Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has a confirmed release date and there are special editions to be had. But just what’s on offer, and is there any point paying in advance? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Death Stranding 2

Recommended Videos

Every Pre-Order Bonus For Death Stranding 2

As is often the case, even if you don’t splash out for one of Death Stranding 2’s pricier special editions, there’s an incentive to pre-order the game. Here’s what you get for pre-ordering Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Image via Kojima Productions

Early Unlock of Quokka Custom Hologram

Battle Skeleton Silver

Boost Skeleton Silver

Bokka Skeleton Silver

The skeletons are equipment that Sam can wear, giving his speed and other stats boosts. You’ll be able to acquire other skeletons in-game, but the silver ones will likely be pre-order only. The same isn’t true of the Quokka hologram, however. This is an ‘early unlock’, so you’ll be able to acquire it even without pre-ordering.

These bonuses are all available on digital pre-orders; it’s yet to be confirmed if they’ll feature in physical pre-order copies of Death Stranding 2.

Every Edition of Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 is a PlayStation 5 exclusive, for now at least. It may, as the original game did, eventually land on PC and Xbox. For now, you can only purchase it on PS5, but it is available as several editions. Here’s each of these editions, along with their respective price tags and contents.

Standard Edition (Digital and physical) – $69.99

Death Stranding 2 game

Pre-order bonus content (only confirmed for digital so far)

Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital only) – $79.99

Death Stranding 2 game

Pre-order bonus content

48-hour Early Access to the game

In-game items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock

Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Quokka Patch

Chiral Feline Patch

Why Me? Patch

Yes, it’s Early Access time again, except there’s nothing incomplete about the game, you’re paying to play the game two days ahead of time. That said, this edition is only $10 more than the base edition and there are other digital bonuses thrown in. We’ve seen other companies charging more for so-called early access.

Collector’s Edition (Physical only) – $229.99

Image via Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 game (digital download)

Pre-order bonus content

Collector’s Box 15” Magellan Man Statue

3” Dollman figurine

Art cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

In-game items

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock

Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Quokka Patch

Chiral Feline Patch

Why Me? Patch

This is the big one, a Collector’s Edition with a host of physical goodies, including a towering Magellan Man Statue. No, you’re not imagining it, while Hideo Kojima may no longer be involved with the Metal Gear series, the Magellan is a dead ringer for the top half of Metal Gear Rex.

Don’t count on that letter from Hideo Kojima being personalised, but it’s still a neat little extra and that Dollman figure looks delightfully creepy. However, there is one thing missing from this, and that’s a physical copy of Death Stranding 2. Instead, you get a redeemable code for a digital copy of the game.

Related: Death Stranding 2 Will Evolve the Meaning of ‘Strand,’ Hideo Kojima Says

The absence of a physical copy has caused something of a stir and, while it makes sense it’d be digital to let you play the game early, I’d sooner skip the early access and just have a disc-based copy. There have been collectors editions of other games that don’t come with the game at all, but they’re correspondingly cheaper, giving you enough spare cash to purchase a physical copy.

Those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Death Stranding 2. You can pre-order the game from March 17 and it releases this 26 June.

Next Poll

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy