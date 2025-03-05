The popular mobile and Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Unite has its own online ranking system with individual player classes, as players engage in solo and team battles with their favorite Pokémon. Here are all the Pokémon Unite ranks explained.

All Pokémon Unite Ranks, Explained

There are six ranks in all in Pokémon Unite, each containing multiple classes within them to allow for sub-rank progression until players have advanced enough to move up a full rank. The number of classes varies per rank, though the higher ranks have slightly more classes in them than the lower ranks. As the game mode name would suggest, players only gain points to ascend the ranks when playing ranked matches, as opposed to quick or standard matches. Pokémon Unite contains the following ranks:

Beginner Rank (3 Classes)

Great Rank (4 Classes)

Expert Rank (5 Classes)

Veteran Rank (5 Classes)

Ultra Rank (5 Classes)

Master Rank

Starting Out

The first ranking, as the title alludes to, is the Beginner Rank, which contains three classes within it. In order to access ranked matches, players need to have reached at least Trainer Level 6, earned a Fair Play score of 80, and have obtained five Pokémon licenses. From there, players can select the ranked match game mode and, with it, start out at the Beginner Rank.

Performance Points

Players earn Performance Points from each ranked match, with 5-15 points earned per match depending on how well the player scored, 10 points awarded for being a good sportsman, 10 points given just for participating, and anywhere from 10-50 Performance Points awarded depending on how long a winning streak the player has achieved. Each rank also has its own cap on Performance Points; once that cap is reached, the player is given 1 Diamond Point per match, which allows them to advance. Here are the Performance Point caps per rank:

Beginner Rank: 80 Points

Great Rank: 120 Points

Expert Rank: 200 Points

Veteran Rank: 300 Points

Ultra Rank: 400 Points

Master Rank: N/A

Advancing and Advancement Rewards

Diamond Points are the key to advancing to higher classes and ranks in Pokémon Unite, with four Diamond Points resulting in the player upgrading their class. Once the player has reached the previously stated maximum class for their respective rank, they move into the first class of the following rank. Players get one Diamond Point per ranked match victory and lose one per ranked match loss. As previously mentioned, players with maxed out Performance Point meters for their respective rank also get one Diamond Point per ranked match.

Based on the rank, Pokémon Unite awards Aeos Tickets at the end of a given season, with the higher ranks obviously giving a larger amount of Aeos Tickets. Aeos Tickets are primarily used to buy items and upgrades in the Aeos Emporium. Select ranks have their own rewards, rotating with each season of Pokémon Unite. With all that in mind, good luck with ranked matches and climbing the classes and ranks to assert your Pokémon Unite dominance for the best rewards.

Pokémon Unite is available now on mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch.

