Star Wars is a franchise that has many unique planets, and a lot of them have already been revealed in the many movies that have graced screens over the years. Some of these places are back again in Star Wars Outlaws. Here’s every planet you can visit in the game.

All Planets in Star Wars Outlaws

There are five unique planets that you can visit during your journey in Star Wars Outlaws. These all have unique terrain, and inhabitants, and will be required to visit if you want to complete the game’s story.

Cantonica

Cantonica is the first planet that you’ll be playing on in Star Wars Outlaws. While at first, it might seem like a simple casino city that is perfect for the rich to splash their wealth, you’ll soon find that there’s a thriving underbelly of crime within.

Visually this planet looks like a modern city with a lot of lights and flashy objects showcasing how wealthy the people who reside within are.

Toshara

Of all of the planets, Toshara is the most varied. This planet has desert sections, lush green landscapes, and a ton of places to explore. You’ll navigate through rock structures, into tunnels, and across barren landscapes in your adventures between hideouts, but you best be on the looking for other criminals who frequent the land on their speeders.

Kijimi

Kijimi is the snow planet in Star Wars Outlaws. Expect to be covered in snow while engaging in all sorts of illegal activity. There isn’t a lot of exploration to do in Kijimi, but the city itself is quite impressive given the snowy setting.

Tatooine

Probably the most iconic Star Wars planet, yes, Tatooine is in Star Wars Outlaws and it looks just like you would imagine. This is a desert filled to the brim with sand dunes, rocky cliffs, and a whole lot of outlaws rearing to take a piece of what you have.

Akiva

Finally, Akiva is the jungle planet. Here everything is green and covered in plant life, but while that might suggest a brighter place to be, there’s still a lot of crime going on here so you should feel right at home.

This is one of the most vast landscapes available to explore in Star Wars Outlaws so be sure to take your time and seek out everything that Akiva has to offer.

