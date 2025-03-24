All Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Products & Prices

It’s time for another Pokémon TCG expansion, and the focus is on the villains. That makes the Destined Rivals set more desirable, but collectors still want to know how much it will set them back. Here are the prices for the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals products.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Products & Their Prices

With pre-orders slowly rolling out for Destined Rivals, it’s time for collectors to start to familiarize themselves with all of the options on the table. As of writing, there don’t appear to be any major surprises when it comes to the expansion’s products, but that may change. With all that out of the way, here are all of the products in the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals set and how much they cost:

Product Number of Packs Price Booster Pack 1 $4.49 Booster Boxes 36 $161.64 Booster Bundle 6 $26.49 Build & Battle Box 4 $21.99 Build & Battle Stadium 11 $59.99 Elite Trainer Box 9 $49.99 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box 11 $59.99 Triple-Pack Blisters 3 $13.99

Keep in mind that these prices may vary depending on the retailer, and once these products hit the secondary market, there’s no telling how much things can change. That’s why it’s a good idea to beat everyone to the punch by pre-ordering as many products as possible, though that’s easier said than done.

When Does Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Release?

Pre-orders becoming available is a good indicator that a new expansion is just around the corner. That’s certainly true for Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which is set to start hitting shelves on May 30, 2025. Here are the cards that will be available in the set, including all of the hits:

83 new cards tagged as Team Rocket’s

17 Pokémon ex, including 10 Trainer’s Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon

Six hyper rare gold-etched cards

Here’s the description of the expansion, courtesy of The Pokémon Company. “Pokémon Trainers, be on high alert! The nefarious Team Rocket is setting its latest plan into motion, and heroic Trainers are racing to stop it,” it reads. “Join forces with the likes of Cynthia and Garchomp ex, Ethan and Ho-Oh ex, or Arven and Mabosstiff ex… Or reconsider your loyalties and fight alongside Team Rocket’s Pokémon like Mewtwo ex—under the command of Giovanni! Choose a side, assemble your allies, and battle boldly in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Destined Rivals expansion!”

And those are the prices for all the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals products. If you’re looking for more, here are all the cards in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry expansion so far.

