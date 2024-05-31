The Silent Hill 2 remake is just a few months away from release, landing on PS5 and PC. But should you put your money down now or wait until October 8? To help you choose, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Silent Hill 2.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Silent Hill 2

Has Konami’s recent Silent Hill 2 transmission left you champing at the bit to get your hands on Bloober Team’s remake? Here’s what’s on offer if you pre-order it:

All Silent Hill 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Silent Hill 2‘s pre-order bonuses differ depending on whether you order it on PlayStation 5 or PC. However, it appears that these bonuses are only available if you pre-order digitally.

Mira the Dog Mask (PC and PlayStation 5)

Robbie the Rabbit Mask (PlayStation 5 only)

It’s not clear why Robbie the Rabbit is only on PS5. Maybe it’s because Silent Hill 3 was originally a PS2 exclusive? It doesn’t make a great deal of sense. There’s no PC-exclusive bonus, either, so you can forget about James running around with a Headcrab on him.

All Silent Hill 2 Editions

Bloober’s Silent Hill 2 remake doesn’t have a $200+ Collector’s Edition, but don’t despair. The Official Konami Store is now stacked with Silent Hill merchandise, from coasters and badges to makeup palettes. No, really. Here are the two available Silent Hill 2 editions:

Silent Hill 2 Standard Edition – $69.99

Available digitally on PC and physically and digitally on PS5, this edition gets you:

Silent Hill 2 game

Pre-order content (digital pre-order only)

Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Edition – $69.99

The Deluxe Edition is only available digitally and includes:

Silent Hill 2 game

Pre-order content

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Pyramid Head Pizza Box Mask

48 Hour Early Access

Among other things, your $10 lets you play the game a couple of days early, something that’s fast becoming a trend. I’m sure a few fans will lose their monocles over the Pyramid Head Pizza Box Mask, viewing it as a slight against Silent Hill 2‘s super-serious survival horror.

But while the original Silent Hill 2 wasn’t exactly costume-heavy, the sequel certainly was. You could dress up in a Game Informer outfit and run around killing enemies with your “Heather Beam.” And let’s not forget the original Silent Hill 2‘s super-silly Dog Ending.

Does Silent Hill 2 Have Retailer-Exclusive Pre-Order Bonuses or Editions?

In the US, there are no retailer-exclusive pre-order bonuses or other items. But in the UK, if you pre-order from retailer Game, you’ll get an exclusive Steelbook case on top of the game’s regular case. It’s possible that the item might make its way to GameStop or some other US retailer, but so far, it’s only in the UK. And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2 releases on PlayStation 5 and PC on Oct. 8.

