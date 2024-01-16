The long wait for a new Persona is almost over with the imminent launch of Persona 3 Reload. It’s a remake of the 2006 original, getting all the pomp and circumstance it deserves. If you want to pre-order a copy, here’s what you’ll get and when you can play it.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload, unlike its original release, has multiple different versions, each with different goodies. There are four different versions of the game, retailing at different price points: a base version for $70, a digital deluxe version for $80, a digital premium edition for $100, and the premium Aigis Edition for a whopping $200.

No matter which version you get, if you pre-order Persona 3 Reload, you’ll receive six tracks from Persona 4 Golden that can be played as background music. These six songs are “Reach Out to The Truth,” “Time to Make History,” “I’ll Face Myself,” “A New World Fool,” “Fog,” and “Period.” All of these are great tracks — some of the best from the game, in fact — so their inclusion only makes Persona 3’s already solid soundtrack even better.

For the digital deluxe version, in addition to the additional tracks, you’ll also snag a 64-page art book and a 60-track soundtrack of songs from the game. The digital premium version includes all of that, as well as the game’s DLC. As of now, the DLC for Persona 3 Reload is mostly cosmetics, with players gaining access to the following costume packs:

Persona 5 Royal Phantom Thieves Costume Set

P5R Shujin Academy Costume Set

P5R Persona Set 1

P5R Persona Set 2

P4G Yasogami High Costume Set

P4G Persona Set​

If you are bold enough to splurge on the Aigis Edition of Persona 3 Reload, then you’ll net yourself quite a lot of physical goodies. Not only will you get a physical version of the game as well as the pre-order bonus, but you’ll also get a physical artbook, a two-disc soundtrack, a DLC voucher for the aforementioned DLC items, and a figure of Aigis, one of the central characters of the game.

When Does Persona 3 Reload Release?

Players will be able to get their hands on Persona 3 Reload pretty soon, as it releases worldwide on February 2, 2024. It will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows. It will also be released on Xbox Game Pass, so players subscribed to it can play it right away. No matter how you decide to play it, RPG fans will be eating well in February and have a lot to sink their teeth into with Persona 3 Reload.