-Hunter) / Halberd / Reaper / Whip (Except Urumi) / Hand-to-Hand Arts / Beast Claw.

After performing left handed attacks with weapons of the Great Katana category, cancelling into subsequent attacks using the right handed weapon will now take longer.

Hand-to-Hand Arts weapon type:

– Increased damage.

– Shortened the recovery time between some normal attacks and follow-up attacks.

– Increased damage. – Shortened the recovery time between some normal attacks and follow-up attacks. Colossal Sword weapon type:

– Increased the move distance when attacking.

– Increased the speed of the first normal attack.

– Increased the move distance when attacking. – Increased the speed of the first normal attack. Backhand Blade weapon type: Decreased the attack speed of normal attacks from a crouching position.

Small Shield and Medium Shield weapon types:

– Increased the damage negation of some shields when blocking physical attacks.

– Increased the guard strength of some shields.

– It will now take longer to be able to cancel into most actions after performing one-handed normal attacks with the Swift Spear.

– Increased the damage negation of some shields when blocking physical attacks. – Increased the guard strength of some shields. – It will now take longer to be able to cancel into most actions after performing one-handed normal attacks with the Swift Spear. Extended the Smithscript Dagger’s throwing attacks range.

Increased the attribute scaling of Rellana’s Twinblade for lower Intelligence and Faith attributes.

Rellana’s Cameo Talisman:

– Reduced the delay before the damage enhancement activates.

– Increased damage enhancement.

Weapon Arts

Light: Increased attack speed

Darkness: Increased attack speed

Dynastic Sickleplay:

– Reduced stamina consumption.

– Increased poise damage of follow-up heavy attacks.

– Increased the movement distance of the first follow-up heavy attack.

– Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when the second follow-up heavy attack hits another player.

– Reduced stamina consumption. – Increased poise damage of follow-up heavy attacks. – Increased the movement distance of the first follow-up heavy attack. – Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when the second follow-up heavy attack hits another player. Shield Strike: Cancelling other actions to perform this weapon art will now take longer.

Moon-and-Fire Stance:

– Increased the light wave range, poise damage, and attack speed of the stance’s normal attack.

– Increased the poise damage from the stance’s heavy attack.

– Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a stance’s heavy attack hits another player.

– Increased the light wave range, poise damage, and attack speed of the stance’s normal attack. – Increased the poise damage from the stance’s heavy attack. – Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a stance’s heavy attack hits another player. Devonia’s Vortex:

– Increased attack power.

– Extended the attack range of the Great Hammer’s spin.

– Increased poise value and poise generation speed.

– Adjusted the damage animation recovery time when a charged attack hits another player.

Spell

Rellana’s Twin Moons:

– Increased attack range for the first and second attacks.

– Reduced the knockback distance of the second attack.

Incantation

Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns

– Increased attack power.

– Increased attack power, stamina attack power against guarding enemies.

– The close-range hitbox now follows the movement of the player

– Increased attack power. – Increased attack power, stamina attack power against guarding enemies. – The close-range hitbox now follows the movement of the player Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom

– Increased attack speed, increased size of the hitbox.

– Shortened recovery time between using this incantation and follow-up actions.

– Increased attack speed, increased size of the hitbox. – Shortened recovery time between using this incantation and follow-up actions. Divine Bird Feathers

– Decreased the minimum delay between consecutive hits.

– Increased range.

– Decreased the minimum delay between consecutive hits. – Increased range. Furious Blade of Ansbach

– Cancelling this incantation into rolls will now take less time.

– Increased poise damage.

– Increased enemy knockback distance.

– Cancelling this incantation into rolls will now take less time. – Increased poise damage. – Increased enemy knockback distance. Midra’s Flame of Frenzy

– Increased attack speed.

– Increased Frenzy status buildup range against enemies.

– Decreased Frenzy status buildup when using this skill.

– Increased attack speed. – Increased Frenzy status buildup range against enemies. – Decreased Frenzy status buildup when using this skill. Bayle’s Flame Lightning:

– Increased attack power.

Bug Fixes

Black Pyreflies items will now correctly reappear when resting at a site of grace.

Fixed a bug where performing a Light Greatsword heavy attack while jumping did not consume stamina.

Fixed a bug where unintended Weapon Skills could be used when equipping the Ballista in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that caused critical hit damage dealt to Taylew the Golem Smith when using certain weapons the be lower than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from acquiring runes when an enemy was killed while holding a shield.

Fixed a bug where casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation using the Staff of the Great Beyond would cause its hitbox to be generated incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where whiffed backstabs with the Pata weapon had a smaller fist hitbox that intended.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Lizard Greatsword weren’t registered as strike attacks.

Fixed a bug where Euporia could increase the attack power of other weapons when its luster is restored.

Fixed a bug where the restored luster effect of Euporia was sometimes displayed on different weapons.

Fixed a bug where the power of some Weapon Skills of a right-handed Falx changed depending on the level of the weapon equipped in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the enchantment effects of certain skills were being applied to some attacks that did not use weapons.

Fixed a bug that could cause incorrect player motions to be performed when using lock-on for the following Skills: Wild Strikes / Spinning Strikes / Unending Dance

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to go through some terrain.

Fixed a bug where the Blades of Stone Spell did not hit targets at a different height level correctly.

Fixed a bug where some attacks of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation did not hit multiple enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused the attack of the Bayle’s Tyranny Incantation to go through certain terrain.

Fixed a bug where Godfrey’s Icon Talisman did not apply to some Skills, Spells, and Incantations.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from becoming translucent when the Crepus’ Vial Talisman is equipped and the Unseen Form Spell is used.

Fixed a bug where the hitboxes of some attacks of Rellana, Twin Moon Knight were different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the “Leave” option could not be selected in the inventory menu for some equipment.

Fixed a bug that made some Site of Graces difficult to touch under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in some areas where the invasion spawn-in position was different than intended.

Fixed a bug where the displayed name of certain areas was different than intended.

Fixed a bug in which, under certain circumstances, the combat state was not released after defeating an invading NPC.

Fixed a bug that prevented some effects from being displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Watchful Spirit Incantation’s attacks were sometimes invisible to other players in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where the effects of some tools and incantations were not correctly applied when trying to deflect or cancel.

Several performance improvements and other bug fixes

Corrected a descriptive error in the game’s credit that was incorrectly added in patch 1.12

Possible unstable performance fixes

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics ” > “Ray Tracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating. To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third party applications may improve performance.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.14

Regulation Ver. 1.14.1

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

Further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy ELDEN RING more comfortably.

The latter message confirms From Software isn’t done with tweaking the game, so more patches are likely to be forthcoming. And those are all patch notes for Elden Ring update 1.14.

