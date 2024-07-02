Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess with the hero taking on several gruesome monsters.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Arriving this July, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an intriguing action strategy game from Capcom, and if you’re thinking of laying down a pre-order, these are all pre-order bonuses & editions that are available.

Every Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Pre-Order Bonus

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 19th. The game sees you assisting and purifying Japanese-style villages by day and, during the night, heading out to slaughter the evil beings pouring out of the countryside’s portals.

Does that sound up your street? If it does, and you put your money down early, here are the pre-order bonuses you’ll get. First, though, it’s worth noting that, unfortunately, the game is only launching digitally, so there are no physical store-exclusive pre-order bonuses.

All pre-order bonuses for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Mazo Talisman: Walking Basket – begin a stage with one additional ration.
  • Mazo Talisman: Astral Projection – reduces the time it takes for you to recover from the Spirit State after a night battle.
  • Artbook of Kunitsu-Gami – a digital artbook containing concept art.

There’s also an ongoing challenge associated with the game’s demo (which is currently available across all platforms that Kunitsu-Gami will launch on), which will let players win Okami-crossover items, weapons, and more. You can find all the details on the official website.

Every Available Edition of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

In a slightly surprising move, there’s only one edition of the game: the Standard Edition. Unlike many other major releases, there’s no digital deluxe edition at all. If you’ve Googled, you may have come across a ‘Steelbook Edition’, but that’s entirely unofficial; it’s just someone selling a steelbook with the art printed onto it.

Those, then, are all the Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess pre-order bonuses, and there’s only one standard, digital edition of the game available.

