Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The photo spot location in Creamy Canyon in Astro Bot.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Photo Spot Locations in Astro Bot & How To Use Them

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 08:49 am

Astro Bot is full of hidden spots and items, many of which are key to unlocking trophies. However, one trophy is a little trickier than the others, as it involves taking a photo. Here are all of the photo spot locations in Astro Bot and how to use them.

Recommended Videos

Every Photo Spot Location in Astro Bot

the beach photo spot in Astro Bot.

Astro Bot‘s photo spots are usually hidden as well as the puzzle pieces, so they may not be first on every player’s to-do list. To make life easier, below is a list of all of the locations The Escapist has come across so far:

  • Creamy Canyon
    • Access by grabbing a wire after using the ladybug bot to jump on the rock formation on the left side of the spawn point
  • Go-Go Archipelago!
    • Access by dropping to the beach after using the rocks to crush the wood structure and using the monkey to hit the button
  • Construction Derby
    • Access by breaking through a piece of glass after beating the first sumo wrestler bot.

Related: How To Catch the Apes On The Loose Gold Butterfly in Astro Bot

How To Use the Photo Spots in Astro Bot

When players first come across a photo spot in Astro Bot, it’s likely pretty early in the game, and since they were never introduced to a photo mode, their first move is probably to take a screenshot using the PS5 controller. Unfortunately, that doesn’t work for the trophy, and players will have to wait until they unlock photo mode to complete it.

To get access to photo mode, players will have to unlock the Safari Park, which takes 64 puzzle pieces. Now, for those who like to 100 percent every world before moving on, it won’t take all that long, but not everyone plays the same way. Of course, players can return to already completed worlds and make use of the photo spots, so there’s no reason to stress over coming across one without photo mode unlocked.

And those are all the photo spot locations in Astro Bot and how to use them.

Astro Bot is available now on PS5.

Post Tag:
astro bot
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67