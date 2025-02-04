Football season is almost over, so it’s time for sports fans to turn their attention to baseball. A new year means new beginnings, including for gamers who can’t wait to play the next MLB game. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MLB The Show 25.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MLB The Show 25

Despite the game not hitting shelves for another month, San Diego Studio is giving a peek behind the curtain and revealing all of the different versions of its baseball game, as well as some pre-order bonuses. Here are all of the versions of MLB The Show 25 that will be on sale and what people will get for ordering them early:

Base Game ($69.99 for PlayStation and Xbox, $59.99 for Nintendo Switch)

Full Game

5 The Show Packs

1 of 3 Exclusive MLB The Show Topps Trading Cards (Physical Edition only)

Anyone who pre-orders the game, whether physically or digitally, will receive a copy of the game and 5 The Show Packs, which are likely redeemable in the popular Diamond Dynasty mode. Pre-ordering the physical game will also net gamers one of three Topps Trading Cards. The players featured on the cards are a mystery, but it’s likely to be the cover athletes, Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99 on all platforms)

4 Days of Early Access

Full Game

Double Daily Rewards

20 Show Packs

1 20th Anniversary Choice Pack

1 Diamond Choice Packs

5 Gold Choice Packs

20K Stubs

1 Equipment Pack

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Shelling out a few extra dollars will give players access to plenty of in-game content. However, the big draw of the Digital Deluxe Edition is the Early Access. Four days will allow players to get a headstart on the competition and figure out all of the game’s secrets.

Is MLB The Show 25 Coming to PC?

Eagle-eyed readers might have noticed that a PC version of MLB The Show 25 isn’t an option. That’s because like, MLB The Show 24 before it, the game isn’t coming to PC. Unfortunately, it’s also not joining the Xbox Game Pass library in 2025, with San Diego Studio deciding against making the game available to subscribers of the platform.

And that’s all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 releases on March 18, 2025.

