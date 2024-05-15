Assassins Creed Shadows Yasuke
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Patrick Souza
Published: May 15, 2024 03:29 pm

The big reveal of Assassin’s Creed Shadows has caught everyone’s interest and might have been enough to justify a pre-order for a few of them. Here’s what’s included in the special versions for this new series chapter set in historic Japan.

All Assassin’s Creed Shadows Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for pre-ordering on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Ubisoft store. The game is also available on Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, which includes the Ultimate Edition version of the game plus three days of Early Access.

Pre-ordering any edition gives you access to the “Thrown to the Dogs” bonus quest on release.

Digital Standard Edition

The regular version of the game includes:

  • Base game;
  • “Thrown to the Dogs” bonus quest (if pre-ordered).

Digital Gold Edition

The Gold pack includes a few extras for players willing to pay a bit more.

  • Base game;
  • Season Pass (includes a bonus quest and the two upcoming expansions for the game);
  • Three-day Early Access for the game (available on November 12th, 2024).

Digital Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition brings everything above, plus even more visuals for true Nobunaga followers.

  • Base game;
  • Season Pass (includes a bonus quest and the two upcoming expansions for the game);
  • Three-day Early Access for the game (available on November 12th, 2024).
  • Sekiryu Pack (includes equipment visuals for Naoe and Yasuke, the Beast of Sekiryu, and the Dragon’s Teeth trinket);
  • Hideout Pack (includes more visuals for customizing your hideout);
  • Five extra Skill Points;
  • Red Dragon filter for Photo Mode.

Physical Collector’s Edition

Collector's Edition for Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image via Ubisoft

If you want something even bigger, the Collector’s Edition is available for physical media enjoyers. It comes with the Ultimate Edition included, as well as even more unique extras.

  • Naoe and Yasuke dual character statue
  • Unique Steelbook® case
  • Collector’s art book (84 pages)
  • Life-sized Naoe’s katana tsuba
  • World map
  • Creed wall scroll
  • 2 Sumi-e lithographs

You can pre-order Assassin’s Creed Shadows now on Ubisoft’s website or through your preferred platform. The game is set to be released on November 15th, 2024, and it already looks amazing enough with its first trailer alone.

Assassin's Creed Shadows
