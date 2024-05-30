All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 arrives on September 9, but is it worth pre-ordering right now? To help you make that decision, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40,000 fans will be happy to hear that not only are there pre-order bonuses, but there’s a spectacularly gory statue bundled in with the collector’s edition of the game. Here’s what’s on offer if you pre-order Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which launches on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC:

All Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

Pre-order the game, and you get the following:

MacCregge’s Chosen DLC

4 Day Early Access (Gold, Ultimate or Collector’s Edition only)

It’s become increasingly common that AAA companies offer “early access” – playing the completed product a few days early – for those who pre-order. However, in this case, this only applies to the pricier editions of the game. Speaking of which, here are all the different editions you can get your hands on:

All Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Editions

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, the standard edition contains the following:

Base Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game

MacCregge’s Chosen DLC (pre-order bonus)

Gold Edition ($99.99)

Available physically and digitally on console and digitally on PC, the gold edition gives you:

Base Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game

MacCregge’s Chosen DLC (pre-order bonus)

4 Day Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Season Pass

The game’s official Steelbook (physical edition only)

The digital version doesn’t have the Steelbook, but it’s not any cheaper for it.

Ultra Edition ($109.99)

Only available digitally on console and PC, the gold edition gives you:

Base Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game

MacCregge’s Chosen DLC (pre-order bonus)

4 Day Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Season Pass

Ultramarines Champion Pack

The Ultramarines Champion Pack includes “two unique cosmetics for your Heavy Bolter and Power Armor.” So, the only difference apart from this and the digital Gold Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is that you get four new cosmetics. It’s up to you whether that’s worth the $10 difference.

Collector’s Edition ($249.99)

Now, this is what I’m talking about. This $249,99 edition, only available via publisher Focus Entertainment’s website, includes a statue of protagonist Titus tearing a Tyranid in two. Here’s everything you get with this edition, which is only available physically:

Base Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 game

Collector’s Case with unique artwork.

Lieutenant Titus: an 8.25 x 6.7″ resin statue, finely painted and detailed.

The game’s official Steelbook

The Art and Making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in English (physical art book)

MacCregge’s Chosen DLC (pre-order bonus)

4 Day Early Access (pre-order bonus)

Season Pass

Ultramarines Champion Pack

The statue is made of eight parts and a base, connected magnetically, and it also includes two heads for Titus, with and without a helmet. It’s not cheap, but if you’re a serious Space Marine fan, this could be the edition to go for. And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases on Sep. 9.

