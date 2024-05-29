EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25, not to be confused with EA’s 2013 game Madden NFL 25, releases this year. And if you’re thinking of buying it, we’ve got you covered with all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Madden NFL 25.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Madden NFL 25

There’s no collectors edition for Madden NFL 25 since sports games tend to skip over them. But there are a couple of editions and some pre-order content if you’re willing to put your money down now. Here’s what you’ll get if you pre-order this year’s Madden game:

Pre-Order Bonuses for Madden NFL 25

Pre-order Madden NFL 25, either digitally or physically, and you’ll get these bonuses:

Cover Athlete Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 only)

Legendary XP Boost (PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 only)

Pre-order the deluxe edition and you also get an AKA Player Item

All Editions For Madden NFL 25

There are two editions of Madden NFL 25 you can get your hands on, a standard and a deluxe edition, the latter of which is digital only. Here’s what’s included:

Madden NFL 25 Standard Edition (physical and digital) – $69.99

Base game (digital and physical on console, digital only on PC)

Standard pre-order bonuses

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition (digital only) – $99.99

Base game (digital)

Standard pre-order bonuses

1 AKA Player Item – additional deluxe pre-order bonus

3 Day Early Access

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

4600 Madden Points

There’s also a $149.99 MVP bundle, which includes Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition and College Football 25 Deluxe Edition. You can find the pre-order bonuses and editions for EA College Football 25 Deluxe Edition here.

Related: Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to PC?

Does Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition Have a Next-Gen Upgrade?

The digital console versions of Madden NFL 25, both standard and deluxe, entitle you to the current and new/next-gen versions of the game. The same is true of the physical Xbox version, labeled with both Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

However, there are two different physical versions for the PlayStation, PS4 and PS5. And I’ve yet to see any confirmation from EA that the physical PS4 version will have a free PS5 upgrade. Hopefully, EA will clarify this closer to the game’s August 16 release date.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 25 hits shelves on Aug. 16, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more