All Photo Spot Locations in Astro Bot & How To Use Them

Astro Bot is full of hidden spots and items, many of which are key to unlocking trophies. However, one trophy is a little trickier than the others, as it involves taking a photo. Here are all of the photo spot locations in Astro Bot and how to use them.

Every Photo Spot Location in Astro Bot

Astro Bot‘s photo spots are usually hidden as well as the puzzle pieces, so they may not be first on every player’s to-do list. To make life easier, below is a list of all of the locations The Escapist has come across so far:

Creamy Canyon Access by grabbing a wire after using the ladybug bot to jump on the rock formation on the left side of the spawn point

Go-Go Archipelago! Access by dropping to the beach after using the rocks to crush the wood structure and using the monkey to hit the button

Construction Derby Access by breaking through a piece of glass after beating the first sumo wrestler bot.



How To Use the Photo Spots in Astro Bot

When players first come across a photo spot in Astro Bot, it’s likely pretty early in the game, and since they were never introduced to a photo mode, their first move is probably to take a screenshot using the PS5 controller. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for the trophy, and players will have to wait until they unlock photo mode to complete it.

To get access to photo mode, players will have to unlock the Safari Park, which takes 64 puzzle pieces. Now, for those who like to 100 percent every world before moving on, it won’t take all that long, but not everyone plays the same way. Of course, players can return to already completed worlds and make use of the photo spots, so there’s no reason to stress over coming across one without photo mode unlocked.

And those are all the photo spot locations in Astro Bot and how to use them.

Astro Bot is available now on PS5.

