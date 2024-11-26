All Professions in Luma Island, Ranked

One of the first decisions players will make in Luma Island is which profession to pursue. As part of the opening tutorial, you’ll visit Town Hall and pick up your first Profession Permit. But which profession should you start with in Luma Island?

What Are Professions in Luma Island & How They Affect Gameplay

Screenshot by The Escapist

In Luma Island, players can choose between seven different professions. These jobs will determine some in-game goals and provide your primary way of earning gold. Each job also has a dedicated mentor to guide your journey.

Players will choose their first Luma Island profession for free by picking a Profession Permit at Town Hall. You can pursue more than one profession at once, but additional permits will cost you. So, it’s best to focus on one or two professions early on.

Luma Island Professions, Ranked

All professions aren’t created equally, and some come with easier starter goals than others. That’s why we’re ranking Luma Island’s professions in terms of difficulty and rewards, so you can decide which should be your first and which should wait on the back burner. Because this is a cozy game, we’re prioritizing easier starting professions but also accounting for the fun and profit angles.

7. Jewelrycrafter

Screenshot by The Escapist

This profession comes with a 2-star difficulty and involves gathering resources from the dark and scary caves. You’ll use materials like Mountain Crystal and other shiny things to craft valuable jewelry to sell.

While the jewelry you make is profitable, the caves are tough, making this one of the less desirable starting careers in Luma Island. The risk-reward balance just doesn’t shake out to start here unless you really want to make shiny wearable objects.

6. Archaeology

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Luma Island developers consider this profession so hard, it doesn’t get a star rating at all – it gets three skulls instead. Because of its difficulty rating, you shouldn’t choose this one at the beginning unless you’re really in for a challenge.

That said, the risks are worth the reward here. The Archaeology profession grants layers access to special areas in the Ruins. Take this profession after you feel like you’ve got the hang of combat and basic gameplay.

5. Blacksmith

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Blacksmith profession has a 2-star difficulty rating and puts players in the role of crafting items that sell for a great price. Players will need to delve into the caves for their smithing materials, but this profession spares you the hunt for harder-to-find items.

As such, it makes a decent starting profession for those who really want to spend time exploring the dark caverns of the island. Plus, those materials will come in handy for crafting workstations.

4. Brewer

Screenshot by The Escapist

This 1-star difficulty profession puts the focus on crafting beverages, not food. You’ll do a lot of farming to get ingredients but will also need to make glass bottles to house your wares.

If you have a passion for brewing fine beverages, the Brewer profession is solid but will require patience as drinks require some time to brew. Because of the downtime, this profession pairs well with a second simultaneous pursuit.

3. Fisherman

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you love fishing, the Fisherman profession is where it’s at in Luma Island. This may be a 2-star difficulty profession but fishing is such a cozy gaming classic that it’s going to be a go-to pick for many players. Those fish and cooked fish dishes are also pretty valuable, making this a solid choice for earning a lot of gold quickly.

To get bait, you’ll need to catch bugs around the island, so prepare to use the Net and Fishing Pole frequently when pursuing the Fisherman track.

2. Treasure Hunter

Screenshot by The Escapist

One of the fun things that sets Luma Island apart from other farming cozies is all the ruins you’ll get to explore. If finding those Ancient Keys and unlocking the mysteries of Ruins and Temples excites you, the 1-star Treasure Hunter profession is a great starting place while you work up the skills for the Archaeology track.

With this profession, you’ll focus on finding treasures and creating pirate gear to sell for a profit. Oh, and your mentor gives you a pet dog companion, so there’s that.

1. Cook

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re in Luma Island for the cozy farming and cooking elements, there’s no better place to start than with the 1-star Cook profession. You will need occasional trips to the cave to craft workstations, but can mostly avoid combat.

Your cooked items sell for a solid price without all the risk, making this job a great way to start your tenure on Luma Island.

And those are all professions in Luma Island, ranked.

Luma Island is available now on PC.

