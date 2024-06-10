New World: Aeternum plunges you into an online fantasy world where you can wield both spells and firearms. If that sounds appealing, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for New World: Aeternum.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum, which launches in October, may sound familiar. That’s because it’s a remaster/relaunch of Amazon’s New World. The latter’s recent Steam reviews are “Overwhelmingly Negative”, so Amazon is no doubt hoping the relaunch, and its console release, will reignite interest in this MMO. They’re also trying to emphasize that you can play it solo,

If you’ve already purchased New World and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, you’ll get a free upgrade to New World: Aeternum. But if not, here’s what you’ll get for pre-ordering the game.

All the New World: Aeternum Pre-Order Bonuses

There’s only one pre-order bonus available, which is the “Azoth Stalker Wolf Mount”. It’s not much, but it is a rather cool-looking mecha-wolf and, MechaGodzilla aside, it’s hard to go wrong with robot animals. That pre-order bonus comes with all editions of the game.

All the New World: Aeternum Editions

There are two editions of the game, with a $20 price difference. Both are digital, the game is available digitally only. You may have spotted a steelbook edition, but that’s from the 2021 New World release.

Standard Edition ($59.99)

This contains:

Base game

Azoth Stalker Wolf Mount (Pre-order bonus)

Standard Edition ($79.99)

This contains:

Base game

Azoth Stalker Wolf Mount (Pre-order bonus)

Corrupted Mauler bear mount

Corrupted Soul armor skin

That doesn’t seem like an awful lot for an additional $20 I’d expect at least a little in-game currency, too, but that’s not the case. So, if you’re ready to visit or re-visit this fantasy land, those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for New World: Aeternum.

New World: Aeternum will be available on October 15.

