Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
MLB The Show 25 cover athletes as part of an article about all pre-order bonuses and editions.
Category:
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MLB The Show 25

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 01:45 pm

Football season is almost over, so it’s time for sports fans to turn their attention to baseball. A new year means new beginnings, including for gamers who can’t wait to play the next MLB game. So, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MLB The Show 25.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for MLB The Show 25

Despite the game not hitting shelves for another month, San Diego Studio is giving a peek behind the curtain and revealing all of the different versions of its baseball game, as well as some pre-order bonuses. Here are all of the versions of MLB The Show 25 that will be on sale and what people will get for ordering them early:

Base Game ($69.99 for PlayStation and Xbox, $59.99 for Nintendo Switch)

  • Full Game
  • 5 The Show Packs
  • 1 of 3 Exclusive MLB The Show Topps Trading Cards (Physical Edition only)

Anyone who pre-orders the game, whether physically or digitally, will receive a copy of the game and 5 The Show Packs, which are likely redeemable in the popular Diamond Dynasty mode. Pre-ordering the physical game will also net gamers one of three Topps Trading Cards. The players featured on the cards are a mystery, but it’s likely to be the cover athletes, Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, and Elly De La Cruz.

Related: Why Is the Jordan Brand Banned in NBA 2K25?

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99 on all platforms)

  • 4 Days of Early Access
  • Full Game
  • Double Daily Rewards
  • 20 Show Packs
  • 1 20th Anniversary Choice Pack
  • 1 Diamond Choice Packs
  • 5 Gold Choice Packs
  • 20K Stubs
  • 1 Equipment Pack
  • 1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

Shelling out a few extra dollars will give players access to plenty of in-game content. However, the big draw of the Digital Deluxe Edition is the Early Access. Four days will allow players to get a headstart on the competition and figure out all of the game’s secrets.

Is MLB The Show 25 Coming to PC?

Eagle-eyed readers might have noticed that a PC version of MLB The Show 25 isn’t an option. That’s because like, MLB The Show 24 before it, the game isn’t coming to PC. Unfortunately, it’s also not joining the Xbox Game Pass library in 2025, with San Diego Studio deciding against making the game available to subscribers of the platform.

And that’s all the pre-order bonuses and editions for MLB The Show 25.

MLB The Show 25 releases on March 18, 2025.

Post Tag:
MLB The Show 25
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67