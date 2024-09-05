All Post-Game & New Game+ Features in Visions of Mana

Once the credits roll in Visions of Mana, there’s still a bit more to do in the post-game, even if you’ve exhausted all of the content you previously had access to. Here’s all the post-game and new game features in Visions of Mana.

All Post-Game Content Available in Visions of Mana

Once you defeat the final boss and watch the credits (plus the extra ending scene), you get the option to make a Clear Game save file, which puts you back in Tianeea in the new Chapter 10. The game is the same as you left it before facing Daelophos, but new side quests have appeared, and there’s a new main objective that adds some extra hours to your playthrough. You can also use this chance to complete other tasks you left behind, such as finding all Lil’ Cactus or completing the Elemental Aery challenges.

Here’s a quick list of the new features available in post-game and new game+ Visions of Mana:

A new storyline that starts in Illystana, featuring a rematch with bosses and new areas to explore.

The Dudbear shop has updated with the final Tonic for each of the characters, unlocking the final levels for their Elemental Plots. The final Chalices can also be found.

The two missing Ultimate Weapons for Val can be obtained through new side quests. Also, even better weapons are now available through shops and story events.

Two new superbosses are available: The Black Rabite and the Aeve Zalaha. Do your best to overcome them.

While this is Chapter 10, the story is at the point before you fought Daelophos for the last time in Chapter 9. You can rematch him, but the fight will be identical, and there are no new rewards for doing so.

All New Game + Features in Visions of Mana

Regardless of going through with the post-game content in Visions of Mana, you also have the New Game + option available. The option will be added to the main menu once you have a Clear Game save file. Select New Game Plus to start it, then select the Clear Game file you want to use as a base. New Game Plus will let you carry over the following content:

Character levels, items and equipment;

All Elemental Vessels are available from the start;

All obtained Lil’ Cactus pages and bonuses are immediately available;

Your Elemental Plot is expanded and you have all of your obtained points available, but they were reset. You keep any Gold Clovers you had;

Access to the Expert difficulty, a step up from Hard mode. You can enable it through the menu whenever you want.

Characters will still leave and join your party according to story events, as expected. But as you already know how the game works by now, it shouldn’t be a problem. And if you ever get lost, we have our full Walkthrough for the main story that should help you go through that annoying part once again.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

