All Patch Notes For Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 Update

The Summer 2024 Update for Hogwarts Legacy has arrived, bringing with it some exciting new features, particularly if you don’t own a PlayStation. To show you what’s new, here are the highlights and complete patch notes for this update.

Hogwarts Legacy Summer 2024 is headlined by two new features, (or three if you’re not on PlayStation, because the PS4 and PS5 already received that content as a year-long exclusive).

First of all is a feature that players have been wanting for a long time: a photo mode. Now you can capture snapshots of all your favorite Hogwarts Legacy locations, as well as the chaos you cause there.

The second feature is a gameplay improvement. If you’re regretting putting so many points into a dead-end talent, you can now brew a potion to reset your talent points — respeccing by another name.

Finally, the previously PlayStation-exclusive Haunted Shop mission is now available on all platforms, giving you access to both the quest and some new loot.

On top of those features are the usual bug fixes, localization tweaks, and more. For example, one particularly frustrating bug where butterflies could guide you to an already opened chest has been fixed. WB Games has shared the patch notes for this update, so here’s just what the patch does. There’s a different set of patch notes or each platform, so put your horn-rimmed reading glasses on.

Build Version – 1218405

Developer notes – This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on all supported platforms, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:

The Onyx Hyppogriff mount.

The Felix Felicis Potion.

The Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:

The Lavender Borealis.

The Azkaban Themed gear.

The Circular Taped Spectacles.

A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access [to] the field guide.

In addition, this patch also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).

Localization

Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the Music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%.

UI

Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button.

Fixed instance where loading a manual save or fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages.

Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regular spells in loadout 1.

Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.

Gameplay

Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.

Fixed instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.

Achievements

Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector.

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.

Avatar

Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.

Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped.

Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air.

Navigation

Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.

Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map.

Fixed instance where loading a save and fast traveling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages.

Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.

Combat

Fixed instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar.

Lighting

Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.

Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse.

Accessibility

Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu.

Miscellaneous

· Updated Credits

PS5

Audio Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.

Localization Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming avatar and captured magical beasts.

VFX Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.

Overland Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.

Gameplay Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.



PC

SDK Updates/Platform support Razer Chroma SDK support Streamline 2.4 DLSS 3.7 FSR 2 XeSS 1.3 DualSense/DualShock Controller 1.5.0 for improved PC support

UI Fixed instance where the Spell menu would become inaccessible after binding Spell Selection to the TAB key, preventing player progression. Fixed instance where game would freeze whenever two HUDS would overlap. Fixed instance where the background of the menu would flash white when switching to a lower graphics preset.

Lighting Fixed instance where moving the camera while on a specific Merlin Puzzle platform in Keenbridge would cause a strobe effect on the lighting. Fixed instance where ambient hues would change abruptly when moving the camera in Hogsmeade.

Raytracing Cleaned up rogue semi-translucent meshes in BVH.



Build Version – 1218437

Developer notes – This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on all supported platforms, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:

The Onyx Hyppogriff mount.

the Felix Felicis Potion.

the Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:

The Lavender Borealis.

The Azkaban Themed gear.

The Circular Taped Spectacles.

A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access [to] the field guide.

In addition, this patch also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).

Localization

Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Gameplay

Fixed instance where an unbreakable giant pumpkin asset would make a treasure chest unobtainable in Feldcroft.

Fixed instance that using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.

Fixed instance where it would be impossible to save a magical beast after opening a cage in the bandit camp south-west of the West Forbidden Forest Foo Flame fast travel point.

Achievements

Fixed Instance where Myrtle’s Bathroom field guide page would not count towards the Great Hall or Hogwarts map counters.

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.

Avatar

Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.

Miscellaneous

Updated Credits

PS4

Audio Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.



XBX1

Localization Removed debug text from Polish Magical Beast feeding tutorial message. Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming avatar and captured magical beasts.



Build Version – 1219317

Developer notes – This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on Switch, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:

The Onyx Hyppogriff mount.

the Felix Felicis Potion.

the Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:

The Lavender Borealis.

The Azkaban Themed gear.

The Circular Taped Spectacles.

A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access [to] the field guide.

In addition, this patch will also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).

Localization

Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Fixed instance where downloading and applying the language packs would cause avatar dialogue not to play and relative subtitles to disappear.

Audio

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Gameplay

Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.

Fixed instance where an unbreakable giant pumpkin asset would make a treasure chest unobtainable in Feldcroft.

Fixed Instance that using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.

Fixed instance where the Phoenix could spawn at a random location before reaching the nest at the end of the mission.

Fixed instance where using the waiting function would linger to either day or nighttime without any change.

Fixed instance where the gate to the final fight could be found closed, preventing player progression.

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.

Navigation

Fixed instance where the map icon leading to location of the entrance to the vault near Manor Cape would be misleading.

Miscellaneous

Updated Credits

Save Game

Fixed instance where a save game would become corrupted when saving or leaving the title right after defeating Solomon Sallow.

And those are all patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy’s Summer 2024 Update.

