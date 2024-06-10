All Physical Editions Of Alan Wake 2, Explained

Alan Wake 2 was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2023, and despite Remedy’s original claim that the game would be only available digitally, the team has backpedaled and will release physical editions. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Recommended Videos

Every Physical Version of Alan Wake 2

First off, both physical versions will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first version, known as the Physical Deluxe Edition, will release on October 22, 2024 and retail for $80. That’s an eyebrow-raising amount for a game that was originally released for $60, but to Remedy’s credit, there’s quite a bit included here. Not only will players receive the base game, but they’ll also receive a digital version of Alan Wake Remastered, the Expansion Pass containing both the Night Springs and The Lake House expansions, character skins, a Lantern Charm for Saga, and a reversible cover sleeve. That’s pretty good value for a more or less standard physical edition of a game!

Image via Remedy Games.

Then there’s the Limited Edition, which is being handled by Limited Run Games. This $200 edition of Alan Wake 2 will contain the same content as the Physical Deluxe Edition alongside plenty of other physical goodies. These include an art book with over 160 pages of concept art, a collectible embossed slipcover, a set of enamel pins, an Ocean View Hotel keychain, and a fully functioning replica of the Angel Lamp from the game. As is often the case with Limited Run Games, this is an open pre-order, with this version of the game estimated to ship in December 2024. However, production delays may affect when this version gets into your hands. Keep that in mind if you decide to splurge for this impressive collector’s edition.

While we can theorize why Remedy has decided to make physical editions of Alan Wake 2, we can probably assume that it has something to do with the fact that the game so far has been unprofitable as a digital-only release. Whatever the reason, the upcoming release is a win for physical media owners like myself, who value video game preservation.

And that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming physical release of Alan Wake 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy